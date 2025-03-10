This Week In Running: March 10, 2025

It’s March — time to get on the board. Several of the sports top stars had their first action of 2025 at local races.

Trail du Ventoux – Bédoin, France

Intégrale des Crêtes 75k

Both podiums were all French. Sebastien Spehler was out front in the nearly 47-mile race in 6:42. Jan Gutermann was close in 6:54 for second, and Pierre-Arnaud Bourguenolle was a distant third in 7:41. Ekaterina Hiol won for the women in 9:31 and Natacha Piecq and Marie Chasseray finished in matching 9:42 times for a second-place tie.

Le 46k Origine

Going just longer than the marathon distance, in another French sweep, Thomas Cardin edged out Remy Brassac. The two frontrunners finished in 3:55 and 3:59, and third-place Judicael Bellanger was there in 4:01. Adeline Martin outran the rest of the women with a 4:46 finish, and Marina Rebollo and Pauline Carre were next on the podium in 5:05 and 5:06.

Full results.

Additional Races and Runs

XTERRA Wellington – Wellington, New Zealand

The event was the sixth stop on this year’s XTERRA Trail Run World Series, and perhaps a preview of the XTERRA Asia-Pacific Trail Run Championships later this month in Australia. Kiwis David Haunschmidt and Tasman Charteris-Wright won the trail marathon in 3:20 and 4:09, and Samuel Hansby and Charlotte Burgess led the half marathon in 1:32 and 1:52. Full results.

Homer Epic – Homer, Alaska

Most things in Alaska are pretty epic. As with many winter races, this one too had ski, bike, and run divisions. Eli Seward finished the 50k run in 5:08 and Raye M. White won for the women in 6:17. Full results.

Iditarod Trail Invitational – Nome, Alaska

They’re still going, 1,000 miles or more. Gavan Hennigan (Ireland) is 545 miles into this men’s 1,000-mile foot race, but had to be treated in hospital for cellulitis. His social media indicates that he hopes to still make it to the finish line after a rest. Kari Gibbons (U.S.) is 496 miles in for the women. Full results.

Siuslaw Dunes Trail Run 50k – Florence, Oregon

The Daybreak Racing event had Joshua Bibbee and Emily Keddie atop its leaderboard in 4:48 and 5:24. Full results.

Chanoko Trail Run 31k – Rocklin, California

Cody Lind was almost an hour better than everyone else in 2:01, and Amber Vanderwoude was victorious for the ladies in 3:09. Full results.

Griffith Park Trail 50k – Los Angeles, California

The event’s spring edition had Jonathan Metcalfe and Philippa Richter winning in 4:17 and 4:40. Full results.

Marin Ultra Challenge – Sausalito, California

It was the 12th year for the Inside Trail race, and there was a $1,800 prize purse in the 50 miler. Jonah Backstrom and Kimberly Neely won the long course in 7:29 and 8:03, and Grant Hotaling and Hannah Allgood were best in the 50k in 3:48 and 3:51. Both Neely and Allgood set new women’s course records. Full results.

Mesquite Canyon – Waddell, Arizona

Jim Walmsley took the 50k crown in 3:40, and second-place Eric Lipuma was just seconds over the four-hour mark at 4:00. Women’s winner Ailsa Macdonald finished in 4:46 and road star Andrea Pomaranski tried the trails for a second-place 5:31. Jake Jackson and Tonya Keyes won the 50 miler in 9:08 and 11:19, respectively. Full results.

Run Through Time Trail Marathon – Salida, Colorado

It was the race’s 20th year, and some big names came to play. Jeshurun Small outran Jon Rea for the men’s win. The two went 2:58 and 3:03, and third-place Bryan Kerl followed in 3:06. Courtney Dauwalter led the women in 3:30, and Imogene Ainsworth and Hillary Allen were second and third in 3:36 and 3:54. Small was second in 2024 and moved up one place, and Ainsworth was first in 2024 and moved down one place. Full results.

Prickly Pear 50k – San Antonio, Texas

The San Antonio Road Runners race had Ryan Miller and Aimee Jacobs speed to 3:38 and 3:59 wins. Miller has the Gorge Waterfalls 100k on his calendar in one month. Full results.

Land Between the Lakes – Grand Rivers, Kentucky

The 50-mile winners were Kyle Hummel and 19-year-old Charlotte Schultz in 6:53 and 8:59, and Siqi Wu and Rachel Schack led the 60k in 4:47 and 5:30. Full results.

Seneca Greenway Trail 50k – Gaithersburg, Maryland

Marshall Leider was the leader in 4:09, and Mikka Kei MacDonald won for the women in 4:44. Full results.

No Man’s 50k – Triangle, Virginia

It’s the No Man’s 50k, and they mean it. Juliana Villa won against the all-women’s field in 4:45. It was a new course record. Full results.

Florida Death Race – Lee, Florida

The first-year 74-mile race had Lukas Burrer and Lindsey Lybarger escaping in 11:45 and 16:43. Full results.

