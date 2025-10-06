This Week In Running: October 6, 2025

Ultra Pirineu, Ultra Gobi, and the Masters Skyrunning World Championships made for a diverse weekend lineup.

Ultra Pirineu – Bagà, Spain

The mountain run is in far northeastern Spain, about four hours driving time from last week’s world championships in Canfranc, Spain.

Ultra Pirineu 100k

It was a redemption run for Jonathan Albon (U.K.). After dropping at UTMB in late August, Albon came back to win here in 10:40. He led all of the second half, but it was close. Last year’s fifth-placer Marc Bernades (Spain) was only minutes back in second at 10:44.

The women ran it the same with a breakaway front two. Anna Ongaro (Italy) chased down Mercedes Pila (Ecuador) late to win in 12:58. Pila was just over six minutes back in 13:05.

Both race winners earned 5,000 Euro. For comparison, that’s just as much as the Trail World Championships Long Trail winners got last week!

Marató Pirineu

Spanish runners dominated both the men’s and women’s marathon. All of the top 10 men and women were Spanish.

For the men, Miquel Corbera ran 3:46, which was good for an eight-minute win. Marta Pérez led five women under five hours in 4:46.

The victors pocketed 2,000 Euro each here.

Chihuahua by UTMB – Chihuahua, México

The first-year event explored the area’s famous Copper Canyons on courses that had plenty of elevation gain.

Rarámuri 100 Mile

The course had over 25,000 feet of climbing across 97 miles of distance. Running that long for the first time, Victor Larocque (Canada) gained the lead near mile 70 and won in 21:21. Women’s winner Elena Ormon (U.S.) was fourth overall and nearly five hours faster than any other woman in 24:21.

Weriga 100k

Jupiter Carera Casas (Mexico) rolled the men’s field in 10:44. He was almost an hour ahead of his closest challenger. Angelica Carolina Cabrera (Mexico) had a similar lead in the women’s race with a 14:38 winning time.

Akáa 59k

Juan Carera Casas (Mexico) equaled his brother with his own first-place run. The older Carera Casas won in 5:49. Josefina Perez (Mexico) was tops for the women in 6:51.

Komakali 37k

Men’s winner Ernesto Moreno (Mexico) ran 3:14 for a big 15-minute gap on second place. The first nine finishers were all from the host country, and then there was Allison Baca (U.S.) as the first woman and 10th overall. Only last week, Baca was 23rd at the Trail World Championships Long Trail race in Spain. This week, she won the women’s race here in 3:56.

Masters Skyrunning World Championships – Karlovo, Bulgaria

It was the third edition of the event targeted to runners over 40 years old, and it was the first time that the event contested Vertical, SkyUltra, and Sky disciplines. There were 23 countries represented.

Vertical

Weather forced a course change. The rerouted climb, all in the rain, was 3.6 kilometers and with 840 meters of climbing. Christian Hoffman (Austria) and Jessica Short (Australia) were the first up in 30:51 and 39:01.

SkyUltra

Saturday’s long course had a weather-induced course change, too. It was 52k with 3,000 meters of climbing, about eight kilometers and 1,000 meters of climbing less than planned. Luca Arrigoni (Italy) and Sofia Beizel (Neutral) won the gold medals in 5:52 and 6:53, respectively.

Sky

The event’s third day had a revised Sky race with 26k and 1,900 meters of climbing. Hoffman, doubling back from the Vertical, and Viera Slivková (Slovakia) won in 2:54 and 3:33.

Additional Races and Runs

Ultra Gobi – Gobi Desert, China

The long course runs for 400k (249 miles) in a non-stop, self-navigated, and self-supported fashion. As of this writing, the current leaders are Cody Poskin and Jun-Yue Zheng (China). Zheng is last year’s winner and current course record holder. Tracking.

Morat-Fribourg – Murten, Switzerland

It was the 91st edition of the point-to-point 17k road race. Swiss runners Dominick Rolli and Oria Liaci were fourth and third at last week’s World Mountain Running Championships Up and Down race, respectively, and they were sixth and second here. Full results.

