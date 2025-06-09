This Week In Running: June 9, 2025

Colorado, Comrades, and Courtney Coppinger shined on the weekend. We’ve got our usual rundown of prize money, repeat wins, and course records from around the globe ready to go!

You can also check out our race coverage from earlier in the weekend:

Comrades Marathon – Pietermaritzburg, South Africa

It was the race’s 98th running and this year’s 89k (56 miles) course went downhill from Pietermaritzburg to Durban. Almost all of that downhill was in the race’s second half. The race had its biggest “down’ field ever with over 22,000 runners, and its biggest prize purse ever too at R7,605,000 ($427,000).

Women

Heavy favorite Gerda Steyn (South Africa, lives in UAE) won for the fourth time and for the third in a row. Steyn took the lead just before halfway and held off a late-race charge from 2022 winner Alexandra Morozova (Russia). Steyn was over four minutes in front in 5:51 and Morozova was a repeat runner-up in 5:55. Shelmith Muriuki (Kenya) was a surprise third in 6:07.

The women’s top five was:

Gerda Steyn (South Africa) – 5:51:19 Alexandra Morozova (Russia) – 5:55:56 Shelmith Muriuki (Kenya) – 6:07:56 Irvette van Zyl (South Africa) – 6:11:35 Dominika Stelmach (Poland) – 6:12:02

Men

Tete Dijana (South Africa) and Piet Wiersma (The Netherlands) had won the last three Comrades, Dijana in 2022 and 2023 and Wiersma in 2024, and so it was no surprise then to see the two again battling for the win. Dijana made a push from 15k out and Wiersma couldn’t quite regain the leader. Both finished in 5:25 with Dijana five seconds in front. Nikolai Volkov (Russia) ran a strong second half to move up into third in 5:29.

The men’s top five was:

Tete Dijana (South Africa) – 5:25:28 Piet Wiersma (The Netherlands) – 5:25:33 Nikolai Volkov (Russia) – 5:29:42 Edward Mothibi (South Africa) – 5:31:41 Joseph Manyedi (South Africa) – 5:32:09

Full results.

Mountain Games – Vail, Colorado

The big outdoor festival had three competitive running races. The 10k Spring Runoff and 20k Trail Run went off at the same time on Sunday morning, and the Pepi’s Face-off was a Sunday afternoon race. Everything had prize money. Both the 10k and 20k had a total $11,500 purse with money five deep and $2,500 to the winners. And Pepi’s Face-off paid $9,600 total, split between the top three, and with $2,000 to the winners.

A lot of the podium was made up of runners doubling back from last weekend’s U.S. Mountain Running Championships, and almost all of the podiums will next race at the Broken Arrow event in California in two weeks.

10k Spring Runoff



Courtney Coppinger is having a year. After a pair of top-1o finishes in the Golden Trail World Series, Coppinger scored a payday win in the women’s race. She ran 50:00 to beat Dani Moreno by eight seconds after the two had a back-and-forth final mile. Third-place Lara Hamilton (Australia) trailed in 52:00.

Coppinger’s next registered for the June 22 Broken Arrow Skyrace 23k, and so too is Hamilton.

The women’s top five was:

Courtney Coppinger – 50:00 Dani Moreno – 50:08 Lara Hamilton (Australia) – 52:00 Ashley Brasovan – 54:20 Sophie Anders – 55:07

A week after missing out on a spot on the U.S. mountain running team, Tyler McCandless, Liam Meirow, and Andy Wacker scored revenge on Cam Smith. McCandless won in 41:50, Meirow was second in 42:35, and Wacker was third in 43:03. Smith, who did make the U.S. mountain running team last week, missed out on the prize money with a fourth-place 43:34.

McCandless and Wacker will take another shot at the U.S. team, this time the Uphill team, by racing the June 20 Broken Arrow Ascent selection race.

The men’s top five was:

Tyler McCandless – 41:50 Liam Meirow – 42:35 Andy Wacker – 43:03 Cam Smith – 43:34 Josh Eberly – 44:57

Full results.

20k Trail Run

The 20k race was run at the same time as the 10k and on the same course, but as two laps.

Jane Maus was way out front for the women with 1:46 on the clock. She finished over five minutes faster than anyone else. Hillary Allen and Natalie Kalin came next in 1:52 and 1:53. All three next move to the Broken Arrow Skyrace too. Maus will race the 46k, and Allen and Kalin the Triple Crown group of three races in three days.

