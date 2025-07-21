This Week In Running: July 21, 2025

Five races from Colorado feature in this week’s rundown.

There was the Eiger Ultra Trail, Mountain Running World Cup, and classic Vermont 100 Mile all too.

High Lonesome 100 Mile – Buena Vista, Colorado

The high-altitude Sawatch Range course tops out at 13,100 feet, never drops below 8,200 feet, and averages 10,426 feet above sea level. That’s enough for 23,300 feet of elevation gain on a loop that goes over five mountain passes. A group of 225 runners started the race.

Women

Rachel Entrekin is having a year. She got to the front early and rolled the women’s field. Entrekin won in 21:56, and that bettered McKendree Hickory’s 2024 22:19 course record.

Entrekin’s undefeated this year. She’s won all of the Badger Mountain Challenge 100 Mile, Whiskey Basin 91k, Cocodona 250 Mile, and now High Lonesome in 2025. The fast train doesn’t stop, she’s got the Mammoth 200 Mile coming up in September.

Careth Arnold, the Bear 100 Mile course record holder, was second in 23:16, and Rachel Lemcke was third in 23:25.

Men

Jeff Colt and Ryan Sullivan were together at halfway, but Sullivan fell from the lead and dropped from the race at mile 75. It was all Colt in the second half and he won in 18:52. That was way up on Jimmy Elam’s 19:42 course record from 2023.

Ryan Smith, the race’s 2018 winner, was second in 20:15. That’s incredibly 47 minutes better than what he ran seven years earlier. Third-place Daniel Trampe finished in 21:51.

Full results.

Eiger Ultra Trail by UTMB – Grindelwald, Switzerland

E101 Ultra Trail

Weather limited the classic route to just 43 miles. German runners Daniela Oemus and Eva Maria Sperger dueled at the front of the women’s race. Oemus won in 8:11, some 10 minutes better than Sperger’s 8:21 finish. Oana Mihalcea (Romania) was third in 8:47.

Tomáš Fárník (Czech Republic) led for all of the race’s second half toward a first-place 7:13 finish. Tracen Knopp (U.S.) chased to second in 7:21. Knopp will get a rematch against the Czech pro at the 2025 Trail World Championships – Long Trail race. Fárník was ninth at the 2023 championships race.

It wasn’t just Fárník and Knopp at the top though, Bernhard Mackner (Austria) was a close third in 7:26.

E51

Barely five minutes separated the first three women in the competitive 51k race. Laura Hottenrott (Germany) was the best of the class in 4:13, and Theres Leboeuf (Switzerland) and Estel Roig Fortin (Spain) were next in 4:15 and 4:18.

Roberto Delorenzi (Switzerland) didn’t let the men’s race get that close. He outran his chasers with a 3:36 winning time. Stephen Wenk (Switzerland) and Luke Grenfell-Shaw (U.K.) got on the podium too in 3:41 and 3:48.

E35

Swiss runners Julia Peter and Karin Tüscher went one-two in the women’s 35k in 3:58 and 4:02, and Jenna Aittolahti (Finland) was third in 4:04.

Stian Dahl (Norway) was exactly two minutes better than Dan Curts (U.S.) at the front of the men’s race with 2:57 and 2:59 on the clock. Jonas Hesthaug (Norway) was third in 3:04.

Full results.

Vauban Mountain Trail – Briançon, France

Races nine and 10 of this year’s Mountain Running World Cup took place in France’s highest city.

La Montée Verticale

The Saturday uphill race went 6k in distance with 1,121 meters of gain, and it happened in rain. It was also a French selection race for the Mountain Running World Championships Uphill discipline.

The Kenyan women led early but when the real climbing started, Christel Dewalle (France) was a level up. She won in 48:40. Mountain Running World Cup ace Scout Adkin (U.K.) was there second in 49:27, and Nélie Clément (France) was third in 50:06.

An on-again, off-again year for Joyce Muthoni (Kenya) continued too. She was only 10th in 53:10.

The women’s top five was:

Christel Dewalle (France) – 48:40 Scout Adkin (U.K.) – 49:27 Nélie Clément (France) – 50:06 Gloria Chebet (Kenya) – 51:19 Philaries Kisang (Kenya) – 51:30

[Christel Dewalle previously served a four-month doping ban after a positive test for the stimulant Heptaminol at the 2016 Skyrunning World Championships.]

