This Week In Running: June 16, 2025

The Mount Washington Road Race, the Mountain Running World Cup, and the World Trail Majors are all among the weekend’s global highlights.

Twisted Fork Trail Festival – Park City, Utah

The event came back to life with new energy from new race directors Finn Melanson and Jules Campanelli. There were 68k (42 miles), 30k (18 miles), and 15k (10 miles) races and the winner in each race took home $1,500.

On the long course, Adam Loomis got out front in 5:25 and Grant Barnette edged Gavin Prior by a single second for the runner-up spot. Barnette and Prior both came in at 5:38. The women ran the 68k close too. Only five minutes separated the front three. Careth Arnold was the best in 6:37, and Sarah Cummings and Lauren Puretz ran 6:39 and 6:42 for second and third. Loomis goes to the Telluride Mountain Run in August next, and Arnold has the prize-money-rich Hurricane 100k in September in West Virginia up next on her schedule.

In the 30k, Garrett Corcoran shined with a 2:00 first-place finish, and John Raneri and Caleb Olson were next in 2:03 and 2:04. Corcoran’s going to the Broken Arrow Skyrace 46k on June 21 and Olson’s two weeks out from the Western States 100. Nancy Jiang (New Zealand) tuned up for Western States too, and she did it with a win in the women’s race. Jiang finished in 2:33 and Hayden James and Andrea Stofko joined her on the podium with 2:37 and 2:39 marks.

And in the 15k, Christian Allen made up for a drop at the U.S. Mountain Running Championships two weeks ago. He took the short course win in 55:39 and that was way out in front of everyone else. Devin Pancake and Anthony Costales were the best of the rest with 59:18 and 61:26 runs. The women’s race had an even bigger runaway. Tayler Tuttle won in 67:26. After that, Jocelyn Todd and Lindsey McDonald were a distant second and third in 75:49 and 80:04. Tuttle’s one to watch for the Broken Arrow Skyrace Ascent later this week.

Full results.

Mount Washington Road Race – Pinkham Notch, New Hampshire

The normally 7.6-mile road race was cut short. A day before the start, it was announced that poor weather would keep runners from the high points and the race instead stopped at its halfway point. The race’s 64th edition was just 3.8 miles then.

Men

Joseph Gray was going for his ninth win but Alexandre Ricard (Canada) wasn’t having it. Ricard won in 27:14 and Gray was second in 27:16. Ricard beat Gray at the 2023 Sunapee Scramble too, but when the two raced again at the 2023 World Mountain Running Championships Uphill race, Gray was fifth and Ricard only 17th.

Ricard collected $1,000 in first-place prize money. Gray, who was racing one week after winning the Pepi’s Face-off race in Colorado, will again be working on a short recovery. He’s in for next weekend’s Broken Arrow Skyrace Ascent. Gray needs a top-four finish there for a spot on Team USA’s Uphill team for the World Mountain Running Championships Uphill race.

David Sinclair was third in 27:35 despite recent injury.

Women

Women’s winner Rena Schwartz hit the halfway-up finish line in 32:33. Schwartz was fifth at the recent U.S. Mountain Running Championships. Jenna Gigliotti was 10 seconds back in 32:43 as runner-up and Anne-Marie Comeau (Canada) took third in 32:55.

The 2024 winner Kayla Lampe was fourth in 33:20.

Full results.

Andorra by UTMB – Ordino, Andorra

Ultra 105k

The event’s long course went 66 miles and with almost 23,000 feet of climbing. Valentine Benard (France) took the men’s win in 14:10 and behind him Maël Bures (France) and Pau Capell (Spain) tied for second in 14:38. Capell most definitely has more ties than anyone else in the sport. The women’s podium was more spread out. Elisabeth Rios Peredo (Bolivia) was out front in 18:30, and Wen-Fei Xie (China) and Natércia Silvestre (Portugal) were next in 19:35 and 20:36.

Trail 80k

After 48 miles and 12,795 feet of up, Morten Antonsen (Norway) and Manon Bohard Cailler (France) won in 8:16 and 9:43.

Trail 50k

This one went 32 miles and with over 11,000 feet of climbing. Top runners Loïc Rolland (France) and Pirjo Saukko (Finland) ran 5:07 and 6:53, respectively.

Full results.

