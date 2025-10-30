Brooks Ghost 17 Review

[Editor’s Note: Guest writer Keith Yanov is from Mammoth Lakes, California. His backyard is the Eastern Sierra Nevada in which he plays on seemingly endless singletrack and can be spotted occasionally careening downhill.]

The Brooks Ghost 17 ($150) continues the legacy of its predecessors as a shoe that exceeds the sum of its parts. This reliable shoe’s refined design does not have huge frills, but its balance between quality, comfort, performance, and durability yields high marks. While more expensive than the previous version, the Ghost 17’s price point is still worth the investment for road runners training for any distance.

What I love most about this model is that each aspect of the shoe falls into the Goldilocks zone — neither too much nor too little of anything, with a couple of minor exceptions. The outsole is durable and offers average grip that works as expected on pavement and performs fine on compact dirt roads. The 36.5-millimeter stack height at the heel and 26.5-millimeter stack at the toe is an average increase of two millimeters compared to the Ghost 16, and the 10-millimeter drop may be a bit much for some forefoot strikers. The actual weight of 10.2 ounces (290 grams) for a U.S. men’s 9 puts it in the middle of the pack for daily trainers, but it is somehow still nimble and not clunky. The shoe doesn’t lose stability with the increased stack height.

At the end of the day, the Brooks Ghost 17 gets the job done right for a neutral, daily road trainer.

Brooks Ghost 17 Upper

The Brooks Ghost 17 upper is made of engineered double-jacquard mesh and overlaid with materials consisting of 59% recycled materials. Overall, the foot is comfortably snug inside, and the shoe runs true to size. There is not much to criticize about this shoe, but if I am nitpicking, the shoe could use more breathable mesh on its upper and includes a bit too much cushion in the collar and tongue. Those aspects perform just fine, but some more breathability and shaving off a bit of weight in the over-cushioned areas would be welcomed. As a counterpoint, those characteristics add to the shoe’s comfort and durability.

The toebox allows for a natural toe splay and is spacious enough for most runners. It should be noted, however, that the Ghost 17 toebox is narrower than the Ghost 16, so do not expect a boxy feel this time around.

While normally a throwaway topic, Brooks’ attention to detail comes through even in the laces, which are first-rate. They are smooth yet grippy enough to avoid coming untied. Shoe laces are like referees: If you do not notice them, they are doing their job well. You likely will not notice these laces, except for them being highlighted here!

Brooks Ghost 17 Midsole and Outsole

The Brooks Ghost 17 midsole features the brand’s DNA LOFT v3 cushioning. This nitrogen-injected foam, which combines EVA foam, rubber, and air, is lighter and softer than previous iterations, ensuring every stride is bouncy and responsive on all surfaces, without sacrificing stability.

The Ghost 17 also increased its stack height by three millimeters in the forefoot and one millimeter in the heel, but it retains the ability to perform on varied terrain without increased worry of rolling an ankle. With the moderate cushion, your feet feel the ground on every step, and you can control your next foot placement.

Moving down to the outsole, Brooks employs a standard design for dry roads. The high-quality rubber tread is thin but comparable to most road trainers, and you likely will get some pebbles stuck in there. It’s also worth noting that the minimal-tread outsole is not intended for slick surfaces. Overall, the outsole material is durable and performed adequately on hard, semi-technical dirt, but it was one of the first areas of the shoe to show some wear.

Brooks Ghost 17 Overall Impressions

In a vacuum, any single aspect of the Brooks Ghost 17 will not blow you away. But putting it all together, it harmoniously creates a high-performing daily trainer that is recommended for runners of all abilities and on all surfaces, except for technical trails or slick roads. The shoe is not meant for tempo workouts, but it is versatile enough to perform if you are saving your fast shoes for race day instead of your workout. Its lightweight construction strikes a solid balance between practical and performance features. And with a wide range of color options, from understated to vibrant, the Ghost 17 is a top contender for a daily shoe that just gets the job done well.

