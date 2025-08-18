This Week In Running: August 18, 2025

The Leadville 100 Mile caught most of the weekend attention with two new course records, but there was also racing at the Headlands 50k, Squamish 50/50, San Juan Softie 100 Mile, and more.

You can also check out our Leadville course record coverage from earlier in the weekend:

Leadville 100 Mile – Leadville, Colorado

The high-altitude race hit new highs. Anne Flower broke a longstanding women’s course record and finished second overall in 17:58, and David Roche repeated as men’s winner and broke his own course record in 15:12.

Women

Anne Flower overtook Katie Asmuth for the women’s lead near the marathon mark and went on to win the women’s race in 17:58. She incredibly finished second overall. Flower’s time bettered Ann Trason’s former 18:06 course record that went back 31 years to 1994.

Racing 100 miles for the first time, Flower hit halfway in 8:11 and was already third overall at this point. The 35-year-old has owned Leadville trail racing this summer. She earlier won both the Leadville Trail Marathon and the Silver Rush 50 Mile too.

No one was close to Flower and her record-setting pace.

Imogen Ainsworth was second in 19:36, and Lea Mulligan was third in 20:39. It looks like it was the 100-mile debut for all three of the podium getters.

Asmuth ran in second through halfway but dropped near mile 76.

Men

Anything can happen in 100 miles, but let’s be real. It was going to be a surprise if anyone was within an hour of David Roche. And that’s how it went. Roche was off the charts and in our hearts for the second year in a row.

Roche had a rough ride at June’s Western States 100, but came back to Leadville and again set a new course record. He got to work right away and was minutes ahead of his own course record pace through the first half. Roche got to the halfway turnaround in 7:06 and came home in 15:12. It was 14 minutes better than his 2024 finish.

Also, as in 2024, Roche is registered for October’s Javelina 100 Mile.

Justin Grunewald and area local Patrick Cade were second and third in 18:06 and 18:25.

Fan favorite Cam Hanes finished in 24:04, and his son Truett Hanes finished in 22:34.

Full results.

Tamalpa Headlands 50k – Muir Beach, California

The race was the USATF 50k Trail National Championships and had a $10,000 prize purse that paid $2,500 to each of its winners. A car accident during the race forced an course reroute during the race that made it about a mile short of 50k.

Women

Running longer than 20 miles for the first time ever, Tayler Tuttle nailed her ultra debut with a win in 4:03:05. Caroline Alcorta finished just three minutes back in 4:06:24, and Ellaney Matarese was third in 4:10:01.

Men

Cole Campbell scored a repeat win in the men’s race, and it was really close. The top three men were separated by only 46 seconds. Campbell finished in 3:31:43. Second-place Liam Meirow was in at 3:32:25, and Spencer Ferguson-Dryden was third in 3:32:29.

Full results.

Ugandan National Mountain and Trail Running Championships – Kapchorwa, Uganda

Uganda’s men have historically been a powerhouse at the World Mountain Running Championships, and these national championships were at least a partial selection race for the team that’ll race in Canfranc, Spain, next month. It was the 15th edition of the event, and there were 6.5-kilometer Uphill and 14-kilometer Up and Down races on back-to-back days. At this point, we’re pulling information from a number of social media sources, so we have incomplete results to report. We’ll update this section if we get more info.

It’s not yet clear who won the women’s Uphill race, but Isaac Mande Kibet led Eliud Cherop and Alex Kiplangat to the high point finish in the men’s race. Cherop was fourth in the Uphill race at the 2023 World Mountain Running Championships in Austria.

In the women’s 14k Up and Down race, Rispa Cherop beat Kerine Cherop to the line in 61:16 and 61:40. Esther Chekwemoi took third.

Martin Magengo Kiprotich broke free of the lead group after 11k and went on to win the men’s Up and Down 14k race in 52:58. Isaac Masai was second in 53:25. Abel Chebet took third, but we don’t have his finish time.

Additional Races and Runs

Squamish 50/50 – Squamish, British Columbia, Canada

The popular event had 50-mile and 50k races on back-to-back days. Juliane Fisette (Canada) and Alexandre Campbell (Canada) won the 50 miler in 9:28 and 7:39. Jade Belzberg and Shaun Stephens-Whale scored in the 50k in 5:08 and 4:39. Full results.

Cloudcroft Ultra 53k – Cloudcroft, New Mexico

Racing in the Sacramento Mountains, Sari Stolp and Bryan Gensits took the 53k race in 6:32 and 5:11. Full results.

Bulldog 50k – Calabasas, California

Rosa Kwak and Scott Munson won the long-time race in 4:30 and 3:49. Full results.

Redwood Summer Trail Run 50k – Oakland, California

Top runners Alexandra Darmon and Jeff Moss finished in 4:40 and 4:15. Full results.

Mid Mountain 50k – Park City, Utah

Janel Zick and Quinn Todzo won in 4:55 and 4:15. Full results.

San Juan Softie 100 Mile – Durango, Colorado

The second-year race had to reroute the course due to a wildfire in the area. Alexandra Schiavoni and Bronson Fiore won in 31:54 and 24:08. Full results.

Marquette Trail 50 Mile – Marquette, Michigan

On Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, Erica Aikman and Reese Slobodianuk won the 50 miler in 10:26 and 8:25, and Anna Kelley and Lukus Klawitter were best in the 50k in 5:21 and 4:30. Full results.

Jigger Johnson Ultras – Waterville Valley, New Hampshire

The long course went 108 miles and with 29,000 feet of elevation gain. Erica Notini and Peter Bonito won in 39:13 and 31:26. Brianna Russell and Ben Quatromoni slayed the 50 miler in 16:51 and 13:14. Full results.

White Pine 50 Mile – Garden City, Utah

Sarah Humble won the women’s race and overall race with a new course-record time of 8:27, and Wyatt Crowther won the men’s race in 8:32.

2027 World Mountain and Trail Running Championships

The 2025 World Mountain and Trail Running Championships are upcoming, and will be held over four days from September 25 to 28, 2025, in Canfranc, Spain, and the next event in 2027 was just announced for October 6 to 10 in Cape Town, South Africa.

The 2027 event be the fourth joint championships event between the Mountain Running World Championships and the Trail World Championships. Earlier events were held in 2022 in Thailand and in 2023 in Austria.

