This Week In Running: July 17, 2023

Both the Golden Trail World Series and the World Mountain Running Association were in Italy, 100 milers were at Hardrock and the Tahoe Rim Trail, and skyrunning went to the Balkans. We’ve got all of the fun here.

DoloMyths Run – Canazei, Italy

The year’s third Golden Trail World Series (GTWS) race ran 22 kilometers with 1,750 meters of elevation gain. That’s 13.7 miles and 5,740 feet. The race climbed to a high point atop Piz Boé, 3,152 meters or 10,341 feet above sea level, and then plunged back to the in-town finish. The race had some 800 runners.

Men

Longtime Golden Trail World Series racer Elhousine Elazzaoui (Morocco) escaped a pack of other series regulars to win in 2:04. He gained the lead near the summit and then won by 54 seconds after the downhill finish. It was Elazzaoui’s first GTWS win.

Roberto Delorenzi (Switzerland) edged out Frédéric Tranchard (France) for second. The pair were both in at 2:05, six seconds apart.

The full top 10 was:

1 – Elhousine Elazzaoui (Morocco) – 2:04

2 – Roberto Delorenzi (Switzerland) – 2:05

3 – Frédéric Tranchard (France) – 2:05

4 – Stian Angermund (Norway) – 2:06

5 – Daniel Pattis (Italy) – 2:06

6 – Manuel Merillas (Spain) – 2:07

7 – Mattia Gianola (Italy) – 2:07

8 – Bartłomiej Przedwojewski (Poland) – 2:07

9 – Mattia Bertoncini (Italy) – 2:07

10 – Theo Bourgeois (France) – 2:09

Women

Downhill ace Judith Wyder (Switzerland) overcame recent Mont-Blanc Marathon winner Sophia Laukli (USA) for the women’s win. It was Wyder’s first GTWS race since 2021 and at the finish it was a two-minute gap in 2:24 and 2:26.

Karina Carsolio (Mexico), who last raced the Canadian Skyrunning event, was third in 2:28.

The full top 10 was:

1 – Judith Wyder (Switzerland) – 2:24

2 – Sophia Laukli (USA) – 2:26

3 – Karina Carsolio (Mexico) – 2:28

4 – Malen Osa Ansa (Spain) – 2:31

5 – Alice Gaggi (Italy) – 2:37

6 – Elise Poncet (France) – 2:38

7 – Anna-Stina Erkkilä (Finland) – 2:40

8 – Julia Font Gomez (Spain) – 2:41

9 – Noemie Vachon (France) – 2:44

10 – Kalie McCrystal (Canada) – 2:44

Full results.

The next Golden Trail World Series race is the August 12 Sierre-Zinal in Switzerland.

Eiger Ultra Trail by UTMB – Grindelwald, Switzerland

100k

Germany’s Hannes Namberger and Katharina Hartmuth won the long race, and both had similar gaps on the field too. Namberger won in 11:38, 26 minutes better than everyone else, and Hartmuth finished in 13:17 for a 24-minute buffer to her closest chaser.

50k

In the 50k, Petter Engdahl (Sweden) led Stephen Wenk (Switzerland) and Andreas Reiterer (Italy) to the finish. The three ran 4:48, 5:05, and 5:08, respectively.

Women’s winner Emelie Forsberg (Sweden) finished in 5:59. Eleanor Davis (U.K.) and Anne-Cécile Thévenot (France) were second and third in 6:12 and 6:20.

35k

Robbie Simpson (U.K.) and Dani Moreno (USA) won in 3:21 and 3:47, respectively.

Full results.

Piz Tri Vertical and Fletta Trail – Malonno, Italy

Both the uphill and classic races were part of the World Mountain Running Association’s World Cup.

Piz Tri Vertical

The uphill race climbed 1,000 meters over 3.4 kilometers of distance.

Men’s winner Patrick Kipngeno (Kenya) dominated in 32:08, 90 seconds better than the old record. Philemon Kiriago (Kenya) topped out in 34:04 for second, and Joe Steward (U.K.) was third in 34:35.

Andrea Mayr (Austria) won for the sixth time and broke her own course record with a 37:14 finish. It was sixth seconds better than ever before. Scout Adkin (U.K.) was second in 38:59, and Philaries Kisang (Kenya), who spectacularly challenged Mayr at the World Mountain Running Championships Uphill last month, was third in 39:49.

Full results.

Fletta Trail

The Sunday race covered 21k with 1,100 meters of elevation gain, and celebrated its 60th year.

The men’s race ran as a rematch of the World Mountain Running Championships Classic race, and Philemon Kiriago (Kenya) again bested Filimon Abraham (Germany). Kiriago led to the top, and then added to his gap on the downhill. Kiriago ran 1:24 and Abraham 1:27 at the front. Cesare Maestri (Italy) was third in 1:28.

In the women’s race, Andrea Mayr pushed hard from the start and opened a big lead at the race high point, but it wasn’t enough. Joyce Njeru (Kenya) ran her down and won in 1:39, and Mayr was second in 1:39, only 40 seconds behind the winner. Philaries Kisang, doubling back too, was third in 1:41.

