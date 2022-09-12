This Week In Running: September 12, 2022

Guess what? It’s Monday. We’re back, and back in form with the Skyrunning World Championships, the World Mountain Running Association World Cup, and some UTMB World Series racing action. We feel good, and hope you do too!

Skyrunning World Championships – Ossola Valley, Italy

The Skyrunning World Championships and its three racing disciplines took place over the weekend, put on by the sport of skyrunning’s governing body, the International Skyrunning Federation (ISF).

In case you’re wondering, because I do, the Skyrunner World Series is an independent annual series sanctioned by the ISF that culminates in its own event, SkyMasters, which athletes have to qualify to participate in via the world series. The Skyrunner World Series resumes in two weeks, and the 2022 SkyMasters takes place later this year.

Vertical K

The race went up 1,063 meters over just 3.8 kilometers. It was a little more than a full vertical kilometer then, and in pretty short distance on a ski slope.

Joseph DeMoor (U.S.A.) topped out first in 37:07. Marcello Ugazio (Italy) and Alex Oberbacher (Italy) were second and third in 37:12 and 37:24.

Maude Mathys (Switzerland) and Christelle Dewalle (France) held hands crossing the finish, but Mathys was given the win by the smallest of margins. Mathys explained post-race that she caught Dewalle 100 meters before the finish and that they did intend to finish together. The tie was not recognized and the two were both given 40:50 finish times, fractions of a second apart.

(In 2015, Mathys received a warning without suspension from the Disciplinary Chamber for Doping Cases of Swiss Olympic for two positive tests for clomifene [previously clomiphene] after it was determined that she was mistakenly taking the drug without first obtaining a World Anti-Doping Agency Therapeutic Use Exemption.)

(Dewalle previously served a four-month doping ban after a positive test for the stimulant Heptaminol at the 2016 Skyrunning World Championships.)

Alessandra Schmid (Switzerland) was third in 44:01.

Full results.

Sky Ultra

Saturday’s competition went for 58 kilometers and with 3,508 meters of elevation gain. That’s 36 miles and 11,509 feet. Runners from 24 different countries took part in this race.

Christian Minoggio (Italy) was way up on the field with a 5:28 finish time. Blake Turner (Australia) surprised in second at 6:04, and Alejandro Mayor (Spain) was third in 6:05. The pair were only 37 seconds apart at the finish.

The women’s race ran similarly with Giuditta Turini (Italy) out front in 6:49, and Gemma Arenas (Spain) and Sandra Sevillano (Spain) were second and third in 7:04 and 7:05. Arenas and Sevillano were only 29 seconds apart.

Full results.

Sky

Sunday’s race went for 31k (19 miles) with 2,600 meters (8,530 feet) of elevation gain.

The men ran close, less than two minutes split the front three. Roberto Delorenzi (Switzerland) finished in 2:51, almost a minute better than second-place Frederic Tranchand (France). Ruy Ueda (Japan) was third in 2:53, just over a minute back of Tranchard.

Joseph Demoor was sixth in 3:03 as top American.

Denisa Dragomir (Romania) took the women’s crown in 3:29, four minutes better than runner-up Patricia Pineda (Spain). Martina Cumerlato (Italy) was third in 3:35.

Full results.

Canfranc Canfranc – Aragon, Spain

Can I be frank with you? No, but I’m going to be Canfranc Canfranc with you.

Wow, that was good, right?!?

Vertical K

It was the longtime event’s first-ever vertical K race, and things stretched up almost a full 1,000 meters over just 4k. The race was part of the World Mountain Running Association’s (WMRA) World Cup.

Daniel Osanz (Spain) gained the lead near halfway and pushed to a 38-second win. Osanz climbed up in 34:29. Zak Hanna (Ireland) was second in 35:07 and Philemon Kiriago (Kenya) was third in 36:23.

No surprise in the women’s race, Joyce Njeru (Kenya) was again in front. She finished in 44:04, pressed by second-place Irigoyen Naiara (Kenya) only 26 seconds behind. Laia Montoya (Spain) was third in 45:25.

Full results.

16k

The next day’s 16k packed in 1,400 meters of gain, and it too was part of the WMRA World Cup.

Philemon Kiriago was on course record pace at the high point, but Robert Loic (France) went crazy on the downhill. Loic finished in 1:43, a new course record by over four minutes, and Kiriago came through in 1:43 too, 42 seconds behind the winner. Raul Criado (Spain) had the day’s best downhill and moved into third in 1:45.

