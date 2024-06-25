‘Be Curious, Not Judgmental:’ A New Ask-the-Athlete Column

Have you ever been deep into a weekend long run and your mind wanders to puzzling questions about trail running, ultrarunning, and life itself?

Perhaps you’ve wondered, “Is it possible to eat too many beets before a 100-mile race?” And from there, maybe you contemplated the efficacy of rocks, pinecones, or that mystery plant as the best impromptu toilet paper.

Or maybe you have been scheming your next clever training invention, and you ask yourself, “Could barefoot 100-meter dash repeats on the track, with a weighted vest, wearing a Gore-Tex onesie, after dinner on Tuesday — tacos be damned — be THE KEY to unlocking your ultramarathon fitness?”

Sometimes, our personal lives intertwine with running, too, and maybe you just can’t decide if running the entirety of a 100-mile race with your romantic partner might be the key to saving your rocky relationship. I mean, you might “click” in the back half of the race, right?

My friends, this column is here for your wonders and questions.

Trail running and ultrarunning seem so simple — you just run. But simple doesn’t mean easy. Most of us got into this sport because we recognize and embrace the challenges of running really far, really long, or over really tough terrain. But as most of us know, these so-called simple runs, and the training for them, don’t always go to plan.

Learning running and life lessons the hard way is, well, hard! This new monthly iRunFar column, “Be Curious, Not Judgmental,” is your opportunity to ask your most baffling questions about trail running, ultrarunning, and whatever else about life is connected to our sport.

Your questions will be answered by what we might call an “overly experienced” professional ultrarunner, coach, and co-race director — that’s me, Gabe Joyes! — who has been through all the challenges of running far in wild places, as well as balancing all things running with life, family, and work.

So, send us your questions! Use the form below, and we’ll consider your questions for future articles. Until then, “see” you next month!





