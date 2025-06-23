This Week In Running: June 23, 2025

The Broken Arrow Skyrace weekend had it all. Mountain courses with races included in both the Mountain Running World Cup and Golden Trail World Series, two U.S. national team selection races, and prize money all combined to make for three competitive races. We’ve got a lot of Broken Arrow Skyrace then, and add to it the Bighorn 100 Mile, Bears Ears Ultra, and several others too.

You can also check out our race coverage from earlier in the weekend:

Broken Arrow Skyrace – Olympic Valley, California

Ascent

The Friday morning race was reduced to just 2.15 miles and 1,800 feet up because of high winds on top of the mountain, which made the race into a near-sprint. The race was part of the Mountain Running World Cup, and the top four American finishers earned spots on Team USA for the Uphill race at the World Mountain Running Championships in September 2025 in Spain. There was also $15,000 in prize money up for grabs, with $3,500 to the winners.

Despite the shortened distance, both the women’s and men’s races had runaway winners. Anna Gibson was a whopping 94 seconds in front of the next-best woman, and Christian Allen led the men by 23 seconds. Behind them, it was a lot closer.

Three weeks earlier, Gibson won the U.S. Mountain Running Championships, outclassing the field over the race’s second lap. Here she was already over a minute ahead at halfway. Gibson won in 27:32 and now can race both the Up and Down and Uphill disciplines at the World Mountain Running Championships.

The 2024 race winner Joyce Njeru (Kenya) was second in 29:06, and Jade Belzberg (Canada) was third in 29:23. Twelve-year-old phenom Pema Franchi Antelme (Ecuador) hit the high point finish in 30:37 for fifth.

And so it was the fourth-, sixth-, and seventh-place women who earned the final three spots for the Uphill race for Team USA. Sydney Petersen was fourth in 30:19, and Hillary Allen and Jessica Brazeau were sixth and seventh in 30:40 and 30:56, respectively.

The top 10 women were:

Anna Gibson – 27:32 Joyce Njeru (Kenya) – 29:06 Jade Belzberg (Canada) – 29:23 Sydney Petersen – 30:19 Pema Franchi Antelme (Ecuador) – 30:37 Hillary Allen – 30:40 Jessica Brazeau – 30:56 Janelle Lincks – 31:12 Lara Hamilton (Australia) – 31:14 Alexa Aragon – 31:22

Men’s winner Allen broke the race open 10 minutes in and was uncontested over the second half. Joseph Gray was the closest in 24:12. Gray, age 41, has been a perennial member of U.S. national teams for over a decade and a half.

Cam Smith scored a second spot on Team USA — he’s already on the Up and Down team — with a third-place 24:24, and Tyler McCandless was fourth in 24:35 to secure the final team spot.

The top 10 men were:

Christian Allen – 23:49 Joseph Gray – 24:12 Cam Smith – 24:24 Tyler McCandless – 24:35 David Sinclair – 24:49 Joseph Demoor – 24:51 Philemon Kiriago (Kenya) – 25:06 Roberto Delorenzi (Switzerland) – 25:12 Ryan Becker – 25:13 Remi Leroux (Canada) – 25:15

Full results.

46k

The Saturday, June 21, two-lap race went for 28.1 miles and was a selection race for Team USA for the Trail World Championships – Short Trail race, with the top three women and men earning spots for the 44.5k race in September 2025. If any of the top three U.S. women or men decline those spots, they do not roll down. The rest of the six-woman and six-man teams will be filled by resume selection. This Saturday’s race had a $22,500 prize purse with $5,500 to the winners.

The women’s race featured 2023 winner Helen Mino Faukner, 2022 winner Jennifer Lichter, and 2023 World Mountain Running Championships Up and Down race champion Grayson Murphy.

Lichter led all of it, but Mino Faukner never let her get too far away. Lichter was 83 seconds in front at mile 24, and Mino Faukner cut that to just 36 seconds at the finish. Lichter won in 4:42, and Mino Faukner was second in 4:43.

Dani Moreno took another step up in her return from injury. She moved up one spot over the race’s second half to finish third in 4:43, only 40 seconds behind Mino Faukner. Moreno was over three minutes behind Mino Faukner at halfway before rocketing to the downhill finish.

Murphy was running as high as third as late as mile 20, but fell back to fifth by the finish.

The top 10 women were:

Jennifer Lichter – 4:42:32 Helen Mino Faukner – 4:43:08 Dani Moreno – 4:43:48 Jane Maus – 4:51:26 Grayson Murphy – 4:54:08 Ruby Lindquist – 4:57:27 Erin Moyer – 4:58:18 Robyn Lesh – 4:59:13 Tilde Bångman (Sweden) – 4:59:56 Callie Cooper – 5:01:07

For the men, Eli Hemming and David Sinclair were together at halfway, but Hemming ruled the race’s second half, winning in 3:50, a new course record. Sinclair, who won in 2024 in 4:01, was second in 3:54, and Ryan Becker was third in 3:59. Both Sinclair and Becker were doubling back from the prior day’s Ascent race.

The top 10 men were:

Eli Hemming – 3:50:48 David Sinclair – 3:54:10 Ryan Becker – 3:59:35 Noah Williams – 4:06:09 Jeshurun Small – 4:11:14 Brian Whitfield – 4:11:41 Cade Michael – 4:12:04 Coleman Cragun – 4:12:13 Cole Campbell – 4:13:01 Nick Handel – 4:13:30

The race was shut down early due to lightning in the area, and then snow moved in. Of the race’s 553 starters, only 163 finished before the race was canceled.

