This Week In Running: November 17, 2025

There’s an end-of-year push coming, but if you needed a chance to catch your breath first, here it is.

It was a light weekend of racing, and that gives us a moment to look ahead to next weekend.

Translantau by UTMB – Lantau Island, Hong Kong, China

TransLantau 120

The long course went for 72 miles with 18,372 feet of climbing. The top three men all finished under 16 hours. Harry Jones (U.K.) won in 15:12, with Cristofer Clemente (Spain) and Salomon Wettstein (Switzerland) next in 15:23 and 15:52. Jenny Quilty (Canada) was a runaway winner in the women’s race in 18:30. Arika Ito (Japan) and Laura Meuret (France) were also on the podium in 19:45 and 22:22.

TransLantau 80

The men’s 49-mile race was a runaway. John Ray Onifa (Philippines) won in 7:59. Behind him, Di-Si Liang (China) and Ryuta Iwai (Japan) were second and third in 9:11 and 9:31. It was an all-Hong Kong women’s podium with Ki Chun Wong, Tsz Kei Wong, and Shi Quiong Liang in at 10:46, 11:45, and 12:35.

TransLantau 50

The race ran 32 miles with over 8,000 feet of climbing, and Bogdan Damian (Romania) dominated the men’s competition. He finished in 4:58. Local runners Ka Keung Chan and Ng Wai Hei were next. Both finished in 5:43. Hong Kong runners swept the women’s podium. Cho Yu Lam, Tsz Kwan Lee, and Yee Ting Suen ran 6:54, 7:25, and 7:51, respectively.

Full results.

Additional Races and Runs

10km Hoka Paris Centre – Paris, France

Jim Walmsley (U.S.) ran 32:40 on the road course around the City of Love, placing 32nd. Jessica Brazeau (U.S.) was eighth in the women’s race in 36:26. Full results.

Looking Glass 100k – Pisgah Forest, North Carolina

The third-year race is named for the course highlight, the Looking Glass Rock, and both Cameron Brown and Niki Cochran set new course records in 9:31 and 10:47. Full results.

Dead Horse Ultra – Moab, Utah

Gabe Joyes and Madison Armonda won the 50-mile race in 6:39 and 7:59, and Anders Hekkli and Careth Arnold won the 50k in 3:07 and 3:56. Hekkli won last year’s race in 3:09. Full results.

Wild Hare – Warda, Texas

The Tejas Trails race crowned Alex Dodson and Val Garcia 50-mile champs in 9:55 and 8:22. Garcia was both the women’s and overall winner. Matt Smith and April Kilpatrick led the 50k in 4:36 and 5:18. Full results when available.

NYC Trail Mix – Staten Island, New York

The race was run on a 16-mile loop. Michael Dixon and Julie Kheyfets won the 50 miler in 7:08 and 8:35, and Felix Ostendorf and Maggie Szabo were tops in the 50k in 3:32 and 4:29. Full results.

Wild Florida Trail Run – Cantrell, Florida

The race ran point-to-point on the Florida Trail. Kyle Kraeft won for the men in 3:59, and Deanna Doane set a new women’s course record in 4:01. Full results.

Next Week

Ultra-Trail Cape Town – Cape Town, South Africa

The 100k race will mark the end of the second-year of World Trail Majors. The race runs nearly a full 100k in distance and with 4,676 meters (15,341 feet) of climbing. The race will pay 262,500 South African Rand in prize money, with 75,000 Rand to the winners. That’s about $4,390.

Top contenders in the men’s race include Joaquín López (Ecuador), Chris Myers (U.S.), Jeff Mogavero (U.S.), Dmitry Mityaev (Neutral), Miguel Heras (Spain), Andreu Simón (Spain), and Ryan Montgomery (U.S.). Of the group, Lopez earlier won the Mount Fuji 100 Mile, and Myers and Mogavero had top finishes at the 2025 Western States 100. Both Myers and Mogavero followed that up with drops, though. Myers didn’t finish CCC, and Mogavero had the same fate at UTMB. Mityaev dropped at UTMB too, and at three other races this year, and at this same race last year, too. He won in Cape Town in 2023, though.

Sunmaya Budha (Nepal) needs a win in the women’s race to break a first-place World Trail Majors tie with Man Yee Cheung (China). Budha was second at September’s Trail World Championships Long Trail race. Budha is a heavy favorite, with her strongest challenge likely to come from Rosanna Buchauer (Germany). Buchauer dropped at the Trail World Championships Long Trail race, and at Western States earlier this year, but she was 11th at OCC. Tara Fraga (U.S.), Antonina Lushina (Neutral), Alyssa Clark (U.S.), and Emily Djock (U.S.) may all also challenge for the podium.

JFK 50 Miler – Boonsboro, Maryland

The 2024 men’s winner and course record-holder David Sinclair is expected to return. Earlier in 2025, Sinclair was second at the Broken Arrow Skyrace 46k, second at CCC, and 19th at the Trail World Championships Short Trail race. Ryan Sullivan, Ferdinand-Clovis Airault, Benjamin Linne, and Andrew Simpson, second, sixth, ninth, and tenth in 2024, are also expected back. Race newcomer Hans Troyer will be in the mix too.

Emily Harrison Torrence and Karin Strickland, who were seventh and ninth in 2024, return again this year. Jade Belzberg and Hannah Allgood will be there to challenge them.

Bariloche by UTMB – Bariloche, Argentina

The event in Patagonia has three ultra-distance events.

The long course goes 82 miles. Remigio Quispe (Peru), Ethan Peters (Canada), and Borja Fernández (Spain) are among the top men’s entrants. Peters won this year’s Ultra-Trail Snowdonia 100 Mile and the Canadian Death Race. Helen Mino Faukner (U.S.) is favored in the women’s race, and she’ll be looking to bounce back after a challenging Trail World Championships Short Trail finish in September.

U.S. runners Ryan Becker and Lindsay Allison are at the top of the 53-mile start lists.

Full entrant list.

Call for Comments

What are you excited for next weekend, or the weekend after that?