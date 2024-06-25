Be Curious, Not Judgmental

‘Be Curious, Not Judgmental:’ A New Ask-the-Athlete Column

A new column from iRunFar where readers can ask pro athlete Gabe Joyes questions they’ve been pondering about trails, ultrarunning — and life!

By on June 25, 2024 | Comments
Support us! iRunFar may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Learn more.

Have you ever been deep into a weekend long run and your mind wanders to puzzling questions about trail running, ultrarunning, and life itself?

Perhaps you’ve wondered, “Is it possible to eat too many beets before a 100-mile race?” And from there, maybe you contemplated the efficacy of rocks, pinecones, or that mystery plant as the best impromptu toilet paper.

Or maybe you have been scheming your next clever training invention, and you ask yourself, “Could barefoot 100-meter dash repeats on the track, with a weighted vest, wearing a Gore-Tex onesie, after dinner on Tuesday — tacos be damned — be THE KEY to unlocking your ultramarathon fitness?”

Gabe Joyes mountain running

Gabe Joyes is ready to answer your most baffling questions about trail running and ultrarunning. All photos courtesy of Gabe Joyes.

Sometimes, our personal lives intertwine with running, too, and maybe you just can’t decide if running the entirety of a 100-mile race with your romantic partner might be the key to saving your rocky relationship. I mean, you might “click” in the back half of the race, right?

My friends, this column is here for your wonders and questions.

Trail running and ultrarunning seem so simple — you just run. But simple doesn’t mean easy. Most of us got into this sport because we recognize and embrace the challenges of running really far, really long, or over really tough terrain. But as most of us know, these so-called simple runs, and the training for them, don’t always go to plan.

Learning running and life lessons the hard way is, well, hard! This new monthly iRunFar column, “Be Curious, Not Judgmental,” is your opportunity to ask your most baffling questions about trail running, ultrarunning, and whatever else about life is connected to our sport.

Gabe Joyes running in mountains

There is no question too out-there to ask!

Your questions will be answered by what we might call an “overly experienced” professional ultrarunner, coach, and co-race director — that’s me, Gabe Joyes! — who has been through all the challenges of running far in wild places, as well as balancing all things running with life, family, and work.

So, send us your questions! Use the form below, and we’ll consider your questions for future articles. Until then, “see” you next month!



Related articles:

  1. Lander to Jackson: 180 Miles of Wyoming Trails Gabe Joyes's account of his 180-mile run from Lander to Jackson, Wyoming. ...
  2. 2017 Hardrock 100 Results Results of the 2017 Hardrock 100....
  3. Ultramarathon Training: A Guide to Everything An ultramarathon training guide with links to a wealth of supplementary materials....
Gabe Joyes
Gabe Joyes is a mountain runner, adventurer, family man, and buckaroo. He relishes big races and even bigger adventures all over the world. As a coach and co-race director, he finds great joy in enabling others to reach their own summits.