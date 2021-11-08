This Week In Running: November 8, 2021

There was the Moab Trail Marathon this weekend, which was a USATF national championships event, as well as the iconic Dipsea Race and the Rio Del Lago 100 Mile in California, but otherwise things slowed down a bit. Despite fewer race results, we are still rounding up results and bringing it every Monday. Grab yer’ coffee and let’s do this.

Moab Trail Marathon – Moab, Utah

The red rock Moab Trail Marathon course was again the USATF trail marathon national championships. A $4,800 cash purse was dispersed amongst the top five runners.

Men

Adam Peterman, Max King, and Eli Hemming shared the lead for 20 miles before Peterman raced ahead on a downhill stretch. Peterman won in 2:51. It was his third straight win here and five minutes better than his own course record. Peterman, a former University of Colorado runner, won the Speedgoat 50k earlier this year.

King finished in 2:54, also better than the previous record. Hemming and Brian Whitfield, who both dueled at a recent 25k trail race in Colorado Springs, ran 2:59 and 3:04 for third and fourth, respectively. Hemming, a past Colorado high school star who most recently raced triathlon, has performed well in trail running this fall.

The rest of the top 10 included:

5 – Jeshurun Small – 3:04

6 – Jackson Brill – 3:07

7 – Dan Button – 3:10

8 – Joseph Demoor – 3:13

9 – Jeff Cuno – 3:13

10 – Jackson Cole – 3:14

Women

This year was a repeat win for Allie McLaughlin too. She won in 3:30, a full eight minutes better than everyone else. McLaughlin too has had a big year with doubles at the Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon, and a triple at the Broken Arrow weekend, and just like men’s winner Peterman, she ran at the University of Colorado too.

Second-place Samantha Lewis finished in 3:38, and then only 31 seconds separated the next three runners. Ashley Brasovan, Stevie Kremer, and Janelle Lincks all ran 3:42 for third, fourth, and fifth, respectively.

The rest of the top 10 included:

6 – Megan Rolland – 3:51

7 – Rylie Nikolaus – 4:07

8 – Rachel Tomajczyk – 4:13

9 – Michelle Hummel – 4:15

10 – Genevieve Harrison – 4:16

Full results.

Rio Del Lago 100 Mile – Granite Bay, California

Racing in the Sierra Nevada foothills, Reed Breuer won in 17:13. Greg Miller and Greg Pappas were second and third in 17:47 and 18:48.

Just 15th here in 2019, Katy Pieri-McCaffrey had an incredible run. She won the women’s race in 18:38. Amber Todd was second in 19:27 and Zoe Röm was third in 19:30.

Racing 100 miles for the third time this year, Kaci Lickteig finished fifth in 21:19.

Full results.

Additional Races and Runs

Kullamannen 100 Mile – Mölle, Sweden

“Heaven, sea, and hell,” they say about this race, one of the last Ultra-Trail World Tour contests. Stefan Ehrin and Anna Carlsson won the 100-mile race in 16:02 and 17:28. Full results.

Silver Falls Trail Runs 50k – Silverton, Oregon

Eclectic Edge Racing’s Silver Falls 50k runs around super-scenic Silver Falls State Park with Casey Pugh and Brooke Salisbury winning in 4:17 and 4:51. Full results.

Lithia Loop Trail Marathon – Ashland, Oregon

Kirby Garlitz edged Jace Ives by 32 seconds to win the men’s race in 3:05, and Anna Russell earned the women’s crown in 3:31. Full results.

Dipsea Race – Mill Valley, California

The incredibly unique age- and gender-graded point-to-point trail run celebrated its 110th year. Mark Tatum finished the 7.4-mile chase first, and was the first winner from outside of California since 1986. Two-time race winner Chris Lundy was the first female finisher in 1:01, and Eddie Owens had the fastest absolute run in 47 minutes and 48 seconds. Full results (when available).

Leona Divide 50 Mile – Lake Hughes, California

Only a small field raced the 50-mile distance, and the new 100k race too. Joshua Moore and Jill Thompson won the 50 miler in 9:16 and 8:34 for men and women respectively, and Daniel Kilgore and Heather Huggins won the 100k in 11:12 and 12:10. Full results.

San Jacinto 50k – Idyllwild, California

Rod Farvard and Brooke Rose won the first-year event in 6:01 and 9:35. The lollipop-style course through Mt. San Jacinto State Park gained 9,000 feet of elevation. Full results.

Austin Rattler 50k – Smithville, Texas

Gunnar Rogers and Kendall Dinwiddie topped the group with 3:22 and 4:02 finish times. Full results.

Indianapolis Monumental Marathon – Indianapolis, Indiana

The 100-mile treadmill world record holder Taggart VanEtten was 10th in 2:22. He’s running the Tunnel Hill 100 Mile next weekend against former 100-mile treadmill record holder Zach Bitter. Jim Sweeney, who’s run as fast at 13:09 for 100 miles, is also in the field. Full results.

Stone Cat 50k Trail Race – Ipswich, Massachusetts

Devin Jones dipped under the four-hour mark by 23 seconds, to win the men’s race, and Rachel Bainbridge won the women’s race in 4:26. Full results.

New York City Marathon – New York, New York

Two-time Pikes Peak Marathon winner Seth Demoor finished in 3:00. He split 1:10 for half, but appears to have run into trouble late in the race. Ultrarunner Tommy Rivers Puzey finished the race as well. Puzey has been battling a rare and aggressive form of lung cancer over the past year. Full results.

Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5k – New York, New York

A day before the marathon, Grayson Murphy raced some of the nation’s best on the roads, and finished 18th in 16:21. The race was the USATF 5k national championships. Full results.

Rim to River 100 Mile – New River Gorge, West Virginia

The second annual run promises “100 Miles of Wild and Wonderful,” playing on West Virginia’s nickname. Caleb Bowen won and set a new course record in 15:37. He won last year’s race in 18:23. Hollyann Swann won the women’s race in 19:00. Full results.

Pinhoti 100 Mile – Sylacauga, Alabama

Hat tip to race participant Wesley Hunt for clarifying the early returns here. Brandon Slokowski was way out front and near the course record, and three women-Kayla Thompson, Lea Mulligan, and Alyson Kirk-were all vying for the women’s win late. Preliminary results.