The women’s top five was:

Jane Maus – 1:46:52 Hillary Allen – 1:52:15 Natalie Kalin – 1:53:04 Kimber Mattox – 1:55:22 Emily Long – 2:00:29

Men’s winner Mason Coppi took the win and the money in 1:26. He split 43:09 for the first 10k, right in the mix with the top 10k runners. Cade Michael and Jonathan Aziz were second and third in 1:27 and 1:29, respectively.

All three, of course, are going to Broken Arrow too. Coppi’s in the 23k and Michael and Aziz the 46k.

The men’s top five was:

Mason Coppi – 1:26:55 Cade Michael – 1:27:58 Jonathan Aziz – 1:29:37 Grant Colligan – 1:30:56 Paul Knight – 1:31:44

Full results.

Pepi’s Face-off

The 30-minute fixed time race went up and down the Pepi’s Face ski slope over and over. Each lap gained 400 feet at a 45-degree pitch. Whether from the 10k or the 20k, most of the podium was made up of runners doubling back from the morning races.

Courtney Coppinger came back from the morning race to pick up another win. She totaled five laps in 31:54 and that pushed her money haul to $4,500 on the day. Second- and third-place Lara Hamilton and Kimber Mattox did five laps too, but in 32:23 and 33:34.

The women’s top five was:

Courtney Coppinger – 31:54 Lara Hamilton (Australia) – 32:23 Kimber Mattox – 33:34 Megan Cooke – 34:02 Gwen Rudy – 34:11

For the men, Joseph Gray had won the 10k Spring Runoff nine times, but skipped that race in lieu of Pepi’s Face-off this year. Gray won with six laps in 30:24 but was pushed hard by Cam Smith. Battling back from a fourth-place run in the morning, Smith did his six laps in 30:45. Joseph Demoor was third in 31:35.

Gray is next in for the Broken Arrow Ascent on June 20.

The men’s top five was:

Joseph Gray – 30:24 Cam Smith – 30:45 Joseph Demoor – 31:35 Andy Wacker – 32:37 Jeshurun Small – 33:01

Full results.

Mozart by UTMB – Salzburg, Austria

The event’s long course went 75 miles and with 19,000 feet of climbing. Claudia Tremps and Pablo Villa, both of Spain, won in 13:46 and 11:36.

The Mozart Ultra was 57 miles and 15,000 feet of climbing, and Anna Tarasova (Spain) and Andreu Simon (Spain) finished first in 9:59 and 8:33.

In the marathon distance, Michelle Hassel (Germany) rolled the women’s field to a 4:13 winning time and Davide Magnini (Italy) came back from a long time away to win the men’s marathon in 3:23. It was close, Magnini was only 29 seconds ahead of second-place Hans-Peter Innerhofer (Austria).

Full results.

Swiss Canyon Trail – Couvet , Switzerland



It was the event’s 30th year and there were seven different races. The two races highlighted below were part of the World Trail Majors.

Swiss Canyon Trail 115k

There was heavy rain, relentless mud, cold wind, and fog on the course’s 5,294 meters (71 miles, 17,400 feet).

Sarah Humble (U.S.) led the first half, but Ariane Wilhem (Switzerland) ruled late. The two frontrunners were 20 minutes apart at the finish with Wilhem winning in 13:31 to Humble’s 13:51 mark. Li Ying (China) was third in 14:24.

The men’s race saw Miguel Arsénio (Portugal) alone in the lead from 40k on and he won in 10:45. Ji Duo (China) and Aleix Toda (Spain) chased to second and third in 11:09 and 11:49, respectively.

Swiss Canyon Trail 53k

Sylvia Nordskar (Norway) dominated the women’s 33-mile race and finished seventh overall in 4:30. Beatriz Parrón (Spain) and Marcela Vašínová (Czech Republic) came next in 5:13 and 5:25, respectively.

Only 24 seconds separated men’s first and second Francisco Anguita (Spain) and Jian-Jian Yang (China) as both finished in 4:00. Kevin Vermeulen (France) was third in 4:10.

Full results.

Additional Races and Runs

Gorges du Tarn Skyrace – Sainte-Enimie, France

Patricia Pineda (Spain) and Luca Del Pero (Italy) won the Skyrunner World Series race in 3:03 and 2:22. The 25k race was the year’s 11th Skyrunner World Series contest. It was Pineda’s second series win of the year and Del Pero’s third series win of the year. Full results.

Orcas Island 50k – Orcas Island, Washington

The Rainshadow Running event crowned Erin Wagner and Noa Ohms as champs in 5:17 and 4:32. Full results.

Echo Valley Runs 50k – Chelan, Washington

Michelle Weiss and Craig Coon won in 5:32 and 4:07. Full results.

