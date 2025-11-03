This Week In Running: November 3, 2025

It’d been a run of several weeks in a row of big races. Things dialed back a notch this weekend.

Highlights include a pair of UTMB World Series races in Sweden and Spain, a late-season run from Golden Trail World Series winner Mădălina Florea, and a new Rio Del Lago 100 Mile course record.

Kullamannen by UTMB – Mölle, Sweden

The event is named after a legend of local folklore, and the races took place on mostly flat trails around the country’s southern coast.

Ultra 100 Mile

The long course went for 107 miles but with only 7,545 feet of elevation gain. Christian Malmström (Sweden) and Hanna Aho (Sweden) won in 16:18 and 17:59. Malmström was fourth here last year, and Aho was fourth here in 2023.

Sprint Ultra 100k

This one went 67 miles with long stretches at sea level. It totaled only 2,457 feet of climbing. Race winners Tuomas Kari (Finland) and Anna-Stiina Erkkilä (Finland) ran 8:36 and 9:12. Both Kari and Erkkilä were coming back from the Trail World Championships Short Trail race in September. Kari dropped from that race, and Erkkilä was 22nd.

Seventh Seal

Over 33 miles and 2,385 feet of elevation, Oscar Claesson (Sweden) and Agnes Josefsson (Sweden) won in 3:32 and 3:56.

Full results.

Mallorca by UTMB – Mallorca, Spain

SDT

The 86-mile long course had 17,200 feet of elevation. Hannes Namberger (Germany) was in front for much of it and won in 13:37. Isla Smith (New Zealand) won the women’s race in 18:12. Namberger was 11th at the Western States 100 in June.

CPS

Tobias Geiser (Italy) and Sonja Kinna (Germany) were tops in the 65-mile race in 9:37 and 11:58.

Full results.

Tsaigu Trail – Linhai, China

It was the event’s 10th year, and although official results haven’t yet been posted, an active social media page announced the race winners.

Huo-Hua Zhang (China) and Hậu Hà (Vietnam) won the 105k race, and Rémi Bonnet (Switzerland) and Yan Yang (China) led the 25k race. Bonnet’s on a three-race hot streak going back to the World Mountain Running Championships Uphill race, and Yang had contested the Tsaigu Trail 50k distance earlier in the weekend, too.

Additional Races and Runs

Kolitza Balmatrail – Balmaseda, Spain

Climb a mountain and turn around. Roberto Delorenzi (Switzerland) and Mădălina Florea (Romania) won the 12k up-and-down Record Kolitza race in 55:10 and 57:53. Full results.

Rio Del Lago 100 Mile – Granite Bay, California

Men’s winner Kyle Roberts went 16:58, but women’s leader Lindsey Dwyer won overall in 15:51. Dwyer came ready to play, and she was an hour better than her own old course record from 2022. Full results.

Great Eastern Endurance Run 40 Mile – Lyndhurst, Virginia

Sonny Gerardi came away with the win in 8:44, and Tonya Taylor won it for the women in 11:42. Full results.

Silver Falls 50k – Silverton, Oregon

Racing at Silver Falls State Park, Ben Handrich and Nikki Weaver won in 4:07 and 5:19. Full results.

Rim Rock Marathon – Fruita, Colorado

The race is on roads, but it is also wildly scenic going point-to-point through the Colorado National Monument. Whit Blair won for the men in 2:47, and Careth Arnold came back from a drop at last weekend’s Javelina 100 Mile to win here in 3:13. Full results.

Chicago Lakefront: Fall Version – Chicago, Illinois

Nolan McKenna ran 5:16 over 50 miles, and it’s the fastest 50 miler in the U.S. this year by a long shot. There’s a good chance that mark will be challenged at next weekend’s Tunnel Hill 50 Mile, though. Rachel Burke won the women’s race in 7:17. Brian Robinson and Marina Dragatsis were victorious in the 50k in 3:38 and 4:16. Full results.

Conquer the Castle Trail Race – Willoughby Hills, Ohio

If you’re curious, like me, the race’s castle is a 100-plus-year-old former residence of a Standard Oil Company executive, and it’s now part of the Cleveland Metroparks system. The 100k race winners Lucas Clark and Catharine Szefcyk finished in 8:22 and 10:08, and Mark Butler and Kim Peterson won the 50k in 3:38 and 4:49. Full results.

Griffith Park 50k – Los Angeles, California

Cory Fleming and Georgie Okell won in 3:52 and 4:53. Full results.

Norris Dam Hard Trail Race 50k – Norris, Tennessee

The race was at Norris Dam State Park, and Sawyer Runyan and Sophie Blondel won in 5:05 and 5:35. Full results.

Pain in the Green Lane – Green Lane, Pennsylvania

Elmer King and Ashley Wrabel won the 50k race in eastern Pennsylvania in 4:42 and 5:40. Full results.

Stone Cat Trail Festival – Ipswich, Massachusetts

The Trail Animals Running Club event was in the Willowdale State Forest. Carter Tracy and Chloe Kenyon won the 50 miler in 8:19 and 11:32, and Steve Mantell and Kayla Kroning were best in the marathon in 3:51 and 4:20. Full results.

New York City Marathon – New York, New York

Twelfth at Sierre-Zinal in 2023, Matthias Kyburz (Switzerland) was fifth here in 2:09:55. Any more trail runners or ultrarunners among the deeper results? And, did anyone else enjoy seeing Eliud Kipchoge’s Nike Radical AirFlow shirt, which hit the trail running world earlier this summer and has now arrived in marathoning? Full results.

Mountain Masochist Trail Run – Montebello, Virginia

The longtime 50 miler had Bradley Hawley and Amy Stulman atop the podium in 8:30 and 8:32. Full results.