Full results.

23k

The three-day event concluded with Sunday’s single-lap 23k. The race was part of both the Mountain Running World Cup and the Golden Trail World Series. The prize purse here totaled nearly $24,000, with money going 10 deep and $3,473 going to the race winners.

Off the mark all year until Friday’s Ascent race, Joyce Njeru is back in form. Njeru hung with Mădălina Florea (Romania) to the course’s 9,000-foot high point, and then stepped on the gas for the seven-mile downhill to the finish. Njeru won in 2:01, crushing her finish time from 2024 and Sophia Laukli’s 2022 course record.

Florea chased to second in 2:02, and Anna Gibson doubled back from her Ascent win to finish third in 2:03.

The top 10 women were:

Joyce Njeru (Kenya) – 2:01:16 Mădălina Florea (Romania) – 2:02:03 Anna Gibson – 2:03:46 Lauren Gregory – 2:06:02 Alice Gaggi (Italy) – 2:08:23 Marie Nivet (France) – 2:08:53 Jade Belzberg (Canada) – 2:09:06 Allie McLaughlin – 2:09:54 Alexa Aragon – 2:11:24 Sydney Petersen – 2:14:20

In the men’s field, it was a finish that we’ve seen before. Elhousine Elazzaoui (Morocco) left it until late and then blasted the downhill to power past the Kenyan pair of Philemon Kiriago and Patrick Kipngeno.

At this point, it’s just weird that Kipngeno doesn’t try to put a big gap on Elazzaoui on the uphill to head off what’s an almost inevitable finish.

The top 10 men were:

Elhousine Elazzaoui (Morocco) – 1:43:53 Philemon Kiriago (Kenya) – 1:43:57 Patrick Kipngeno (Kenya) – 1:44:11 Christian Allen – 1:44:46 Lukas Ehrle (Germany) – 1:45:19 Taylor Stack – 1:46:11 Cam Smith – 1:46:25 Mason Coppi – 1:47:32 Andy Wacker – 1:51:19 Remi Leroux (Canada) – 1:52:51

Full results.

Additional Races and Runs

Alpine Solstice 55k – Bend, Oregon

The second-year Alpine Running event added a 55k through the Deschutes National Forest. Robin Vieira set the inaugural women’s course record at 4:08, and men’s winner Nick Stice was 58 seconds faster than second-place Chase Parnell, with times of 3:45 and 3:46, respectively. Full results.

Black Mountain 50k – San Diego, California

Race winners Caroline Aceves and Dylan Marx ran 5:25 and 3:36. Full results.

Flagstaff Extreme Big Pine 50k – Flagstaff, Arizona

Natalie Sandoval and Trueheart Brown went the fastest with 4:12 and 3:32 on the finish clock. Full results.

Bears Ears Ultra – Monticello, Utah

The race through the namesake national monument had Shana Sutherland and Brydon Anderson run 11:41 and 9:22, and Sarah Bradley and Sergio Abarca won the 50k in 7:40 and 6:04. Full results.

Bighorn 100 Mile – Dayton, Wyoming

Nicole Laughton won and set a new women’s course record in 21:02. That bettered Ashley Nordell’s old 21:38 best from 2016. Brett Carlson led the men in 19:25. Full results.

San Juan Solstice 50 Mile – Lake City, Colorado

Official results haven’t yet hit the web, but social media points to Ryan Sullivan as the men’s winner in 8:12. Becca Bramley was the women’s winner, though we don’t have her finish time. Full results (when available).

Ring the Springs – Colorado Springs, Colorado

The Aravaipa Running event had Nicole Bitter and Mackenzie Mau as its 100k winners in 13:43 and 11:29. Bitter is next signed up for the Fat Dog 120 Mile in Canada in August. Full results.

Garry Bjorklund Half Marathon – Duluth, Minnesota

The 50k world record-holder, Charlie Lawrence, was 10th in 1:06:27. Full results.

Six Days in the Dome – Milwaukee, Wisconsin



The fixed-time races started on June 19 with the 10-day event already underway. The six-day race starts on June 23. Stephanie Healy and Kyohei Yoshizawa (Japan) currently lead the 10-day race. Tracking.

Ghost Town Trail 50k – Blairsville, Pennsylvania

Jacque Schiffer and 19-year-old Ian Bird won in 5:43 and 4:34. Full results.

New River Gorge Trail Fest 50k – Fayetteville, West Virginia

Winners Elise Molinaro and Dustin Rutter won in 5:07 and 4:24. Full results.

Catoctin 50k – Frederick, Maryland

The event dates back to 1995. On the out-and-back course, Denise Gravelle and Patrick Blair won in 6:35 and 5:00. Full results.

Catamount Ultra 50k – Stowe, Vermont

Liv Taber and Eric LiPuma won in 4:20 and 3:33. Full results.

Manitou’s Revenge Ultramarathon – Windham, New York

The 53-mile run through the Catskill Mountains had Erica Lubera and Daniel Grip win in 13:20 and 11:09. Lubera missed the course record by five minutes and it was Grip’s third win in a row. Full results.

Call for Comments

Two weeks ago, the comments said iRunFar was a European results site. This weekend, I didn’t see a single competitive European race. European readers, what weekend races can you share in the comments?