This Week In Running: August 25, 2025

The Mountain Running World Cup, Skyrunner World Series, and World Trail Majors all featured on the weekend.

Mountain Running World Cup – Ljubljana, Slovenia

After 13 races on three continents over the course of four months, the World Mountain Running Association wrapped up its 2025 Mountain Running World Cup with two races at different venues on back-to-back days.

Velika Planina Uphill Race

Josphat Kiprotich (Kenya) struck first, but Richard Omaya Atuya (Kenya) ruled late. Omaya Atuya won the 8.5-kilometer climb and its 1,280 meters of gain in 50:21. Kiprotich was second in 51:14, and last week’s Sierre-Zinal winner Philemon Kiriago (Kenya) was third in 52:18. Kenyan runners took four of the top five finish spots.

World Cup women’s leader Scout Adkin (U.K.) was a late scratch from the event, and Susanna Saapunki (Finland) went out hard and dominated in 61:43. She was nearly three minutes up on every other woman. Benedetta Broggi (Italy) edged Kirsty Dickson (U.K.) by a single second for the runner-up spot. Broggi ran 64:32 to Dickson’s 64:33.

Andrea Mayr (Austria) was fourth in 65:03 and pre-race shared that she would not defend her win at the 2023 World Mountain Running Championships Uphill at next month’s event in Spain.

Šmarna Gora

The next day 10k went up 705 meters and down 350 meters for a net uphill course, but this terrain was more in favor to Kiriago. Kiprotich, Kiriago, and Omaya Atuya broke away early but Kiriago moved to the lead late and set a new course record in 40:47. He was 43 seconds better than Omaya Atuya’s year-old former course best. Kirago’s performances over the two days of racing allowed him to move ahead in and win this year’s World Cup.

Kiprotich was second in 40:55 and the day prior’s uphill winner Omaya Atuya was third in 41:07. Kenyan runners took the first five finish spots.

World Cup overall women’s winner Scout Adkin was again out with injury, and Gloria Chebet (Kenya) led all of the women’s race and toward a 49:55 winning time. Valentine Rutto (Kenya) edged Courtney Coppinger (U.S.) for third, 51:02 to 51:09, and uphill legend Mayr doubled back for fourth in 51:49.

Matterhorn Ultraks Extreme – Zermatt, Switzerland

The expert-level race was the year’s 16th Skyrunner World Series contest, and it was run on a 26k course with 3,066 meters of climbing. That’s 16 miles and with 10,060 feet of up. It was all against the backdrop of the Matterhorn and had several glacier crossings on course.

Both William Boffelli (Italy) and Anastasia Rubtsova (Russia) won the race for the third time, and neither was especially challenged.

Frederic Tranchand (France) led the opening climb, but after that, Boffelli took over in the men’s race. He won in 3:25, a full five minutes better than second-place Manuel Merillas (Spain). Lucien Mermillion (France) was a surprise third in 3:31, and early leader Tranchand slid back to fourth in 3:33.

Rubtsova led from the first climb and finished first in 4:14, nearly 10 minutes ahead of the second-place woman. It was a closer race for second, and Maria Christen (Switzerland) edged Lucille Germain (France) by 22 seconds. Both finished in 4:23.

Grand Raid des Pyrénées – Vielle-Aure, France

The five-day event hosted nearly 8,000 runners on the French side of the Pyrénées mountain range. Of the eight events held over the weekend, the Ultra Tour 160k was part of the World Trail Majors series, and the Tour du Neovielle was part of the World Trail Majors Short Series. Top finishers in the two events were nearly all from the host country.

Ultra Tour 160k

Only a third place in the women’s race stopped a French sweep of the long course podiums.

Gwendal Moysan, Baptiste Hagnere, and Fabrice Arene, all of France, were the top men in 21:49, 23:27, and 24:30 in the 100-mile race.

For the women, French runners Jocelyne Pauly and Juliette Archambeau ran first and second in 27:40 and 28:01, and Wen-Fei Xie (China) was third in 29:53.

Tour du Neovielle

The 43k race was part of the Short Series division of the World Trail Majors and crowned French runners Clément Lalba and Amaia Bouniol as champs in 3:46 and 5:05.

Additional Races and Run

L’echappée Belle – Allevard, France

The 96k race had Arthur Joyeux-Bouillon (France) and Eliot Retulli (France) in a first-place tie at 13:47, and Lorna Bonnel (France) in front of the women’s race in 17:00. Nicolas Menard (France) and Maryline Nakache (France) won the 63k distance in 8:08 and 9:40. Full results.

Moose Mountain 50k – Calgary, Alberta

Canadians Thomas Jefferson led the men’s race in 4:46, and Heather Henry won the women’s race, finishing in 5:19. Full results.

Xterra Costa Rica – Las Catalinas, Guanacaste, Costa Rica

The two-lap 30k run was part of the Xterra Trail Run World Series. Race winners Gabriel Quiros and Paola Herrera ran 2:43 and 3:06. Full results.

Cirque Series – Alta, Utah

This one went 7.1 miles with 2,545 feet of climbing. Mason Coppi has ruled the Cirque Series for most of the last two years, and that was the case here too. Coppi won in 60:36, way up on everyone else. Anthony Williams and Griffin Briley were second and third in 63:55 and 65:02. Coppi’s 2025 U.S. Mountain Running Team comrade Cam Smith was back in fourth at 66:06. Alexa Aragon took the women’s crown in 74:39. Annie Dube and Janelle Lincks conquered the mountain next in 76:45 and 77:33. Both winners took home $1,000. Full results.

Westminster Night Trail 50k – Westminster, Colorado

Race winners Shad Mika and Maude Ariosa finished the 50k at Standley Lake in 4:05 and 4:36. Full results.

Staunton Rocks Trail Marathon – Conifer, Colorado

Staunton State Park was in the news earlier in the week for a park ranger stabbing hoax, but the weekend gave way to Gnar Runners trail marathon and half-marathon races inside the state park. Tripp Hipple and Stephanie Schauder won the marathon in 3:38 and 4:48, and Dylan Dille and Sara Haefele were best in the half marathon in 1:52 and 2:08. Full results.

Telluride Mountain Run – Telluride, Colorado

The 40-mile race had Adam Loomis and Anna Ellis as its champs in 7:49 and 10:35, and Whit Blair edged Helen Mino Faukner for the overall 24-mile win in 4:54. Mino Faukner was the women’s champ in 4:57. Full results.

Midwest States 100 Mile – Westboro, Wisconsin

Tim Adamski won the men’s race in 22:56, and Sarah Krebs was the top woman in 31:58. Full results.

ScoCo50 – Long Grove, Iowa

Phil Young topped the men’s 50k in 3:43, and Kasey Froeschle won the women’s race in 4:52. Froeschle also won the 50k event in 2022 and 2024. Full results.

Habanero Hundred – Cat Spring, Texas

The hottest race in Texas had German Garcia and Alyssa McClellan run 20:16 and 22:36 for the 100-mile distance. It was Garcia’s sixth finish at the event. Full results.

Continental Divide Trail Run 50k – Steamboat Springs, Colorado

Race local Michael Mitchell won in 4:18, and Kristina Mascarenas clipped 55 seconds from a seven-year-old Courtney Dauwalter course record while winning the women’s race in 4:36. Full results.