San Diego 100 Mile – Lake Cuyamaca, California

Briana Grigsby won the women’s race in 20:22. That placed her third overall and her time is the race’s seventh-fastest ever. Men’s winner Rob King did it in 19:50. Full results.

Malibu Canyon Trail Races – Malibu, California

The fourth-year event had three ultra distances. The 100k winners Daisy Zepedea and Cory Fleming came through in 12:25 and 10:10. Kayla Martin and Michael Tomchaney were tops in the 50 miler in 8:48 and 7:13, and Shae Regan won for the women and overall in the 50k in 4:48. Mohamed Taha was the men’s 50k winner in 4:56. Full results.

Shadow of the Giants 50k – Fishcamp, California

It was the race’s 35th year through the Sierra National Forest. Kristina Holman and Oscar Perez-Lopez were the fastest in 4:30 and 4:13. Full results.

Dipsea Race – Mill Valley, California

There’s longtime races and then there’s Dipsea. It was the race’s 114th year. The unique age- and gender-handicapped race goes 7.4 miles on a stair-stepped course from Mill Valley to Stinson Beach. Audrey MacLean, age 19, was the overall winner in 46:28. Mark Tatum was second overall and first man in 46:48. Later results show trail runners Chris Lundy in third, Eddie Owens and Alex Varner in sixth and seventh, and Paddy O’Leary (Ireland) in 10th, among others. Full results.

Hiawatha Trail Run 50k – Taft, Montana

Hannah Valerio and Justin Alpaugh were atop the rankings in 4:39 and 3:42. Full results.

Pi in the Sky – Phoenix, Arizona

The second-year race went nine miles around Piestewa Peak. Jacquelyn Lombari won the women’s race in 1:50 and Quinton Burden repeated as men’s winner in 1:24. Full results.

Sinks Canyon 50k – Lander, Wyoming

First-place runners Hannah Jochem and Andy Altepeter hit the finish in 5:25 and 5:23. Full results.

XTERRA Cameron Park Trail Run – Waco, Texas

The 21k race was part of the XTERRA Trail Run World Series. Race winners Kerri Dickey and Ty Cervantes ran 3:02 and 1:53. Full results.

Crater Trail Run 50k – Decorah, Iowa

The race was in northeast Iowa’s bluff country. Margaret Ho and Cooper Mumford were out front in 5:16 and 4:34. Full results.

MoMoFo100 – Martinsville, Indiana

The race gets its name from its Morgan Monroe State Forest course. Lauren Manuel and Lester Burris won the 100k in 17:23 and 14:20. Full results.

Scout Mountain Ultras – Pocatello, Idaho

Taking place in the Bannock Range, south of Pocatello, Idaho, the Scout Mountain 100 Mile, taking in around 22,000 feet of climb, was won by Dalton McCurdy in 25:23 and Thaddeus Labrum in 21:32.

The 50 miler’s top spots went to Sarah Clark and Mac Moss in 10:31 and 9:22, with its approximately 11,000 feet of climbing. The 50k, with about 7,500 feet of climb, was won by Rachel Lemke in 6:50 and Cody Lind in 5:32. The 23 miler, which has over 5,000 feet of climb, wins went to Amy King in 4:11 and Ammon Bitton in 4:05. Full results.

Huron 100 Mile – Grass Lake, Michigan

The second-year race had Johanna Ylanen and Nick Insley on top in 22:14 and 18:29. Viktoryia Kalesnikava and Zach Crim won the accompanying 50 miler in 8:58 and 6:35. Full results.

Summer Sasquatch 50k – Lore City, Ohio

Stephanie Bauman and Coen Dunkin won in 6:43 and 5:45. Full results.

Eagle Up Ultra – Canal Fulton, Ohio

Run on a five-mile loop, Alec Cline went 13:38 for the 100 miler. Official results haven’t yet hit the web and it’s not clear who won the women’s race, so please leave a comment to let us all know! Full results (when available).

Old Dominion 100 Mile – Woodstock, Virginia

Women’s winner Whitney Richman ran 18:39, the race’s second-fastest run in its 47-year-history. Men’s winner Andrew Simpson did it in 15:33, the third-fastest ever. Full results (when available).

War Eagle 50k – Rogers, Arkansas

Race champs Erika Ashley and Matt Lewis came in at 5:30 and 4:54. Full results.

Cirque Series – Cannon Mountain, New Hampshire

It was close! After 6.5 miles and 3,180 feet of climbing, Laurel Moyer beat Jamie Brusa by a single second. The two ran 69:15 and 69:16. Remi Leroux (Canada) topped Dan Curts for the men’s win with 55:11 and 56:02 runs. Full results.

