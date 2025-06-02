This Week In Running: June 2, 2025

Two world records were set in Poland, the U.S. team for the World Mountain Running Championships Classic Up and Down race is set, and there was a triple winner at the European Masters Off-Road Running Championships in Italy.

You can also check out our race coverage from earlier in the weekend:

UltraPark Weekend 48 Hour – Pabianice, Poland

Racing on a loop just shorter than a mile, Matthieu Bonne (Belgium) and Patrycja Bereznowska (Poland) set new 48-hour world records.

Men

Bonne, age 31, already the six-day world record holder, ran around 485.099 kilometers or 301.426 miles to beat Yiannis Kouros’ old record by almost 12k, or seven miles.

Polish runners Bartosz Fudali and Andrzej Piotrowski totaled around 465.352k and 446.525k. That’s 289.134 and 277.458 miles for Fudali and Piotrowski.

Women

Bereznowska, now age 49, regained the 48-hour world record with a 436.371 kilometers haul. That’s 271.148 miles and bettered Camille Herron’s previous record by about 0.6 miles.

Danish runners Stine Rex and Katja Lykke Tonstad were second and third with 406.459k and 404.733k, and that’s 252.562 and 251.490 miles each.

Full results.

Sunapee Scramble – Mount Sunapee, New Hampshire

The 9.3-mile, two-lap race was this year’s U.S. Mountain Running Championships and a U.S. team selection race for the World Mountain Running Championships Classic Up and Down race. Those world championships will be held in Spain in September 2025 and the top four men and top three women all earned spots on the U.S. team. Reigning world champion Grayson Murphy has an automatic spot on the U.S. women’s team, and so only three women’s team spots were awarded here.

Weekend rain left the courses muddy and the steep descents slippery.

Men

Christian Allen, last year’s U.S. Mountain Running Champion, led early but took a few falls on the first-lap descent and didn’t finish the race.

By the second lap, upstarts David Norris, Mason Coppi, and Taylor Stack were dueling with past team members Cam Smith, Andy Wacker, and Dan Curts. Smith was pushing the uphill, 36-year-old Wacker was riding speed gained from an early season on the roads, and Curts tried to call on his race experience, but at the finish it was Norris, Coppi, and Stack — and they were only eight seconds apart.

Norris, best known as the Mount Marathon course record holder, won in 1:09:55. Coppi, last year’s Cirque Series overall champion and also a 2:16 road marathoner, was second in 1:10:00, and Stack was third in 1:10:03. Stack had a breakout race to finish fourth at last year’s Broken Arrow Skyrace 23k and he’ll be back there at the end of June again too.

Cam Smith charged home fourth for the final U.S. team spot in 1:10:41.

Smith, Coppi, and Stack will all race the Broken Arrow Ascent for a chance to join the U.S. team for the 2025 World Mountain Running Championships Uphill race. Norris is next registered for the Broken Arrow 46k.

The men’s top 10 was:

David Norris – 1:09:55 Mason Coppi – 1:10:00 Taylor Stack – 1:10:03 Cam Smith – 1:10:41 Andy Wacker – 1:11:00 Dan Curts – 1:12:28 Zachary Erickson – 1:12:55 Talon Hull – 1:13:04 Liam Meirow – 1:16:44 Casey Campbell – 1:17:43

Women

Fast starter Allie McLaughlin pushed early, but Lauren Gregory soon caught her and then Anna Gibson overtook both and dominated the race’s second lap. A week after finishing 11th at the Zegama Marathon in Spain just last weekend, Gibson won here in 1:22:30.

Gregory outgunned McLaughlin for second. The two were 12 seconds apart in 1:22:53 and 1:23:05, respectively. The three were almost two minutes better than the next runner.

Both Gibson and McLaughlin will race the Broken Arrow Ascent too for a chance at another national team spot in the uphill world championships this fall. Gregory is next registered for the Broken Arrow Skyrace in three weeks.

The women’s top 10 was:

Anna Gibson – 1:22:30 Lauren Gregory – 1:22:53 Allie McLaughlin – 1:23:05 Rena Schwartz – 1:25:57 Allie Ostrander – 1:26:58 Kasie Enman – 1:30:00 Alexa Aragon – 1:30:40 Sydney Petersen – 1:30:59 Flannery Davis Love – 1:32:24 Rachel Tomajczyk – 1:33:40

(In 2023, Ostrander was suspended for four months after testing positive for canrenone, a metabolite of spironolactone, after it was determined that she mistakenly took the drug without first obtaining a World Anti-Doping Agency Therapeutic Use Exemption.)

Full results.

European Masters Off-Road Running Championships – Nicolosi, Italy

Classic Up and Down

The 9k race went 541 meters up and down around Mount Etna. Thomas Roach (U.K.) was a nearly three-minute winner in the men’s race in 35:44, and Paula Claudia Todoran (Romania) won for the women in 44:16.

