This Week In Running: July 31, 2023

A Badger, Berry Picker, and Burning River are part of a triple-b line-up of races in this week’s highlights.

Read on to see how it all played out.

Royal Ultra SkyMarathon – Piedmont, Italy

The race hosted the Master’s Skyrunning World Championship for runners over age 40 on a 55-kilometer course that totaled 4,141 meters (13,586 feet) of elevation gain across seven summits.

The first three overall men were also master’s runners. Pere Aurell (Spain) won individual gold in 7:08. Luca Arrigoni (Italy) was a close second in 7:13, and Andy Symonds (U.K.) was third in 7:38.

The front three women were closely packed. Italian runners Marina Cugnetto and Chiara Giovando were first and second in 8:39 and 8:47, and Giovando was the first master’s runner. The indefatigable Marcela Vasinova (Czech Republic) was third in 8:55.

Full results.

Grossglockner Ultra-Trail – Austria

The biggest race ran as a three province, seven valley, six town link up across 110 kilometers and with 6,500 meters of elevation gain. That’s 68 miles and 21,325 feet.

Jordi Gamito (Spain) got past Mathias Deutschbauer (Austria) for the men’s win in 14:25. Deutschbauer was a close second in 14:29. Kirsten Hindhammer Amundsgård (Norway) won the women’s race by over three hours in 16:09.

Full results.

Giir di Mont – Premana, Italy

Italian men swept for the first four finish positions, and only 22 seconds separated first-place Cesare Maestri from second-place Cristian Minoggio. The two both ran 3:20. Mattia Gianola was third in 3:25.

Lucy Wambui Murigi (Kenya) scored the women’s win in 4:02, Martina Valmassoi (Italy) was second in 4:10, and Ingrid Mutter (Romania) ran 4:20 for third.

Full results.

Never Summer – Gould, Colorado

100k

Zachary Russell led for the entirety of the men’s race and finished in 12:30. Silas Thompson and Jordan Allison were second and third in 12:44 and 13:25.

Women’s winner Mckendree Hickory came through in 15:36, and Malia Lawrence made a late pass of Liz Canty for second in 15:48. Canty was third in 16:09.

Full results.

60k

The first four men all finished the 60k under seven hours, but Clint Anders was always in front and won in 6:27. Sam Beal and Jared Forman were second and third in 6:38 and 6:52, respectively.

The lead two women ran it close. Only 44 seconds separated first-place Jenna Bensko and runner-up Mary Baughman. The pair finished in 7:29 and 7:30. Third-place Christine O’Gorman got on the podium at 8:22.

Full results.

Additional Races and Runs

Bucovina Ultra Rocks – Câmpulung Moldovenesc, Romania

Pau Capell (Spain) has more ties than anyone else in the sport. That’s a fact. He did it again here with a shared win alongside Robert Hajnal (Romania) in the 48k at 5:16. Ana Maria Mihaita (Romania) won the women’s race in 6:26. Full results.

Fjällmaraton – Årefjällen, Sweden

The early week 27k was part of what is a week-long race festival. Both races ran close with Oscar Claesson (Sweden) just over a minute better than Jon Albon (U.K.) for the men’s win in 1:50. Albon ran 1:51, and third-place Olle Kalered (Sweden) finished in 1:53. Women’s victor Sylvia Nordskar (Sweden) triumphed in 2:15, and Ida Amelie Robsahm (Norway) and Johanna Gelfgren (Sweden) finished in 2:18 and 2:19, respectively. Full results.

Cirque Series – Alyeska, Alaska

The race went 6.2 miles with 3,890 feet of elevation gain into the Last Frontier and paid $1,000 to its winners. Series regular David Norris outran Scott Patterson and Garrett Corcoran for the men’s prize. The lead three finished in 1:02, 1:05, and 1:09, respectively. A little less than two minutes split women’s winner Novie McCabe from second-place Klaire Rhodes in 1:17 and 1:18. Jamie Brusa was third in 1:22. Full results.

Crazy Mountain Ultra – Wilsall, Montana

The race went point to point through the Crazy Mountain Range with 23,000 feet of elevation gain. Nate Jaqua finished the line in 22:05, and Sarah Riordan was the first woman in 25:59. Full results.

Jim Bridger Trail Run – Bozeman, Montana

Zach Perrin and Mariah Bredal won the mountain run in 1:12 and 1:32. Full results.

Tushars Mountain Runs – Eagle Point Ski Resort, Utah

After 100k, less than three minutes split Francesco Sunseri and Benjamin Bruno. The frontrunners finished in 13:46 and 13:49, respectively. Meghan Cihasky won the women’s 100k in 14:51. Kyle Curtin and Anna Fisher won the 70k in 8:42 and 10:05, and Travis Morrison and Leah Yingling led the marathon in 4:45 and 5:18. Full results.

Pikes Peak Ultra – Colorado Springs, Colorado

The Mad Moose Events race had four different distances. Samuel Schillinger and Taylor Reffett won the 50 miler in 9:35 and 10:20, and Julian Schima and Anna Purcell were fastest in the 50k at 5:30 and 6:33. Full results.

Berry Picker – Vail, Colorado

The race went 4.6 miles all uphill, totaling 2,337 feet of elevation gain. Jon Rea edged Andy Wacker for the men’s win, 43:22 to 43:33, and Nicole Mericle was first female in 50:35. Full results.

Minnesota Voyageur 50 Mile – Carlton, Minnesota

The race dates back to 1982 and runs as an out-and-back from Carlton to Duluth and back. Justin Stewart and Jill Wojta won, per social media. Full results (when available).

Badger Trail Races – Belleville, Wisconsin

Michael Lesniak and Liza Howard won the 100-mile race. Men’s winner Lesniak ran 19:29, while Howard finished well ahead of anyone in 16:50. 50-mile winners Thomas Gehin and Julie Uychiat finished in 7:55 and 8:37, respectively. Full results.

Burning River 100 Mile – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio

The race turned 17, and again ran out and back through parts of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park. It might’ve been his 100-mile debut and Justin Scheid won in 15:40. Jasmine Chiaramonte was the women’s champ in 21:58. She was third here in 2022. Full results.

