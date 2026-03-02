This Week In Running: March 2, 2026

Rise and shine, it’s another results rundown. There wasn’t a lot of high-level racing this weekend, but Miao Yao, Emily Hawgood, and Max King were among the global stars competing.

Moab’s Red Hot Ultra – Moab, Utah

The races ran just west of Arches National Park.

50 Mile

It was the third year for the 50-mile race, and Gina Myers scored a new course record in 9:56. Sarah Curran and Kristina Pattison were second and third in 10:48 and 11:06.

Tyler Kivelson bested the men’s field in 9:49, and Gabe Holt and Devin Cann were next in 10:12 and 10:26, respectively.

55k

Women’s winner Hannah Allgood raced through the red rock in 4:32. That got her to sixth on the race’s long all-time chart. Second-place Lauren Puretz dipped under the five-hour mark with a 4:59 finish, and Madison Berumen was third in 5:50.

Bryan Kerl took the men’s crown in 4:03, and Spencer Shellberg and Shane Skiff were second and third in 4:13 and 4:32.

33k

The short-course race had Lily Berwanger run away from Rachel Spaulding and Mary Mahoney for the win. Berwanger finished in 2:52 to Spaulding’s and Mahoney’s 3:03 and 3:09 marks.

Anders Hekkli scored a similar winning margin in the men’s field. Hekkli came through in 2:08 to top Josh Eberly and Frank Pipp and their 2:18 and 2:21 finishes.

Full results.

Additional Races and Runs

Tokyo Marathon – Tokyo, Japan

Two-time OCC winner Miao Yao (China) ran 2:32:30 to finish 24th. Yao went through halfway in a quick 1:13:40 but faded in the second half. Yao’s personal best is 2:30:13 from November 2025. Full results.

Gone Nuts – Tasmania, Australia

The event had three ultra distances. Amy Hasson and Joseph Nunn were tops in the 101k in 19:25 and 17:28. In the 75k, Amy Courto and Piotr Babis won in 18:03 and 14:21. The posted 50k result timing appears to be off, but it appears that Mel Clark won the women’s race, and George Knight beat the men. Full results.

Hashawha Hills 50k – Westminster, Maryland

The two-loop race dates back to 2008. This year, Emily Driscoll and Patrick Blair won in 5:07 and 4:02. Full results.

Orcas Island 100 Mile – Orcas Island, Washington

The Rainshadow Running race was fronted by Audrey Lawrence and Eric Yan in 22:15 and 20:56. Full results.

Mastodon 10ish Miler – Bend, Oregon

Women’s winner Mikelle Ackerley finished in 62:59, and Max King came back from his recent Barkley Marathons attempt to win the men’s race in 56:08. Full results.

Salmon Falls 50k – Pilot Hill, California

The point-to-point race had Emily Hawgood and Timothy Smith win in 4:26 and 4:13. Full results.

Copper Corridor 50k – Superior, Arizona

The race ran a large portion on the Arizona Trail. Kelly Cockrell and Jonathan Kuplack won in 5:30 and 4:25, respectively. Full results.

Monument Valley Ultra – Monument Valley, Arizona

Mara Scallon and Turner Wyatt were the 50k winners in 5:32 and 5:09, respectively. Full results.

Cowtown Ultra 50k – Fort Worth, Texas

The urban road ultra had McKale Montgomery win for the women and overall in 3:33, and Dustin Darakhshan was just behind as first man in 3:34. Full results.

Mount Cheaha 50k – Delta, Alabama

The point-to-point run finished in the Cheaha State Park at the summit of Cheaha Mountain. Official results haven’t yet hit the web, but social media points to Deanna Doane winning the women’s race in 4:45. That’s 16 minutes better than the course record that had stood since 2011. Full results (when available).

Soil Mates Trail Race – Thomaston, Georgia

A small group was led around a 5k loop for 50k by Olivia Duke and Paul Shepherd in 7:33 and 5:34. Full results.

USATF Half Marathon Road National Championships – Atlanta, Georgia

The women’s race was messy. Things turned chaotic when the lead three women were led off course with less than two miles to go. They would all finish off the podium. Separate from that, Allie Ostrander finished eighth in 1:11:26, and 2025 Kodiak by UTMB 50k winner Makena Morley ran 1:12:42 for 15th. [In 2023, Allie Ostrander was suspended for four months after testing positive for canrenone, a metabolite of spironolactone, after it was determined that she mistakenly took the drug without first obtaining a World Anti-Doping Agency Therapeutic Use Exemption.] Full results.

Next Weekend – Transgrancanaria – Gran Canaria, Spain

The 126k (78 miles) island run will be the year’s third World Trail Majors event. Henriette Albon (Norway), the 2025 women’s winner, is expected back for a title defense, and Sunmaya Budha (Nepal), Ida Nilsson (Sweden), and 2025 race runner-up Claudia Tremps (Spain) are counted on as top challengers. Men’s 2025 second- and third-place finishers Jonathan Albon (U.K.) and Josh Wade (U.K.) are the top men’s returning from a year ago, and Hayden Hawks (U.S.) is counted as a frontrunner too.

The event’s 46k is again part of the World Trail Majors Short Series. Ram Maya Budha (Nepal), Núria Gil (Spain), and Gemma Arenas (Spain) are among the top-ranked women, and Antonio Martínez (Spain) and Bartłomiej Przedwojewski (Poland) headline the men’s entrants.