(Thomas Roach served a three-month World Athletics doping ban from October 2021 to January 2022 after testing positive for Carboxy-THC at the 2021 World Masters Mountain Running Championships.)

Vertical

Roach doubled back to win the Vertical race in 42:14. The race climbed 1,010 meters of 4.5k in distance. Andrew Douglas (U.K.) was second in 43:29. Charlotte Cotton (Belgium) edged Classic winner Todoran in this one. Cotton ran 53:48 to Todoran’s 53:55.

Long Distance

The three-day event ended with the 31k Long Distance ran and Roach picked up his third win of the weekend. Roach was 10 minutes better than everyone else in 2:44 and Hélène Darragon (France) won for the women in 3:21.

Full results.

Additional Races and Runs

Hochkönig Skyrace – Maria Alm, Austria

Martin Nilsson (Sweden) ran down the skyrunning regulars late to win the year’s 10th Skyrunner World Series contest. Nilsson fell behind on the technical descent but ripped through the lower forest trails to overtake Ghianluca Ghiano (Italy) and Daniel Antonioli (Italy). The trio finished the 32k race and its 2,740 meters of snowy climb in 3:26, 3:28, and 3:31, respectively. The women’s race ran similarly. Lucille Germain (France) flew past Denisa Dragomir (Romania) near the 22k mark and stayed in front for a 4:01 winning time. Dragomir was second in 4:06 and Daniela Oemus (Germany) was a distant third in 4:20. Full results.

MaXi Race – Annecy, France

It was largely French runners at the top of the Lake Annecy event. Hugo Deck (France) won the men’s 100k in 10:23 and Magali Mellon (Italy) was first woman in 12:30. Antoine Charvolin (Italy) and Ruth Croft (New Zealand) won the 60k in 5:19 and 6:09. Full results.

Smith Rock Classic – Terrebonne, Oregon

Both Kyle Schenone and Rachel Hawkins repeated as 50-mile winners for the second-year race. Schenone went 7:42, three minutes better than a year ago, and Hawkins ran 8:55. In the 50k, Sidney Noble and Katherine Boere (Canada) set new course records in 3:56 and 4:43. Full results.

Cape Mountain 50k – Florence, Oregon

The race on the Oregon Coast had Cole Delange and Cindy Shepard win in 4:26 and 5:01. Full results.

Spence Mountain Run 50k – Klamath Falls, Oregon

A small group for the seventh-year race was led by Shane Lishawa and Katie Crane in 4:33 and 5:56. Full results.

Pacifico Ultra 50k – Palmdale, California

The race paid $500 to its men’s and women’s winners and Anthony Fagundes and Ellie Baxter took home the cash after 4:11 and 5:17 runs. Full results.

Deadwood Mickelson Trail Marathon – Deadwood, South Dakota

The marathon and half marathon were part of the XTERRA Trail Run World Series and ran point to point on the Mickelson Trail, Mickelson Trail, a former railroad bed converted into gravel path. Marathon winners Theron Singleton and Ashley Montini ran 3:00 and 3:28, and half marathon champs Ismael Arzola and Aubree Hawley did it in 1:09 and 1:19. Full results.

Salt Lake Foothills 50k – Salt Lake City, Utah

The third-year event had a competitive podium. Caleb Olson beat Adam Loomis and Ryan Montgomery in the men’s race. The three ran 4:04, 4:14, and 4:26, respectively. Only five minutes separated the women’s front three with Sydney Park, Lucy Mower, and Emma Schaff running 5:20, 5:23, and 5:25. Full results.

North Fork 50 Mile/50k – Pine, Colorado

Ryan Smith and Lauren Puretz were tops in the 50 miler in 6:51 and 8:07, and Matthew Vira and Amelia Boone were best in the 50k at 3:48 and 4:39. Full results.

Mohican 100 Mile – Loudonville, Ohio

It was the longtime race’s 36th year at Mohican State Park. Alec Cline and Lily Medina took the wins in 17:51 and 22:44. Full results.

Worlds End Ultramarathons – Forksville, Pennsylvania

The 100k at Worlds End State Park crowned Ben Quatromoni and Colleen Moffatt winners in 11:24 and 15:21, and Scott Lesh and Sandy Spitler were best in the 50k in 5:11 and 5:35. Full results.

Chesterfield Gorge Ultra – West Chesterfield, Massachusetts

The event had several ultra distances. David Cavanaugh and Julie Hong won the 100 miler in 22:24 and 24:39, and Aaron Gott and Jennifer Higgins led the 100k in 13:43 and 12:55. The 50 miler went to Hector Sanmiguel and Jackie Deruyter in 7:41 and 10:24, and Joel Frost-Tift and Lila Gaudrault won the 50k in 3:51 and 4:25. Finally, Tim Parr went East to win the 25k in 1:34 alongside women’s winner Elizabeth Atwater in 1:59. Full results.

