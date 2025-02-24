This Week In Running: February 24, 2025

The star power was at Transgrancanaria on the Canary Islands of Spain this weekend. The event includes competitive races across a number of distances.

Transgrancanaria – Gran Canaria, Spain

It’s a big event, and we’ll take the races in chronological order.

KV El Gigante

The Wednesday, February 19 Vertical Kilometer was the event’s earliest. That gave some top runners the chance to double back to longer distances later in the week.

Judith Wyder (Switzerland) went full throttle to the top, almost two minutes faster than any other woman. Wyder hit the high point finish in 45:27. Naiara Irigoyen (Spain) and Jennifer Lichter (U.S.) were second and third in 47:12 and 47:37, respectively.

Uphill all-star Henri Aymonod (Italy) took the men’s win in 39:22, but he had to work to beat second-place Alain Santamaria (Spain). Santamaria was really close in 39:35. Third-place Yoel De Paz (Spain) was a little further back in 41:35.

Half 21k

A day after the Vertical Kilometer, the half marathon went off. Judith Wyder took her second crown in as many days, running 2:01 to finish five minutes better than second-place Marta Martínez (Spain). Irigoyen came back from the Vertical K to finish third here in 2:07.

Antonio Martínez (Spain) won the men’s race in 1:43, and that made Santamaria second for the second-straight day. Martínez finished in 1:43 and Santamaria in 1:47. Adrian Ivars (Spain) ran 1:48 for third.

Maraton 47k

Francesco Puppi (Italy) unseated two-time defending champion Robert Pkemoi (Kenya). The two were only 18 seconds apart, Puppi in front, both at 3:23 after Puppi surged to the lead with 300 meters to go. Tiago Nobre (Portugal) took third in 3:31.

Two days after taking third in the Vertical K, Jennifer Lichter won the women’s marathon in 3:59. She won this race last year too. Sylvia Nordskar (Norway) took second in 4:07 and Celia Balcells (Spain) was a distant third in 4:28.

The race was part of the new World Trail Majors Short Series too.

Classic 126k

All of the races here are competitive, but the Classic distance stands at the top. The 126k race is a World Trail Majors event and packs in 6,800 meters of gain. That’s 78 miles and 22,310 feet.

Caleb Olson (U.S.) scored the biggest win of his young ultra career, and set a new course record too. Olson was near the front throughout and gained the ultimate lead near the 80k mark. He finished in 12:17. Jon Albon (U.K.) chased to second in 12:25 and early pacesetter Josh Wade (U.K.) was third in 12:40.

As with men’s winner Olson, women’s winner Henriette Albon (Norway) had a breakthrough win too. She dominated the women’s field, running over an hour faster than anyone else. Albon finished in 15:02. Claudia Tremps (Spain) was second for the second-straight year, finishing in 16:09. Martina Klančnik Potrč (Slovenia) was a close third in 16:11.

Advanced 82k

Raul Butaci (Romania) ruled the 51-mile run in 7:48. Oswaldo Medina (Spain) pipped the 8-hour mark in 7:59 for second, and Tomás Hudec (Czech Republic) was third in 8:03.

The women’s race had a breakaway front two too. Ida Nilsson (Sweden) and Anna Tarasova (Neutral) led the group in 8:34 and 8:39, and Katarzyna Solinska (Poland) was third in 8:52.

Moab’s Red Hot Ultra – Moab, Utah

50 Mile

It was the second year for the 50-mile distance and Kyle Curtin nearly ran down Tyler Veerman. Veerman won and held off his chaser by four seconds, both finishing in 7:49. Olin Dykshom was third in 9:29.

The small group of 50-mile women was led by Ashlie Ferguson (Canada), Marlee Stevens, and Georgia Parks in 10:56, 11:08, and 11:40, respectively.

55k

This distance is typically more competitive, but Jon Rea was all alone at the front this year in 3:57. Alex Johnson and Brian Babyak were second and third in 4:11 and 4:32.

Emily Evans beat out Chloe Painter and Regan Sikes in the women’s race. The three podium getters finished in 5:21, 5:29, and 5:35.

Additional Races and Runs

Taipei Ultramarathon – Taipei, Taiwan

The 48-hour race was an International Association of Ultrarunners Gold Label contest. Bartosz Fudali (Poland) won the men’s race with 441.069k, or 274 miles, and Tsai Wen-Ya (Taiwan) went 360.405k, or 224 miles, to win the women’s race. Fudali’s mark was a new Polish national record.

Seville Marathon – Seville, Spain

Orcas Island 100 Mile – Orcas Island, Washington

Lord Hill Trail Run 50k – Snohomish, Washington

Hagg Lake 50k – Forest Grove, Oregon

Montara Mountain 50k – Pacifica, California

Salmon Falls 50k – Pilot Hill, California

Sean O’Brien – Malibu, California

Copper Corridor 50k – Superior, Arizona

Cowtown Ultra 50k – Fort Worth, Texas

Lake Ouachita Trail Vista Trail – Mt. Ida, Arkansas

Mt. Cheaha 50k – Delta, Alabama

Space Pirate 100 Mile – Port Canaveral, Florida

