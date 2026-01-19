This Week In Running: January 19, 2026

A longtime course record fell at the 23rd edition of the HURT 100 Mile in Hawai’i, and elsewhere around the country, Rachel Entrekin and Canyon Woodward were among the faster runners getting in some winter racing miles.

HURT 100 Mile – Honolulu, Hawai’i

HURT, an acronym for the Hawaiian Ultra Running Team, goes back to an eight-finisher inaugural edition in 2001. Trail conditions force some course changes each year, but it’s still a five-loop jungle course.

Women

Aimee Warnke followed up 2025 finishes at the Leadville 100 Mile and Javelina 100 Mile with a first-place finish here. Warnke ran 100 miles through the jungle in 27:24. Call it a warm-up, though. Warnke’s got the triple crown of 200 milers later this year.

Katherina Laan, who was second at the event in 2023 and 2024, was second again this year, finishing in 28:50. Candice Burt, who was third here last year and is a many-time finisher of the event, repeated her placing, crossing the line in 29:33.

Men

Gary Robbins’ 19:35 course record had stood since 2013, but it came down this year.

Tyler Juza ran 19:22 to reset the record books. It was a massive time improvement for Juza, who was second here in 2025 in 22:13. Juza has the Tahoe 200 Mile up next in June.

iRunFar columnist Gabe Joyes finished in 21:58 for second place, and Riley Robertson was third in 22:49.

Full results.

Winter Spine Race – Pennine Way, United Kingdom

This one is an absolute game of attrition just to get to the finish. The route goes 268 miles along the Pennine Way route, and in the aftermath of a winter storm, runners faced difficult and cold conditions. Runners get 168 hours, or a full seven days, to complete the adventure.

Anna Troup (U.K.) and Johanna Antila (Finland) were together through most of the middle of the race until Antila dropped with 25 miles to go with foot issues. Troup won in 106:19:12.

Troup had earlier won the Summer Spine Race in 2011, 2022, and 2025.

Eugeni Roselló Solé (Spain), the race’s 2013 winner, was again at the front for much of this year’s race, but again found the finish to be elusive. Roselló Solé had a 10-hour lead at mile 224, and was still over five hours in front at mile 240 when he dropped. That vaulted Sébastien Raichon (France) into the lead, and he won the men’s race in 95:43.

Full results.

Additional Races and Runs

International Ski Mountaineering Federation (ISMF) Courchevel World Cup – Courchevel, France

The International Ski Mountaineering Federation (ISMF) World Cup event had both Sprint and Vertical races. Emily Harrop (France) and Oriol Cardona (Spain) won the Sprint race, and Axelle Mollaret (France) and Rémi Bonnet (Switzerland) won the Vertical race. Cam Smith (U.S.) was 44th and 20th in the two races. Full results.

Bermuda Triangle Challenge – Hamilton, Bermuda

Andy Wacker took to the roads for three races in three days. Wacker ran a 4:16 mile on day one, then 30:10 for the 10k, and finished the trio with a 1:07:45 half marathon. He won the 10k and half-marathon races. Full results.

Goat Adventure Run – Tongariro National Park, New Zealand

The roughly 20k track ran on the western slopes of Mount Ruapehu. Race winners Maia Flint and Jackson Cole finished in 2:18 and 2:04. Full results.

Coldwater Rumble – Goodyear, Arizona

The Aravaipa Running event had three ultra distances on the Estrella Mountain Regional Park trails, and in the women’s 100-mile race, Rachel Entrekin kept her win streak going. Is it 20 ultra wins in a row now? This one was quick. Entrekin rolled the desert trails in 16:19, and that was good for the overall win, too. Cody McKesson was second overall and first man in 18:14. Brittany Poor and Tim Vail were tops in the 100k in 12:00 and 8:57, and Nicole Hanson and Isaiah Ford won the 60k in 5:01 and 4:41. Full results.

Austin International Half Marathon – Austin, Texas

Helen Mino Faukner scored a $250 fifth-place prize in 1:15:48, and Lindsay Allison was ninth in 1:18:20. For the men, Johen Deleon and Zachary Ornelas scored top-10 finishes too. Deleon was second in 1:03:56 and cashed in on a $1,500 payday and was less than a minute off an Olympic Marathon Trials qualifying time. Ornelas was 10th in 1:06:25. Full results.

Ouachita Switchbacks 50k – Big Cedar, Oklahoma

Nadine Forrest and Jedd Kirby crossed the line together in 5:49. It was a new women’s course record for Forrest. Full results when available.

Phunt 50k – Elkton, Maryland

The two-loop race crowned Carre Zatwarnytsky and Connor Muse as its winners in 4:35 and 4:14. Full results.

Tsali Ultra 50k – Almond, North Carolina

The 15th-year race in the Nantahala National Forest had Marisa Romeo and Canyon Woodward as its winners in 4:44 and 3:29. It was Woodward’s second straight win here, and this year’s finish was a new course record. Full results.

Southern Tour Ultra – Wilmington, North Carolina

Julia Bova and Taylor Maltz won the 10-lap 100 miler in 21:00 and 18:58, and Sydney Burgard and Christopher Camp were best in the 50 miler in 9:31 and 8:21. Full results.

Long Haul 100 Mile – Dade City, Florida

Nicole Coccia and Trevor Van Knotsenburg dueled for 90 miles before Van Knotsenburg gained some separation. Coccia won the women’s race in 16:32, and Van Knotsenburg won for the men in 16:10. Full results.

Next Weekend

Arc of Attrition by UTMB – Coverack, U.K.

The year’s first UTMB World Series race happens on coastal trails in far southwestern England. The Arc 100 goes a full 100 miles, and top entrants include Sabrina Stanley (U.S.) and Juuso Simpanen (Finland).

The Arc 50, the 50-mile event, has Fiona Pascall (U.K.) and Aroa Sío (Spain) as women to watch, and Kristian Jones (U.K.), and Daniel Jung (Italy) among its highest-ranked men. The 25-mile Arc 25 is expected to have top runners Naomi Lang (U.K.), Núria Gil (Spain), and Robbie Simpson (U.K.) on the start line.

Full entrant list.

Hong Kong 100k – Hong Kong, China

The year’s first World Trail Majors race is next weekend, too. Top entrants in the women’s field include Veronika Leng (Slovakia), Hậu Hà (Vietnam), and Ling-Jie Chi (China). For the men, Guang-Fu Meng (China), Pei-Quan You (China), and Dakota Jones (U.S.) could feature at the front of the race.

The accompanying Short Series 50k races are headlined by Eszter Csillag (Hungary) and Toni McCann (South Africa) for the women, and Ruy Ueda (Japan) and Luke Grenfell-Shaw (U.K.) for the men.

Call for Comments

What else was happening this weekend that you can add in the comments section?