Kenyan runners Philemon Kiriago, Joshpat Kiprotich, and Richard Omaya Atuya led the field through halfway, and then Kiriago fell off and Atuya surged. Atuya won in 40:40, Kiprotich was second in 41:44, and Jacob Adkin (U.K.) pushed the second half for a third-place 41:53.

Kiriago finished sixth in 42:36

The men’s top five was:

Richard Omaya Atuya (Kenya) – 40:40 Josphat Kiprotich (Kenya) – 41:44 Jacob Adkin (U.K.) – 41:53 Paul Machoka (Kenya) – 42:23 Emmanuel Meyssat (France) – 42:26

Grand Parcours Vauban Mountain Trail

The next day up-and-down race went 14k and with 1,000 meters of up, and everyone came back for round two.

Uphill race third-placer Nélie Clément scored a surprise win in 1:15:58. After only managing 10th- and seventh-place finishes in the uphill, Joyce Njeru and Valentine Rutto were back in form. The two Kenyan aces were second and third in 1:17:11 and 1:17:20.

The women’s top five was:

Nélie Clément (France) – 1:15:18 Joyce Njeru (Kenya) – 1:17:11 Valentine Rutto (Kenya) – 1:17:20 Gloria Chebet (Kenya) – 1:17:38 Scout Adkin (U.K.) – 1:19:34

Kenyan men again took the early lead, and this time swept the first four men’s finish spots. The order shuffled from the uphill race. Michael Selelo Saoli led his countryman with a 1:04:52 finish. Philemon Kiriago had a bounce back second-place 1:05:21 finish, and Ephantus Mwangi Njeri was third in 1:051:31

The men’s top five was:

Michael Selelo Saoli (Kenya) – 1:04:52 Philemon Kiriago (Kenya) – 1:05:21 Ephantus Mwangi Njeri (Kenya) – 1:05:31 Richard Omaya Atuya (Kenya) – 1:06:02 Theodore Klein (France) – 1:06:39

Full results.

Additional Races and Runs

XTERRA Abruzzo Trail Run – Abruzzo, Italy

The event had races in Sirente Velino Natural Park. The 41k mountain run went up 7,283-foot Monte Magnola. Sofiia Porokhnavets (Ukraine) won the women’s race and was the overall winner in 4:28. Luca Persia (Italy) was first man in 4:40. The accompanying half marathon had Giorgia Taini (Italy) lead the women in 2:16, and Leone Maria Barbaro (Italy) outsprint Carlo Angelucci (Italy) by five seconds, both in 1:42, for men’s gold. Full results.

Cascade Crest 100 Mile – Easton, Washington

Kaytlyn Gerbin won for the women in 21:35. It was the race’s fifth-fastest finish ever. Men’s winner Jimmy Elam might’ve lost his High Lonesome 100 Mile course record, but he won here in 17:08, and that was a new course record. Elam was 47 minutes butter than Seth Swanson’s record from way back in 2014. Full results.

Tahoe Rim Trail 50k – Carson City, Nevada

It’s not what the posted results currently show, but social media points to Katie Asmuth and Matthew Zupan winning the mountain run in 4:54 and 3:51. Anyone have more intel from on the ground at this race? Full results.

Ouray 100 Mile – Ouray, Colorado

The 102-mile San Juan Mountains run totaled a massive 41,862 feet of climbing across 14 major climbs. Both Sarah Ostaszewski and Ted Bross set new course records at 29:09 and 32:42. Full results.

Silverton Alpine 50k – Silverton, Colorado

Corinne Shalvoy and Anthony Kunkel won the single-loop 50k in 4:53 and 4:08. Megan Drake and John Raneri won the accompanying marathon in 3:52 and 3:18. Raneri missed the course record by nine seconds. iRunFar’s own Bryon Powell took third in the men’s marathon in 4:17. Full results.

Power of Four 50k – Aspen, Colorado

Race winners Soleil Gaylord and Forrest Barton did the four ski area-linkup in 6:25 and 4:51. Full results.

Barr Trail Mountain Race – Manitou Springs, Colorado

The 12.6-mile race goes partway up Pikes Peak and then back down. Kristina Mascarenas and Jonathan Aziz dominated, winning by nine and 10 minutes each. Mascarenas ran 1:54 and Aziz 1:34. Full results.

Vermont 100 Mile – West Windsor, Vermont

Jenny Hoffman was three hours better than any other woman in 17:29, and Justin Scheid won the men’s race in 15:37. Full results.

