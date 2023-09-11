This Week In Running: September 11, 2023

There were a bunch of American 100 milers on this past weekend. We’ve got the Wasatch Front, Superior Fall Trail Race, Mogollon Monster, and Pine to Palm among the highlights, as well as the latest action from the World Mountain Running Association World Cup. Happy Monday, running fans!

Wasatch Front 100 Mile – Kaysville, Utah

Jose Cruz, doubling back from an 11th-place finish at the Hardrock 100 earlier this summer, won the Wasatch Front 100 Mile in 20:51. Cruz was third here in 2022 and second in 2021. Jeff Browning, who raced Hardrock this year too, finished second in front of Jonathan Love, in third. The pair both crossed in 21:34 after a sprint at the end of the race.

Women’s winner Sara Boughner finished in 27:17. Heather Dougherty was second in 27:53 and Jennifer Lambert finished in 29:41 for third.

Full results.

Canfranc-Canfranc – Canfranc, Spain

It was another double header of World Mountain Running Association World Cup races, this time in northeastern Spain. Friday night’s uphill race climbed 858 meters in 4 kilometers, and Sunday’s classic race climbed from the start and then dropped downhill over the final 10k of the total 16k distance.

Uphill

Joe Steward (U.K.) led the entirety of the men’s run up, hitting the top in 35:34. Nearly a full minute back, Remi Leroux (Canada) was second in 36:32 and Vincent Loustau (France) finished third in 36:45.

Women’s winner Joyce Muthoni Njeru (Kenya) also led from the first steps, and she was even more dominant. Muthoni Njeru finished in 42:23. Second- and third-place Olivia Magnone (France) and Lucy Wambui Murigi (Kenya) followed in 45:27 and 45:55, respectively.

Full results.

Classic

Remi Leroux doubled back and led at the course high point, but he got run down and finished just off the podium. Adil Moussaoui (Morocco) blitzed the downhill toward a 1:47 winning time. Only 12 seconds back, Eduardo Herndandez (Spain) was second in 1:48, and Alvaro Osanz (Spain) finished third in 1:49.

Joyce Muthoni Njeru doubled back and dominated the women’s Classic race from the jump. She finished in 1:58, way up on everyone else. Lucy Wambui Murigi, also finishing on both podiums for the weekend, took runner-up honors in 2:10, and Camilla Magliano (Italy) was third in 2:12.

Full results.

Imogene Pass Run – Telluride, Colorado

The race goes up from Ouray, over Imogene Pass, and drops into Telluride over 17 miles. It was the race’s 50th year.

Race local Willie Milam repeated as champ, and did it two minutes faster than a year ago. Milam finished in 2:14. That looks to be the longtime race’s sixth-fastest finish ever. Taylor Stack and Timmy Parr were second and third in 2:17 and 2:18. Parr, now 41 years old, was only minutes off his 2:15 personal best from 2015.

Sydney Petersen dominated the women’s run in 2:45. Chloe Painter was second in 2:57, and Ceann Udovich was third in 3:03.

Full results.

Additional Races and Runs

Dolomitenmann – Lienz, Austria

The unique mixed sports relay combines running, paragliding, mountain biking, and kayaking. Patrick Kipngeno (Kenya) ran the fastest opening leg split at 1:22, two minutes better than countryman Philemon Kiriago, but Kiriago’s team finished first. Henri Aymonod (Italy) was the third-fastest runner in the race, and his team placed second. Kipgneno’s team was third. Full results.

Infinite Trails – Gastein, Austria

There was a team race that combined three runners across 21k, 35k, and 44k legs, and then there was a 60k individual race too. Dmitry Mityaev (Russia) and Ekaterina Mityaeva (Russia) won the long race in 7:20 and 9:02. Dmitry’s time was a new course record. Full results.

Julian Alps Trail Run by UTMB – Kranjska Gora, Slovenia

About 3,000 runners took part in Slovenia’s biggest trail event. The 100-mile winners Ivan Hrastovec (Slovenia) and Fiona Pascall (U.K.) finished in 22:38 and 24:39. Full results.

Montane Dragon’s Back Race – Wales, United Kingdom

The six-day stage race totaled 380k (236 miles) with 17,400 meters (57,087 feet) of elevation gain. The race was marked by high heat throughout. Winners Hugh Chatfield (U.K.) and Robyn Cassidy (U.K.) totaled 47:38 and 54:25. Full results.

Ultra-Trail Harricana – La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada

Some 3,500 runners from 14 different countries took part in the event’s 12th edition. The race’s marquee distance, the 125k, started at 1:00 p.m. on Friday. The lead men finished in a three-way tie. Cedric Chavet (France), Antoine Guillon (France), and Jean-Philippe Thibodeau (Canada) all finished in 15:30. Women’s winner Genevieve Asselin-Demers (Canada) was alone at the finish in 17:20. Full results (when available).

Pine to Palm 100 Mile – Williams, Oregon

Bret Jorgensen gained the ultimate lead near halfway and finished first in 20:59. Erica Jennison topped the women’s race in 25:38. Full results.

Mogollon Monster 100 Mile – Pine, Arizona

Peter Mortimer and Megan Eckert won the point-to-point race in 22:31 and 24:42, respectively. Full results.

Devil on the Divide 50k – Empire, Colorado

The race gets up high on the Continental Divide. Jason Schlarb and Jessica Roberts won in 4:56 and 5:40. Full results.

Cirque Series – Arapahoe Basin, Colorado

The race started at 10,780 feet above sea level, and then went for 8.8 miles in distance. Eli Hemming mercied the men’s field with a 1:05 finish time. Sam Hendry chased in second, and only 41 seconds back, for a 1:06 finish, and Meikael Beaudoin-Rousseau was third in 1:08. Anne Mae Flynn prevented a Hemming sweep. Flynn finished first in 1:21, just over a minute better than second-place Tabor Hemming. Jamie Brusa was third in 1:24. Full results.

Black Squirrel Half Marathon – Fort Collins, Colorado

The Gnar Runners race was the USATF Trail Half Marathon Championships for the state of Colorado. Jerrell Mock, a 2:10 marathoner, scored a new course record in 1:26, and Rachel Rudel won the women’s race in 1:42. Full results.

Superior Fall Trail Races – Two Harbors, Minnesota

Kyle Moss and Gretchen Metsa won the 100-mile race in 19:41 and 21:54. Metsa was way up on her own 24:06 winning time from last year. Full results.

TARC Fall Classic – Carlisle, Massachusetts

Racing at Great Brook Farm State Park, 50-mile winners Kevin Yang and Jade Bihua Zhang ran 10:18 and 10:58, and 50k frontrunners Quinn Brussel and Michelle Boland came through in 4:25 and 5:00, respectively. Full results.

Hurricane 100k – Hurricane, West Virginia

There were 36 finishers at the second-year race, led by Dan Green and Abigail West in 9:03 and 10:33. The race incredibly had a $10,000 prize purse with $2,000 to each winner. Full results.

