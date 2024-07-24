Ask Gabe: Missed Runs, Plantar Fasciitis, Elite-Level Training, and More

In this monthly article series, ultrarunner, race director, and coach Gabe Joyes answers reader questions about anything and everything running. Learn more about this new ask-the-athlete column, and be sure to fill out the form below to submit your questions for a future article!

What To Do if You Miss a Run

“Curious to hear from you, Gabe, how you make judgment calls about missed days on your training plan. My tendency is to want to go big the next day, but if I go too hard I’m often too wiped out the following day, and it can ruin the flow of the plan. What are your thoughts on this?” -Adam

A lot of the answer depends on why you missed a training day and what sort of training day you missed. If you missed a recovery run because your father-in-law invited you to play pickleball with a bunch of 70-plus-year-old crushers who absolutely humbled your ass, go ahead and just let that recovery run slide.

If you missed a structured workout because something flukey or unexpected came up in life, it might be worth “making up” for that missed run the next day, but not in its entirety. For example, if you missed a 60-minute run that has 3×5-minute uphill intervals on a Tuesday, and you have a 60-minute run scheduled for Wednesday, maybe Wednesday turns into 3×5-minute uphill intervals with an extended cool down that’s about 75- to 90-minutes of running.

If you missed any sort of run because you were sick or otherwise not healthy enough to run, then just let that day go — you needed the rest!

Plantar Fasciitis

“What suggestions would you have for anyone who deals with plantar fasciitis? I’m going on the understanding ultrarunners deal with the condition. What recommendations do you have?” -Jesse

Physiotherapist Joe Uhan’s Stay the Course column on iRunFar has all sorts of great insights on injury recovery, but I can share a few hard-earned lessons from my woes in dealing with plantar fasciitis. I found that running in shoes that are more flexible and neutral feeling, with low to moderate arch support with a wider toebox, help my feet function better, but wearing more supportive footwear while not running is a great way to give the bottoms of the feet a break. For me, that has been Scarpa Golden Gate ATR 2 for most runs and Birkenstock sandals and clogs while not running.

Using a Graston or muscle-scraping tool on my feet and calves helps loosen up some of that overly tight tissue. I used a sturdy metal spoon for a while instead of an actual muscle-scraping tool, thinking that I was being really thrifty and clever, but it turns out my family thought that was disgusting and cheap.

How Do Elites Train?

“What does a 100-mile week schedule look like for an elite runner? And what is a typical ‘easy pace’ for an elite athlete?” -John

Personally, I rarely look at my weekly mileage. Every now and then, I’ll unintentionally finish a week with something like 99.3 miles. Would 0.7 more miles have made that a complete training week? Of course not! I tend to focus more on time and also elevation gain in proportion to miles — for example, averaging 200 feet per mile for all the miles that week.

A 100-mile week could shape up in a variety of ways, but having at least a couple of larger efforts with some shorter and easier runs in between would likely be most efficient and provide the best training effect for ultrarunning. Perhaps something like this:

Monday: Rest

Tuesday: 10 miles with some sort of speed or intensity mixed in

Wednesday: 15 miles

Thursday: 10 miles

Friday: 10 miles — maybe split into two easier five-mile runs, one in the morning and one in the afternoon

Saturday: 30 miles

Sunday: 25 miles

That would get you 100 miles and include the mega-important rest day after all that running!

As far as easy pace goes, that is influenced by fatigue, weather, terrain, and, of course, fitness. Having standard recovery run routes can be helpful as a baseline for measuring fatigue. For example, on one of my recovery routes, I might run at a 7:45-minute-per-mile pace when I’m mega-fit from tons of intervals late in the spring. But, that same route, run at the exact same effort, might be at a 9:30 pace late in the summer when it is swelteringly hot out and my legs are toasted from high-volume training.

The key point here is that both of those paces would have been run at the exact same effort. There is no standard recovery run pace because so many factors determine how fast we run on any given day.

The Benefits of Interval Training

“Are intervals a waste of time if you’re training for an ultramarathon?” -Pedro

Definitely not a waste of time! Have you ever witnessed the start of a kids’ race? It looks about like the start of UTMB, with a whole bunch of over-eager runners going out at silly fast paces that are not sustainable for the duration of the race. Practicing faster paces in training helps you understand what sort of effort you can maintain on race day, which ultimately helps you pace yourself to the finish line.

Even though you might never run your interval paces during an ultra, doing those intervals in training raises the roof on what your easy or endurance effort pace can be. There are other physical benefits too. Those intervals act as a strength training stimulus, and they increase the range of motion in your stride. Structured hard efforts benefit the brain as well, for without a doubt, having the mental skills to successfully tackle tough interval sessions translates nicely to ultra challenges as well.

