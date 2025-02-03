This Week In Running: February 3, 2025

Rain, Rocky Raccoon, and races from Florida to Morocco fill us up this week.

Looking ahead to next weekend, we’re even more excited for the Black Canyon 100k. You’ll find a detailed results article for that on iRunFar on Saturday.

Races and Runs

Marathon des Sables Atlantic Coast – Agadir, Morocco

The first-year Marathon des Sables event was on the white sand dunes of Morocco’s Atlantic Coast, and contested as a three-day stage race. There were three different race distances with the longest totaling 104 kilometers. Yoann Stuck (France) and Anne-Caroline Kusnierz (France) won the long course with 9:26 and 14:14 totals. Full results.

Golden Gate Trail Run – Rodeo Beach, California

Over 50k, it was James Balagot and Rebecca Johnson going the fastest in 5:04 and 5:48. Full results.

Lake Sonoma 100 Mile Sufferfest – Healdsburg, California

Weather messed up the inaugural 100 miler. Held on day two of big rain, a temporary bridge in place near mile 75 gave way to a raging creek and the race was canceled after 15 hours. Dennis Boic and Lindsey Dwyer led at the time of the cancellation near mile 68. Full results.

Jed Smith Ultra Classic – Sacramento, California

It was the event’s 47th year. Piotr Kaszkur edged Karl Schnaitter at the front of the men’s 50k. The two were almost two minutes apart in 3:36 and 3:37, and Pam Smith won the women’s 50k in 3:58 with Beverley Anderson-Abbs only six minutes back in second. Caleb Zingelman won the men’s marathon in 3:59, but Emily Hawgood (Zimbabwe) was first overall in 2:58. There was only a small group of twelve 50-mile finishers, all men, led by James Scanlan in 6:25. Full results.

Elephant Mountain – Cave Creek, Arizona

Aravaipa Running’s busy winter season continued at the Cave Creek Regional Park. Damon Chavez and Taelor Smith won the 50 miler in 7:52 and 9:19 and Isaiah Ford and Leah Genth were tops in the 50k in 4:08 and 5:25. Full results.

Rocky Raccoon 100 Mile – Huntsville, Texas

The longtime race is still held on flat-and-fast multi-lap courses at Huntsville State Park. This year’s 100-mile race crowned Colin MacFarlane and Tatiana Rypinski as champs in 15:53 and 18:56, and the 100k best were Jack Basler and Carina Segoviano in 9:56 and 13:13, respectively. Full results.

White Rock Classic 50k – Cass, Arkansas

The no-fee, no-frill race had Chris Lyle and Laura Arnold finish first in 4:22 and 5:02. Full results.

Live Oak Ultra 50k – Biloxi, Mississippi

The first-year race saw Jamie Stevison and Annelise Rowe win in 3:40 and 4:17, and Rowe was third overall. The race also celebrated Grace Wartmann, a 19-year-old adaptive athlete who completed her first 50k at the event. Full results.

Uwharrie Mountain Run – Ophir, North Carolina

It was the race’s 34th year through the Uwharrie National Forest. In the 40-mile race, Duncan Hoge won in 6:43 and was 44 minutes ahead of Matthew Phelan in second. Melissa Anglemyer took the winter singletrack the fastest in 8:25, just five minutes clear of second-place Stacy McMurtey. There was also a 20-mile race, for which we are awaiting full results. Full results.

Forgotten Florida 100 Mile – Christmas, Florida

The Run Bum race takes in some of Florida’s most remote trails. Ryan Kunz and Beth Kelty led the way in 16:34 and 22:45. Full results (when available).

Next Weekend – Black Canyon 100k – Mayer, Arizona

It’s here, the year’s first big race. The Black Canyon 100k is big in numbers — there are over 1,100 runners on the start list — and it’s really competitive too. The point-to-point race is a Golden Ticket contest with the top three men and women each earning an automatic entry to this year’s Western States 100, and it’s also a World Trail Majors event.

Here’s a look at some of the top contenders.

Men

Cole Campbell – 1st 2024 Tamalpa Headlands 50k

– 1st 2024 Tamalpa Headlands 50k Juan Carera Casas (Mexico) – 1st 2023 Ultra Caballo Blanco Copper Canyon 50 Mile

(Mexico) – 1st 2023 Ultra Caballo Blanco Copper Canyon 50 Mile Jupiter Carera Casas (Mexico) – 2nd 2024 Black Canyon 100k

(Mexico) – 2nd 2024 Black Canyon 100k Elliot Cardin (Canada) – 2nd 2024 Gorge Waterfalls 100k

(Canada) – 2nd 2024 Gorge Waterfalls 100k Makai Clemons – 4th 2024 Canyons by UTMB 100k

– 4th 2024 Canyons by UTMB 100k Jared Hazen – 4th 2022 Ultra-Trail Cape Town 100k