Trail du Saint Jacques by UTMB – Le Puy-en-Velay, France

Grand Trail Du Saint-Jacques

The event’s 50 miler had Jupiter Carera Casas (Mexico) overcome Emmanuel Gault (France) and Ke Mael Rabouint (France) for the win. Carera Casas clocked 7:42, and Gault and Rabouint were second and third in 8:07 and 8:09.

Henriette Albon (Norway) was a decisive winner in 8:37, ahead of Aroa Sío (Spain) in 9:14, and Yasmina Castro (Spain) in 9:23.

Monistrail

The 33-mile race and its 6,725 feet of climbing had Antonio Martínez (Spain) edge Bart Przedwojewski (Poland) for the top crown. Martínez ran 4:02, almost two full minutes better than second-place Przedwojewski. Paul Iratzoquy (France) was a distant third in 4:21.

The women’s race ran similarly. Camilla Magliano (Italy) just beat out Elea Kopf (France) for the win. The two were 92 seconds apart in 4:54 and 4:55. Third-place Chrystelle Lambert (France) finished in 5:08.

Full results.

Additional Races and Runs

South Downs Way 100 Mile – Winchester, United Kingdom

The flat-and-fast race was part of the World Trail Majors series. It was an all-U.K. men’s podium with Mark Darbyshire, Hugh Tibbs, and Morgan Glazier running 13:42, 14:13, and 14:41, respectively. And it was an all-U.K. women’s podium too. Lucy Gossage, Julia Davis, and Nicole Frisby ran 16:30, 16:43, and 16:58 at the top of the women’s rankings. Both Darbyshire and Gossage set new course records. Robbie Simpson (U.K.) and Imogen Ainsworth (U.K.) won the accompanying 50k in 3:13 and 4:04. Full results.

Tatra Race Run – Zakopane, Poland

The 27k mountain run gained 1,700 meters. That’s 17 miles and 5,500 feet. It was part of the Mountain Running World Cup too, administered by the World Mountain Running Association. Paul Machoka (Kenya) and Kevin Kibet (Kenya) dominated the men’s run with 2:22 and 2:26 finish times. Marcel Fabian (Poland) was third in 2:33. The 2024 series winner Scout Adkin (U.K.) led the women in 2:50. Polish runners Weronika Matuszczak and Iwona Januszyk were second and third in 2:56 and 3:02. Full results.

Tahoe 200 Mile Endurance Run – Homewood, California

Kilian Korth finished the epic in 52:40 — that’s just over two days! Annie Hughes was the women’s winner in 61:45. Tracking.

Cool Moon Trail Runs – Cool, California

Kellen Scott and Maddie Mau won the 100 miler in 19:36 and 23:44, and Erik Kintzel and Laura Kruse were tops in the 100k in 11:16 and 14:13. Full results.

River of No Return Endurance Runs – Challis, Idaho

I love this race name, it just screams adventure. Canyon Woodward and Leah Handelman won the 108k (67 miles) in 10:58 and 12:54, and Zeke Wilson and Leigh Anne Wasteney were best in the 55k (34 miles) in 5:48 and 6:18. Zach Perrin and Caroline Starace were 32k champs in 2:25 and 3:31. Full results.

Snow Peaks 50 Mile – Provo, Utah

The 2023 winner Zachary Garner came back and won again in 8:06. He didn’t get to his 7:42 time from 2023 however. Sarah Krout led the women in 10:44. Full results.

Kettle Moraine 100 Mile – La Grange, Wisconsin

Reese Slobodianuk was hours better than everyone else in 14:15. Emily Muhs was first woman in 19:43. Full results.

Highlands Sky 40 Mile – Davis, West Virginia

Only two minutes separated men’s one-two. Aaron Slabach got the better of Caleb Bowen with 5:59 and 6:01 finish times. Women’s champ Jessie Wingo did it in 7:26. Full results.

Laurel Highlands 70.5 Mile – Ohiopyle, Pennsylvania

Official results haven’t yet hit the web, but social media points to Deanna Doane bettering the women’s course record and going sub-13 with a 12:50 finish. Full results (when available).

XTERRA Transcend Trail Run – Randolph, New Jersey

The XTERRA Trail Run World Series half marathon had Randy Faiges just edge out women’s winner Nicolette Sortisio by 45 seconds. The two finished in 1:45 and 1:46. Full results.