Full results.

Hardrock 100 – Silverton, Colorado

iRunFar went deep on Hardrock with pre-race interviews, a race article full of insights, and post-race interviews.

Men

Aurélien Dunand-Pallaz (France) led for the entirety of the men’s race. He won in 23:00, the race’s eighth-fastest finish ever. The 30-year-old was second at UTMB in 2021.

Beñat Marmissolle (France) was second in 23:50. Marmissolle won Diagonale des Fous in 2022.

The two French frontrunners had a gap of well over two hours on everyone else. Javi Dominguez (Spain) was third in 26:12.

Women

Doubling back from the Western States 100 only three weeks ago, Courtney Dauwalter was again sensational. She won in 26:14, and that tumbled a bunch of records.

Dauwalter was 30 minutes better than her own overall course record from last year, was over two hours better than Diana Finkel’s old course record from this direction (2009), and Dauwalter set a new overall Western States 100-Hardrock 100 double time that improved on Jeff Browning’s old mark.

It was a strong day for French runners. Anne-Lise Rousset Séguret (France) was second in 27:29, the race’s fifth-fastest ever.

Annie Hughes closed the loop in 32:13 for third.

Full results.

Skyrunning European Championships – Gusinje, Montenegro

Vertical

The 3.9k course went up 1,000 meters.

French runners Louson Coiffet and Louis Dumas reached the high point finish first in 37:51 and 38:25, and third-place Alain Santamaria (Spain) finished in 38:26.

Naiara Irigoyen (Spain) won the women’s climb in 44:11 and Italy’s Corinna Ghirardi and Camilla Magliano were second and third in 44:39 and 45:12, respectively.

Full results.

Sky

The 30k race totaled 2,150 meters of elevation gain.

Lorenzo Beltrami (Italy) beat out Martin Nilsson (Sweden) and Alain Santamaria (Spain) for the individual gold medal. Beltrami ran 3:17, 84 seconds better than Nilsson’s 3:18 mark. Santamaria was just over two minutes at 3:20.

Marta Martinez (Spain) gained the women’s crown in 4:00. Olivia Magnone (France) was second in 4:04, and Louise Jernberg (Sweden) was third in 4:09.

Full results.

Ultra

The race went 50k and with 4,400 meters of elevation gain.

Cristian Minoggio (Italy) won ahead of Tomáš Maceček (Czech Republic) and Mattia Tanara (Italy). The three podium finishers ran 6:15, 6:24, and 6:33, respectively.

Women’s winner Gemma Arenas (Spain) led Sandra Sevillano (Spain) and Guilia Saggin (Italy) in 7:59. It was close with Sevillano trailing in 8:03 and Saggin running 8:06.

Full results.

Additional Races and Runs

Mt. Hood Races – Timothy Lake, Oregon

The Go Beyond Racing event had a 50 miler on Saturday and 50k and 25k races on Sunday. Zack Johnson and Brooke Deans won the long race in 6:37 and 8:00. The 50k winners Dustin Franta and Brooke Carmen ran 3:34 and 4:12, and David Clark and Megan Myers led the 25k in 1:38 and 2:04, respectively. Full results.

San Lorenzo River Trail 50k – Santa Cruz, California

Matthew Littlefield and Lizzy Munro won in 4:51 and 6:36. Full results.

Tahoe Rim Trail – Carson City, Nevada

Nickademus de la Rosa and Claire Walton (U.K.) won the 100-mile run in 20:35 and 25:16. It was Walton’s second win here. Full results (when available).

Beaverhead Endurance Runs – Salmon, Idaho

The 100k champs JT Lehman and Ginny Robbins finished in 11:14 and 12:13, and 55k winners Nathan Morgan and Ashley O’Hara ran 5:32 and 6:46. Full results.

Cirque Series – Brighton, Utah

The race went up and down 6.7 miles and with 3,015 feet of elevation gain. The race went on a big loop up to 10,648-foot Sunset Peak, and paid $1,000 to its winners. David Norris, having just won the Mountain Marathon Race, won here in 1:06, and Grayson Murphy won the women’s race in 1:13, remarkably eight minutes better than her closest chaser. Full results.

Barr Trail Mountain Race – Manitou Springs, Colorado

The race runs part way up Pikes Peak and then back down for a 12.6-mile out and back. Joseph Gray was almost three minutes in front of everyone else on the up, and came down second best to win in 1:33. Gray set the course record in 2017 at 1:28. Jonathan Aziz was third in 1:35, and Grant Colligan ran 1:39 for third. The top-three women all came in under two hours. Kristina Mascaras was victorious in 1:54, and Sarah Marie Guhl and Anna Mae Flynn came next in 1:57 and 1:58, respectively. Full results.

Power of Four Trail Run 50k – Aspen, Colorado

Matthew Vira and Hannah Osowski won the 50k in 5:30 and 5:59, and David and Megan Roche won the 25k in 1:54 and 2:20. Full results.

Lake Macbride Trail Races 50k – Solon, Iowa

The first-year race saw Phil Young and Jaclyn Noshay won in 4:05 and 4:44, respectively. Full results.

