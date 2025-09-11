A Day with Friends

We leave the jeep road and continue up to an old pack trail above tree line, Max, Eszter, and I all taking different paths until the trail becomes more obvious. The grasses have now dried and turned golden, the air filled with the scents of fall. Eszter stops, “A moose!” Down in the willows along the creek, a single moose munches on the plants. We are far enough away to pleasantly observe the stoic creature in its home, a lovely spot in a high meadow tucked between mountains with no one else around except for us. We gain the ridge and make our way over the tundra to our first summit. The tundra changes to talus as we clamber and clank up to the top.

Along the way, we chat about life. There’s no better way to gain perspective on it than to talk it over with friends while outside. Our conversation is random, as all good, long trail adventures allow a stream of consciousness to come forth that you don’t get in shortened interactions in regular life. Life, love, hopes and dreams, party shirts, snacks, the weather, the views, work, adventures, jokes, and old memories — good and bad — to name a few topics. Good friends and mountains are always the cure to the summertime blues.

The ridgeline allows a vantage that both inspires and humbles. Looking at the places we’ve been and the places we’ve yet to go, the spine of the mountains sharply gives way to the lifelines of rivers and creeks far below. The changes in the topography echo the changes inside of us, nothing in a straight line save for the distant horizon, which isn’t straight either, curving ever so slightly out of sight around the earth. Our paths are never straightforward in life. We have ideas of where we want to go, but actually getting there is a different story.

On each summit, we pause for a minute, taking in the view and continuing our conversations, getting as deep as familial grudges — yikes. But then we look up and those grudges float out with the clouds, and we’re back in the mountains enjoying a lovely day with friends.

Eventually, we start heading down. Thirsty from the hot day and lack of water up high, we reach the creek and all immediately dip our hats and heads and bottles. Once back on the road, we start actually running again (“running” off-trail in the mountains is maybe a bit of a misnomer).

We arrive back at the car, content with the nice loop we just made. Nothing profound came of the day except for the reminder to make the space to spend some quality time with friends. Turns out, the simplest things in life often bring the most joy, like putting one foot in front of the other.

Call for Comments

How do you recenter yourself when life gets too complicated?

Where have you had some of the best conversations with friends?