Girdwood Marathon – Girdwood, Alaska

Lars Arneson ran 2:55, the trail marathon’s first-ever sub-three-hour result. Scott Patterson was second, and also under the three-hour mark, in 2:58, and Jeshurun Small was third in 3:07. Shauna Severson won for the women in 3:48, and Lauren Fritz and Bailey Matthys were second and third in 3:58 and 4:16, respectively. Full results.

Perpetua Coast 50k – Yachats, Oregon

The Daybreak Racing event had Kyle Terry and Lauren Daniels as its winners in 4:18 and 4:56. Full results.

Saddles 100 Mile – Prescott, Arizona

The third-year event crowned Johnny Ramos and Lindsay Wagner as this year’s winners in 17:57 and 22:36. Full results.

Arches Marathon – Moab, Utah

The Mad Moose Events race, which also hosted a 50k, had Jacob Kobrin and Lucie Rathbun as its 50k winners in 4:27 and 4:40, and Alex Shockley and Christina Turriago won the marathon in 3:55 and 4:31. Full results.

St. George Marathon – St. George, Utah

Kodi Kleven had a bad day at OCC this year and was only 49th, but she won the downhill St. George Marathon in 2:28:41. Full results.

The Bear Chase – Lakewood, Colorado



The event was held on 12.5-mile loops at Bear Creek Lake Park. In the 100k, TJ Harms-Synkiew won for the men in 10:31, but Beatrice Shea won overall in 10:27. Patrick Fegan and Jennifer McCabe ran 6:43 and 10:01 at the top of the 50 miler, and Finnian Jacobson-Schulte and Hannah Allgood went fast in the 50k. They ran 3:25 and 3:46, and Allgood’s time was a new course record. Full results.

DC Peaks 50 Mile – Kaysville, Utah

Eli White and Ashley Moline won the weather-modified 50 miler in 8:43 and 10:23, and Tanner Visnick and Summer Atwood were best in the 55k in 5:47 and 6:43. Full results.

Twin Cities Marathon – Minneapolis, Minnesota

Courtney Dauwalter went back to where it all started. She finished seventh in 2:49. Andy Wacker ran 48:24 in the accompanying 10-mile race, finishing 12th. Did you see any other trail runners in the results? Full results.

Cuyamaca 100k – Julian, California

Running in Cuyamaca Rancho State Park east of San Diego, Jesus Topete Jr. and Katherina Laan won in 8:58 and 11:50. Full results.

Hennepin Hundred – Sterling, Illinois

Running point to point on the Hennepin Canal State Trail, Jim Sweeney rocked a 13:47 100 miler. Sweeney won here in 2018, too. Denise Bourassa bounced back from a drop at the Run Rabbit Run 100 Mile a few weeks ago to win the women’s race in 18:09. Phil Young and Lauren Hutchens won the accompanying 50 miler in 5:58 and 8:37. It was Young’s fourth straight win at the race. The 50k had Matt Jackson and Emma Tung at the top of its leaderboards in 3:29 and 4:10. Full results.

Oil Creek 100 Mile – Titusville, Pennsylvania

The race was at Oil Creek State Park. Reagan McCoy and Rebecca Kosek won the 100 miler in 18:30 and 23:44, and Hunter Ksenich and Rhoda Smoker were tops in the 100k at 9:53 and 12:09. Chad Pakozdi and Julia Mericle led the 50k in 4:16 and 5:48. Full results.

Naturalist 50k – Franklin, North Carolina

Both Devon Brodmyer and Tina Muir set new course records with 4:34 and 4:52 winning times. Full results.

Bull Mountain Epic 50k – Dalonega, Georgia

Taylor Hitt set a new men’s course record in 4:41, while Shelby Palmer won the women’s race in 6:24. In the accompanying half marathon, Alex Dunbar won the men’s race in 1:41, and Gabriela Selovich won the women’s race in 2:02, a new course record as well. Full results when available.

