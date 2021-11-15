This Week In Running: November 15, 2021

Fast times in Illinois featured this week, and we rounded up other scattered results from around the country too, visiting Colorado and California, as well as Georgia and Tennessee. Have a great Monday, friends.

Tunnel Hill 100 Mile – Vienna, Illinois

Tunnel Hill 100 Mile is the place to run fast. The 100-mile run totals just 1,400 feet of elevation gain.

Women

In April, Stefanie Flippin ran 14:35 to win the year’s USATF 100 Mile Road National Championships. She won again, and crushed that finish time too. Flippin’s Tunnel Hill win came in 14:04 in a blazing fast time. She improved immensely on her last finish here, which she won in 15:55. Flippin set her 50-mile best en route too, splitting 6:36. And that’s not all! She’s registered for the Brazos Bend 100 Mile in Texas in just three weeks. That race is the USATF 100 Mile Trail National Championships.

Second and third in the 100-mile race were Mandie Holmes and April Woo with 16:50 and 17:05 finishes.

Michelle Hurn won the 50-mile race in 7:03. Erin Furimsky and Alyssa Larsen were second and third in 7:24 and 7:32, respectively.

Men

The men’s race was to be a showdown between Taggart VanEtten and Zach Bitter, but Phil Young stole the show. Just third with 20 miles to go, Young pulled even with daylong leader Bitter at mile 97, and put over three minutes on him over the final three miles. Young, a running store owner in Iowa, won in 12:44 and Bitter was second in 12:47. Young split 5:59 for 50 miles to Bitter’s 5:47. Bitter’s 2018 course record stands at 12:08.

Jacob Moss, part of the current U.S. 24-hour team, was a close third in 12:54. The race is believed to be only the second time in history when more than two runners have run under 13 hours in the same 100-mile race.

VanEtten dropped near mile 70. This race was a week after having run a 2:22 marathon.

Samuel Day was the 50-mile champion in 6:22, with Danny Chester and Andrew Jellema taking second and third in 6:38 and 6:43 respectively.

Full results.

Additional Races and Runs

La Veni Vici – Nîmes, France

550 runners raced the 67k race. Lorraine Robin and Emmanuel Gault, both of France, came out on top in 7:08 and 5:22. Full results.

Mt. Tam Trail Run 50k – Stinson Beach, California

Inside Trail Racing crowned Amy Cameron as its 50k winner in 4:54. David Sinclair edged Drew Holmen for the men’s prize. The two ran 3:47 and 3:48, just over a minute apart. Both finished just under a longstanding course record. There was a $1,000 prize purse for the event. Full results.

Revel Half Marathon – Big Bear, California

Melissa Kapels and Jimmy Grabow can really run downhill. This half marathon drops 3,161 feet, and the pair won in 1:21 and 59:53, respectively. Ian Sharman took second in the men’s division in 1:05. Full results.

Pass Mountain 50 Mile and 50k – Mesa, Arizona

It’s November, but temperatures still reached over 80 degrees Fahrenheit at Usery Mountain Regional Park. Thea Foss Van Ahnen and Nick Coury won the race’s inaugural 50-mile distance in 12:25 and 7:41. In the 50k, it was Michelle Katchur Roberts and Brian King with the wins in 5:08 and 4:41. Full results.

Kessel Run Ultra – Fruita, Colorado

It was the first year for Mad Moose Events Kessel Run Ultra. Siobhan Pritchard and Jacob Cordell won the 50-mile race in 9:49 and 8:12, and Kate Le Vasseur and AJ Haney won the 60k in 6:32 and 5:31. Full results.

Franklin Mountains Trail Run – El Paso, Texas

The Trail Racing Over Texas event had three straight days of racing. Cassady Allen and Michael Bursum won the 50k in 8:41 and 6:54, and Megan Eckert and Matt Preslar won the 100k in 14:23 and 13:55. Full results.

Dogwood Canyon 50k – Springfield, Missouri

Part of the Bass Pro Shops Fitness Series, Sarah Waterman and Joe Lyons won this race in 4:46 and 4:15. Full results.

Stone Mill 50 Mile – Montgomery Village, Maryland

Kristen Kelman won the women’s race in 8:10, and finished fourth overall. Men’s winner Nicolas Crouzier ran 6:56. Full results.

Upchuck 50k – Chattanooga, Tennessee

The longtime Upchuck 50k celebrated Kari Laramore and race local Mac Dean as winners in 5:38 and 4:45. Full results.

Sky to Summit 50k – Sky Valley, Georgia

Aden St. Charles and Daniel Linkinhoker won the Run Bum event in 6:11 and 4:51, respectively. The loop course gained 7,500 feet of elevation. Full results.

Pocantico Hills Marathon – Sleepy Hollow, New York

The inaugurual Pocantico Hills Marathon ran in Rockefeller State Park with Hudson River views. Margaret Frank won the women’s race in 3:41 and David Hedges topped the men in 2:51. Full results.

Next Weekend

After a few weeks of fewer races than earlier in the summer, we are looking to a a bunch of big upcoming races. There’s the 59th JFK 50 Mile in Maryland and the first Golden Gate Trail Classic in California.

iRunFar though will be at the Madeira Island Ultra-Trail, a 115k (72 miles) race on the Portuguese island. Look for Sabrina Stanley (USA), Hillary Allen (USA), Pau Capell (Spain), and Dmitry Mityaev (Russia) to be among the lead runners there. Read our in-depth preview for more.

