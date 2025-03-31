This Week In Running: March 31, 2025

Races outside the U.S. took center stage this weekend. The Tenerife Bluetrail by UTMB, Skyrunner World Series, and Buffalo Stampede were among the highlights. Let’s dig in.

Tenefife Bluetrail by UTMB – Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain

The March 27 Vertical race was canceled due to rain, but the other races all finished on tropical, flamenco dancer-lined streets.

110k

The long course went 68 miles and with 20,505 feet of climbing. Estel Roig (Spain) paced the women in 15:16. Linda Boldane (Latvia) was second in 15:58 and Mélanie Delasoie (Switzerland) was third in 16:30. Early leader Ekaterina Mityaeva (Neutral) did not finish.

Tom Evans (U.K.) outclassed the men’s field in 12:32. Alexis Martín (Spain) and Jean-François Cauchon (Canada) were second and third in 13:18 and 13:35. Evans’ chief rival, Dmitry Mityaev (Neutral), did not finish.

73k

The race went 45 miles with nearly 10,000 feet of climbing on the Camino Real de Chasna path from the island’s south to north. Anna Tarasova (Neutral) slayed the women’s race in 6:57. Tarasova built on a second-place run at the nearby Transgrancanaria 50 miler earlier this year. Emily Hawgood (Zimbabwe) and Beatriz Parrón (Spain) were second and third in 7:23 and 7:49.

Andrzej Witek (Poland) beat Miguel Heras (Spain) and Baptiste Petitjean (France) in the men’s race. The three finished in 5:55, 6:14, and 6:16, respectively.

47k

It was an all-Spanish women’s podium in the 29 miler. Inés Astrain, Julia Font, and Gemma Arenas ran 4:24, 4:29, and 4:31.

Marcin Kubica gave Poland a second first-place crown in the men’s race in 3:49. He was just over a minute better than second-place Yoel De Paz (Spain) and Pablo Bautista (Spain) was third in 3:51.

24k

Toni McCann (South Africa) and Alex García (Spain) won in 2:08 and 1:54.

Full results.

Sciacche Trail – Monterosso al Mare, Italy

It was the event’s ninth year, and second year for the new 100k distance.

Marta Cunico (Italy) won the 100k for the second straight year, finishing in 14:54. Denise Zimmerman (Switzerland) and Corine Kagerer (Swizterland) finished together in 15:05. Gregorio Aiello (Italy) won the men’s 100k in 12:14, a year after finishing second. Simone Tucci (Italy) was second in 12:56 and Jacopo Zuffellato (Italy) was third in 13:00. It was Zuffellato’s second year in a row finishing third.

In the event’s classic 47-kilometer distance, Margherita Vitali (Italy) outpaced Elisa Sortini (Italy) and Julie Marini (France). The three leaders ran 5:14, 5:27, and 5:41, respectively. Moreno Sala (Italy) stormed the men’s run in 4:33 and Alessandro Bonessi (Italy) and Marco Biondi (Italy) in 4:46. Bonessi led Biondi by 14 seconds.

Full results.

Additional Races and Runs

XTERRA Asia-Pacific Trail Run Championships – Dunsborough, Australia

The event hosted 38k and 21k championships on wild, coastal terrain from the deep bushland of Meelup Regional Park to the wind-carved cliffs near Cape Naturaliste. There was a $5,200 prize purse across the two races. Petra Jerejian (Australia) and Jens Emil (Denmark) won the long course in 3:33 and 2:51, and Kate Baker (Australia) and Stuart Caulfield (Australia) were best in the half marathon at 1:30 and 1:28. Full results.

Buffalo Stampede – Bright, Australia

The event had some 2,000 runners across its different race distances. In the 100k, Eszter Csillag (Hungary) and Michael Dunstan (Australia) won in 10:51 and 10:29. Csillag’s time was a new course record. Full results.

Lyon Urban Trail – Lyon, France

Anna Mazel (France) and Sébastien Spehler (France) won the 37k in 3:09 and 2:31. It was Spehler’s fourth win on the course. Full results.

Bath 50k – Bath, United Kingdom

Race winners Lucy Carter (U.K.) and George Polyviou (U.K.) clocked 5:05 and 4:26 finish marks. Full results.

Mexico Sky Challenge – Orizaba, Mexico

The race was the year’s second Skyrunner World Series contest. The mostly domestic field had a few international runners at the top. Anastasia Rubtsova (Neutral) won the women’s 35k in a runaway. Rubtsova finished in 5:04, and that was 44 minutes better than everyone else. For the men, Abraham Hernández (Mexico) kicked down Frédéric Tranchand (France) on the last downhill to win in 4:18. Tranchand ran 4:18 too but was 13 seconds behind. The two were 33 minutes in front of the next man. Full results (when available).

Rattlesnake Dick 50k – Cool, California

The race is named for an 1800’s-era outlaw. Katie Trent and Robert Ressl won in 5:40 and 4:17. Full results.

Bourbon Country 50k – Shepherdsville, Kentucky

Cynthia Heady and Andrew Dones led a small group with 6:10 and 5:15 winning times. It was the race’s second year at the Harry S. Frazier Scout Reservation. Full results.

Blue Heron Hundreds – Mooresville, Alabama

At the Wheeler Wildlife Refuge in North Alabama, Barb Mackey and Drew Whitworth won the 100 miler in 24:14 and 18:48. Full results.

Oak Mountan 50k – Pelham, Alabama

Inside Oak Mountain State Park, Becca Murray and Cam Lecroy won in 5:17 and 5:14. Full results.

Georgia Death Race – Blairsville, Georgia

Amy Ross-Johnson scored a new course record in 13:58 and Anthony Fagundes won the men’s 74 miler in 12:45. Full results.

Northern Nipmuck Trail Race – Union, Connecticut

The 16-mile race had Bonnie Lathrop and Brian Rusiecki atop its leaderboard in 2:50 and 2:18. Full results.

Call for Comments

What else? Let’s hear about it in the comments.