Saucony Endorphin Speed 5 Review

The Saucony Endorphin Speed 5 ($175) has been a standout training partner and my go-to choice for the road this summer and fall. This shoe strikes a fabulous balance between being lightweight, lively, and approachable. With an actual weight of 8.4 ounces (240 grams) for a U.S. men’s 9, it never feels under qualified for any pace or type of road run.

Saucony has done a great job preserving what was loved about the Endorphin Speed 4 while adding subtle improvements that increase the versatility and comfort of the current model. A new, almost transparent mesh improves airflow up top, while a reconfigured winged nylon plate in the midsole and increased rubber on the outsole improve stability, durability, and grip. The 36-millimeter stack height at the heel and 28 millimeters at the forefoot offers ample cushion, and the PWRRUN PB midsole foam keeps road running feeling fun, whether you’re tackling intervals or cruising through an easy day.

Saucony Endorphin Speed 5 Upper

The light mesh that comprises the Saucony Endorphin Speed 5 upper reminds me a lot of that on the Saucony Endorphin Pro model. It’s an impressive medley of material that is almost transparent, yet it’s resilient and pleasantly breathable. You’d think the lace-like weave of the mesh would come with an abbreviated lifespan, but I am 200 miles in and have zero issues to report. The tongue is thin yet comfortable, with gusseted sides to limit movement.

The upper provides a snug yet roomy fit through the toebox. My bunioned forefoot is not particularly tolerant of shoes that restrict toe splay, and while I cannot personally compare or contrast the fit to the last rendition, this upper has been very accommodating. The shoe provides adequate room for natural toe alignment and great lockdown.

Saucony Endorphin Speed 5 Midsole

The Saucony Endorphin Speed 5 midsole is the highlight of the shoe. This model offers a 36-millimeter stack height at the heel and a 28-millimeter stack at the forefoot. The shoe uses PWRRUN PB midsole foam and Speedroll technology to provide a responsive ride.

Visually, the shoe doesn’t appear to be much different than the others in my entryway, but when I pick it up, I have to appreciate that it is undeniably light. An updated winged nylon plate design enhances flexibility and stability, offering a ride reminiscent of a carbon-plated shoe at a significantly lower price point. If you flip the shoe over, the flex groove across the midsole reveals a portion of the plate.

The Speedroll technology appears to provide some assistance if dorsiflexion is limited. I tend to have less flexion in my left ankle compared to my right, and while ongoing mobility exercises would undoubtedly be the gold standard for working through this niggle, I’m certainly not offended by the little crutch this shoe provides. The 8-millimeter drop has no doubt helped buffer the miles I’ve spent in lower-drop trail shoes and contributes to an energized stride while on the road.

In and out of a few pregnancies over recent years, I’ve often prioritized cushion over performance. Throughout this period, I’ve also been somewhat wary of voicing my own more subjective descriptors while reviewing, quite possibly because I haven’t truly experienced the level of energy return that screams “lively” until I ventured into the Endorphin Speed and Endorphin Pro lineups. One of our editors — and a lifelong Saucony enthusiast — described the Endorphin Speed 5 as snappy, and if this is snappy, I’m sold.

I used to be tempted to use my super shoes for routine workouts, as my alternative trainers, while plush and high-volume, lacked both responsiveness and the fun factor. This is where the Endorphin Speed 5 comes in. It offers a responsive ride that’s considerably more affordable than most super shoes and far more efficient and exciting than traditional max-cushion options. They also provide a seamless transition to racing in the Endorphin Pros.

Saucony Endorphin Speed 5 Outsole

Saucony has updated the outsole of the Saucony Endorphin Speed 5 with increased rubber coverage in the heel area. A circular pattern of rubber now extends down the lateral aspect of the heel, with the purpose of increasing the shoe’s lifespan for heel strikers and providing a bit of extra stability. As a heel striker, this is, in fact, where I see the most wear after 200 miles in the shoe.

A similar circular pattern of rubber is also found on the medial forefoot, while the lateral forefoot rubber fans out from the longitudinal flex groove in more of a spoke-like pattern. While I wouldn’t necessarily choose these shoes for running on pure gravel, the added rubber has undoubtedly helped provide a sounder ride across a variety of surfaces and has improved wear resistance compared to the Endorphin Speed 4.

A considerable portion of the midfoot remains uncovered, exposing the PWRUN PB foam. I haven’t noticed compromised traction due to this, but I haven’t run in very wet conditions either. Every now and again, a goat head burr finds its way into the foam; otherwise, from a durability perspective, it has held up well.

The only real critique I have regarding the outsole is that the depth of the flex groove in the midfoot occasionally allows a rock to wedge its way in, requiring retrieval. I’ve experienced this same issue in another pair of my favorite road shoes from the New Balance Fuel Cell line, so perhaps the perks of the deep groove outweigh the inconvenience of the occasional fiddle factor.

Saucony Endorphin Speed 5 Overall Impressions

The Saucony Endorphin Speed 5 has met me right where I am. It delivers a lively, responsive feel with just enough comfort, and the subtle rocker makes transitions feel smooth and natural. The versatility of the Endorphin Speed 5 is sure to continue being a crowd pleaser. This shoe will keep your easy days fun, help you hit speed workouts with precision, offer plenty of efficiency for racing, or provide the perfect wingman to your race-day Saucony Endorphin Pro model.