Joyce Njeru was back, and again led throughout. She was well clear of her chasers with a 2:01 win. Camilla Magliano (Italy) was second in 2:08 and Laia Montoya doubled back in 2:12 for third.

Full results.

Wildstrubel by UTMB – Crans-Montana, Switzerland

If it’s got “wild” in the name, I’m down. The first-ever Wildstrubel by UTMB race toured the northern Alps of Switzerland. The event had 2,000 runners among its races, but the prized contest was 108k with 5,700 meters (18,700 feet) of elevation gain across six big climbs.

108k

David Hauss (France), Jonathan Schmid (Switzerland), and Sangé Sherpa (Nepal) filled the inaugural year podium with 12:26, 12:35, and 12:52 finishes.

Amelia Watts (U.K.) was way out front for the women’s win in 15:48. Mylene Crettenand (Switzerland) beat Lara Rheinemann (Germany) by 59 seconds for second, 17:05 to 17:06.

50k

Kevin Vermeulen (France) and Mirjam Niederberger (Switzerland) were 50k best in 4:25 and 4:59. Niederberger improbably finished in 4:59:59.

25k

Damien Humbert (France) and Manon Bohard (France) championed the short course in 1:59 and 2:16, respectively.

Full results.

Additional Races and Runs

Montane Dragon’s Back Race – Wales, United Kingdom

The six-day stage race runs for 380k (236 miles) with 17,400 meters (57,086 feet) of elevation gain down the spine of Wales. James Nobles (U.K.) and Lisa Watson (U.K.) won the adventure in 50:40 and 53:46. Full results.

TransAlpine Run – Vals, Italy

Two-person teams race for eight days and 286k (178 miles) across three countries. Men’s winners Alexander Hutter and Elias Feineler of Austria totaled 27:03 for the run, and women’s best Rea Kolbl and Erin Ton from the U.S. finished in 30:34. Full results.

Infinite Trails – Bad Gastein, Austria

Jeshurun Small (U.S.A.), Cordis Hall (U.S.A.), and Marti Werner (Switzerland) teamed to win the relay race in 10:26, and German teammates Maria Müller, Miria Meinheit, and Melina Vollmer won the women’s relay in 13:35. Full results.

Red Bull Dolomitemann – Linz, Austria

Also a relay race, this one pairs running with other sports, like mountain biking, kayaking, and paragliding. Patrick Kipngeno (Kenya) was part of the first-place team and also had the fastest run split of 1:21. Francesco Puppi (Italy) split 1:24 for second, and Andrea Rostan (Italy) was the day’s third-best runner in 1:25. Full results.

Ultra-Trail Harricana – La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada

There were 3,000 runners spread across 10 different races, but the 11th annual 125k was the big draw. Eliot Cardin (Canada) dominated the men’s run in 14:43 and Priscilla Forgie (Canada) took the women’s crown in 17:37. Full results.

Pine to Palm 100 Mile – Ashland, Oregon

Jace Ives won the point-to-point run in 19:01. On the women’s side, Riva Muehlbauer and Darla Askew both finished in 23:36:36, with Muehlbauer appearing first in the results. Full results.

Wasatch Front 100 Mile – Kaysville, Utah

Also a point-to-point 100-mile run, Shawn Smith and Sarah Pizzo won the “100 miles of heaven and hell” race in 20:30 and 24:47, respectively. Full results.

Mogollon Monster 100 Mile – Pine, Arizona

Aravaipa Running celebrated 100-mile winners Carlos Ruibal and Leora Wallace and their 22:48 and 29:48 finishes. Full results.

Imogene Pass Run – Ouray, Colorado

Willie Milan was almost eight minutes better than everyone else on the 17-mile run from Ouray to Telluride. He finished in 2:16. Grace Morgan won the women’s race in 2:54. Full results.

Devil on the Divide 50k – Empire, Colorado

Just west of Denver, but up partially on the Continental Divide Trail, Jonathan Rea ran 4:19 to win and set a new course record. Jessica Roberts repeated as women’s champ, and matched her 5:31 run from a year ago too. Full results.

Superior 100 Mile – Two Harbors, Minnesota

Jake Hegge and Gretchen Metsa won this one in 20:45 and 24:06. Full results.

Nolan’s 14 Fastest Known Time – Leadville, Colorado

Early on the morning of September 12, Andrea Sansone set a new women’s supported record on the Nolan’s 14 route, in a time of 45:52. The route traverses 14 peaks over 14,000 feet in the Sawatch Range in Colorado. Read our news article for more.

Call for Comments

More races, more fun. What else can you add?