– 4th 2022 Ultra-Trail Cape Town 100k Eli Hemming – 1st 2024 OCC

– 1st 2024 OCC Craig Hunt – 4th 2024 Black Canyon 100k

– 4th 2024 Black Canyon 100k Tracen Knopp – 6th 2024 Black Canyon 100k

– 6th 2024 Black Canyon 100k Can-Hua Luo (China) – 2nd 2023 Canyons 100 Mile

(China) – 2nd 2023 Canyons 100 Mile Joe McConaughy – 4th 2024 Cocodona 250 Mile

– 4th 2024 Cocodona 250 Mile Ryan Miller – 2nd 2024 Mad City 100k

– 2nd 2024 Mad City 100k Calum Neff – 2nd 2023 JFK 50 Mile

– 2nd 2023 JFK 50 Mile Zach Perrin – 2nd 2024 Scout Mountain 50k

– 2nd 2024 Scout Mountain 50k Ryan Raff – 1st 2024 Crown King Scramble 50k

– 1st 2024 Crown King Scramble 50k Seth Ruhling – 4th 2024 Canyons 50k

– 4th 2024 Canyons 50k Blake Slattengren – 2nd 2023 Javelina 100 Mile

– 2nd 2023 Javelina 100 Mile Reese Slobodianuk – 1st 2024 Hennepin 200 Mile

– 1st 2024 Hennepin 200 Mile Dave Stevens (Canada) – 1st 2023 Run Rabbit Run 100 Mile

(Canada) – 1st 2023 Run Rabbit Run 100 Mile Darren Thomas – 1st 2024 Silver State 50k

– 1st 2024 Silver State 50k Tim Tollefson – 6th 2024 Canyons 100k

– 6th 2024 Canyons 100k Scott Traer – 1st 2023 Desert Solstice 100 Mile

– 1st 2023 Desert Solstice 100 Mile Hans Troyer – 1st 2024 Bandera 100k

– 1st 2024 Bandera 100k Canyon Woodward – 1st 2024 Canyons 100 Mile

Women

Sylvie Abel – 3rd 2024 Javelina 100k

– 3rd 2024 Javelina 100k Lindsay Allison – 1st 2024 Tamalpa Headlands 50k

– 1st 2024 Tamalpa Headlands 50k Shea Aquilano – 11th 2024 Canyons 100k

– 11th 2024 Canyons 100k Valerie Arsenault (Canada) – 3rd 2023 JFK 50 Mile

(Canada) – 3rd 2023 JFK 50 Mile Katie Asmuth – 4th 2023 Western States 100

– 4th 2023 Western States 100 Jenna Bensko – 4th 2024 Black Canyon 100k

– 4th 2024 Black Canyon 100k Sarah Bergeron-Larouche (Canada) – 2nd 2022 Quebec Mega Trail 52k

(Canada) – 2nd 2022 Quebec Mega Trail 52k Riley Brady – 1st 2024 Javelina 100 Mile

– 1st 2024 Javelina 100 Mile Erin Clark – 4th 2024 Javelina 100 Mile

– 4th 2024 Javelina 100 Mile Mary Denholm – 2nd 2024 JFK 50 Mile

– 2nd 2024 JFK 50 Mile Tara Dower – 1st 2024 Umstead 100 Mile

– 1st 2024 Umstead 100 Mile Abby Hall – 3rd 2022 CCC

– 3rd 2022 CCC Annie Hughes – 3rd 2023 Hardrock 100

– 3rd 2023 Hardrock 100 Heather Jackson – 1st 2023 Javelina 100 Mile

– 1st 2023 Javelina 100 Mile Nicole Laughton – 4th 2024 Run Rabbit Run 100 Mile

– 4th 2024 Run Rabbit Run 100 Mile Sawyer Magnett – 1st 2024 Hurricane 100k

– 1st 2024 Hurricane 100k Emilie Mann (Canada) – 1st 2024 Run Rabbit Run 100 Mile

(Canada) – 1st 2024 Run Rabbit Run 100 Mile Kristina Mascarenas – 1st 2023 McDowell Mountain Frenzy 50k

– 1st 2023 McDowell Mountain Frenzy 50k Jane Maus – 2nd 2024 Javelina 100k

– 2nd 2024 Javelina 100k Lauren Puretz – 3rd 2024 Black Canyon 100k

– 3rd 2024 Black Canyon 100k Aroa Sío (Spain) – 3rd 2023 Canyons 100k

(Spain) – 3rd 2023 Canyons 100k EmKay Sullivan – 2nd 2024 Canyons 100k

– 2nd 2024 Canyons 100k Devon Yanko – 1st 2024 Coldwater Rumble 100 Mile

Riley Brady identifies as non-binary but competes in the women’s division.

Full entrant list.

Call for Comments