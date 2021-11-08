TWIR

This Week In Running: November 8, 2021

This Week in Running Justin Mock TWIRThere was the Moab Trail Marathon this weekend, which was a USATF national championships event, as well as the iconic Dipsea Race and the Rio Del Lago 100 Mile in California, but otherwise things slowed down a bit. Despite fewer race results, we are still rounding up results and bringing it every Monday. Grab yer’ coffee and let’s do this.

Moab Trail Marathon – Moab, Utah

The red rock Moab Trail Marathon course was again the USATF trail marathon national championships. A $4,800 cash purse was dispersed amongst the top five runners.

Men

Adam Peterman, Max King, and Eli Hemming shared the lead for 20 miles before Peterman raced ahead on a downhill stretch. Peterman won in 2:51. It was his third straight win here and five minutes better than his own course record. Peterman, a former University of Colorado runner, won the Speedgoat 50k earlier this year.

King finished in 2:54, also better than the previous record. Hemming and Brian Whitfield, who both dueled at a recent 25k trail race in Colorado Springs, ran 2:59 and 3:04 for third and fourth, respectively. Hemming, a past Colorado high school star who most recently raced triathlon, has performed well in trail running this fall.

The rest of the top 10 included:

5 – Jeshurun Small – 3:04
6 – Jackson Brill – 3:07
7 – Dan Button – 3:10
8 – Joseph Demoor – 3:13
9 – Jeff Cuno – 3:13
10 – Jackson Cole – 3:14

Women

This year was a repeat win for Allie McLaughlin too. She won in 3:30, a full eight minutes better than everyone else. McLaughlin too has had a big year with doubles at the Pikes Peak Ascent and Marathon, and a triple at the Broken Arrow weekend, and just like men’s winner Peterman, she ran at the University of Colorado too.

Second-place Samantha Lewis finished in 3:38, and then only 31 seconds separated the next three runners. Ashley BrasovanStevie Kremer, and Janelle Lincks all ran 3:42 for third, fourth, and fifth, respectively.

The rest of the top 10 included:

6 – Megan Rolland – 3:51
7 – Rylie Nikolaus – 4:07
8 – Rachel Tomajczyk – 4:13
9 – Michelle Hummel – 4:15
10 – Genevieve Harrison – 4:16

Full results.

Allie McLaughlin - Moab Trail Marathon - USATF Championships - TWIR

Allie McLaughlin crosses the line as the women’s champion of the 2021 Moab Trail Marathon. Photo: USATF MUT Team

Rio Del Lago 100 Mile – Granite Bay, California

Racing in the Sierra Nevada foothills, Reed Breuer won in 17:13. Greg Miller and Greg Pappas were second and third in 17:47 and 18:48.

Just 15th here in 2019, Katy Pieri-McCaffrey had an incredible run. She won the women’s race in 18:38. Amber Todd was second in 19:27 and Zoe Röm was third in 19:30.

Racing 100 miles for the third time this year, Kaci Lickteig finished fifth in 21:19.

Full results.

Reed Breuer - Rio Del Lago Marathon - Champion 2021 - TWIR

Reed Breuer won for the men at the 2021 Rio Del Lago 100 Mile. Photo: NorCal Ultras

Additional Races and Runs

Kullamannen 100 Mile – Mölle, Sweden 

“Heaven, sea, and hell,” they say about this race, one of the last Ultra-Trail World Tour contests. Stefan Ehrin and Anna Carlsson won the 100-mile race in 16:02 and 17:28. Full results.

Silver Falls Trail Runs 50k – Silverton, Oregon

Eclectic Edge Racing’s Silver Falls 50k runs around super-scenic Silver Falls State Park with Casey Pugh and Brooke Salisbury winning in 4:17 and 4:51. Full results.

Lithia Loop Trail Marathon – Ashland, Oregon

Kirby Garlitz edged Jace Ives by 32 seconds to win the men’s race in 3:05, and Anna Russell earned the women’s crown in 3:31. Full results.

Dipsea Race – Mill Valley, California

The incredibly unique age- and gender-graded point-to-point trail run celebrated its 110th year. Mark Tatum finished the 7.4-mile chase first, and was the first winner from outside of California since 1986. Two-time race winner Chris Lundy was the first female finisher in 1:01, and Eddie Owens had the fastest absolute run in 47 minutes and 48 seconds. Full results (when available).

Mark Tatum - Dipsea Race Champion 2021 - TWIR

Mark Tatum won for the men at the 2021 Dipsea Race. Photo: Peter Maksimow/ATRA

Leona Divide 50 Mile – Lake Hughes, California

Only a small field raced the 50-mile distance, and the new 100k race too. Joshua Moore and Jill Thompson won the 50 miler in 9:16 and 8:34 for men and women respectively, and Daniel Kilgore and Heather Huggins won the 100k in 11:12 and 12:10. Full results.

San Jacinto 50k – Idyllwild, California

Rod Farvard and Brooke Rose won the first-year event in 6:01 and 9:35. The lollipop-style course through Mt. San Jacinto State Park gained 9,000 feet of elevation. Full results.

Austin Rattler 50k – Smithville, Texas

Gunnar Rogers and Kendall Dinwiddie topped the group with 3:22 and 4:02 finish times. Full results.

Indianapolis Monumental Marathon – Indianapolis, Indiana

The 100-mile treadmill world record holder Taggart VanEtten was 10th in 2:22. He’s running the Tunnel Hill 100 Mile next weekend against former 100-mile treadmill record holder Zach BitterJim Sweeney, who’s run as fast at 13:09 for 100 miles, is also in the field. Full results.

Stone Cat 50k Trail Race – Ipswich, Massachusetts

Devin Jones dipped under the four-hour mark by 23 seconds, to win the men’s race, and Rachel Bainbridge won the women’s race in 4:26. Full results.

New York City Marathon – New York, New York

Two-time Pikes Peak Marathon winner Seth Demoor finished in 3:00. He split 1:10 for half, but appears to have run into trouble late in the race. Ultrarunner Tommy Rivers Puzey finished the race as well. Puzey has been battling a rare and aggressive form of lung cancer over the past year. Full results.

Abbott Dash to the Finish Line 5k – New York, New York

A day before the marathon, Grayson Murphy raced some of the nation’s best on the roads, and finished 18th in 16:21. The race was the USATF 5k national championships. Full results.

Rim to River 100 Mile – New River Gorge, West Virginia

The second annual run promises “100 Miles of Wild and Wonderful,” playing on West Virginia’s nickname. Caleb Bowen won and set a new course record in 15:37. He won last year’s race in 18:23. Hollyann Swann won the women’s race in 19:00. Full results.

Pinhoti 100 Mile – Sylacauga, Alabama

Hat tip to race participant Wesley Hunt for clarifying the early returns here. Brandon Slokowski was way out front and near the course record, and three women-Kayla Thompson, Lea Mulligan, and Alyson Kirk-were all vying for the women’s win late. Preliminary results.

Call for Comments

  • What other trail runners and ultrarunners you know of took part in the New York City Marathon?
  • Can you share some other results from around the world this weekend?
  • What races are you looking forward to as 2021 starts to wane?

Justin Mock

is a family man, finance man, and former competitive runner. He gave his 20s to running, and ran as fast as 2:29 for the marathon and finished as high as fourth at the Pikes Peak Marathon. His running is now most happy with his two dogs on the trails and peaks near his home west of Denver.