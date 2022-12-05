This Week In Running: December 5, 2022

Yikes, it’s already December, the final countdown on 2022. We’re catching up on the trail side of the California International Marathon, Brazos Bend in Texas, and SaintéLyon in France, among other happenings.

California International Marathon – Sacramento, California

A road marathon. Yes, but the California International Marathon (CIM) seems to attract more top-level U.S. trail runners and ultrarunners than any other road marathon. They go there to chase an Olympic Trials Marathon qualifying time, and for the men that meant under 2:18 and for the women under 2:37. The net downhill course runs fast when paced appropriately.

Men

Eddie Owens, the Dipsea Trail Race winner, got to sixth overall in 2:13:25. That’s really fast, and of course affords him an easy in to the Olympic Trials Marathon.

Top trail runners and ultrarunners:

Eddie Owens – 2:13:25

Zachary Ornelas – 2:16:01

Taggart VanEtten – 2:21:10

Zack Beavin – 2:24.13

John Kelly – 2:26:50

Cole Watson – 2:27:39

Ian Sharman – 2:42:14

Women

Top trail runners and ultrarunners:

Courtney Olsen – 2:37:50

Lindsay Tollefson – 2:45:30

Ashley Paulson – 2:48:20

Heidi Nadeau – 2:52:35

(Ashley Paulson served a six-month doping sanction, in 2015 and 2016, due to a doping violation in triathlon for a positive test for ostarine, a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM).)

Full results.

Brazos Bend 100 Mile – Needville, Texas

The races were flat and fast, but also hot and humid.

100 Miler

Zach Bitter and Liza Howard led the multi-lap race to total 100 miles in 13:57 and 18:16.

50 Miler

Zach Crim and Devon Yanko were the respective men’s and women’s winners in 6:23 and 6:25.

Full results.

SaintéLyon – Saint-Étienne, France

The nighttime race connects the cities of Saint-Étienne and Lyon on a 78k (48 miles) route. There were some 17,000 runners between the event’s different races.

Men

Andreu Simon (Spain) broke up what otherwise would’ve been a French sweep. Simon finished in 5:47, five minutes better than runner-up Thomas Cardin (France) and his 5:52 mark. Baptiste Chassagne (France) was third in 6:03.

Women

French runners took each of the top-three finish positions, and Sarah Vieuille was way out front in 6:54. Second- and third-place Sandrine Flechet and Isabelle Dragon finished in 7:25 and 7:35, respectively.

Full results.

Kepler Challenge – Te Anau, New Zealand

The longtime race went for 60k through super scenic Fiordland National Park. Prize money went five deep with $1,800 to each of the winners.

Men

Oww, oww, that’s five in a row for Daniel Jones (New Zealand). It wasn’t even close this year, Jones was way up front in 4:43. Sam McCutcheon (New Zealand) and David Haunschmidt (New Zealand) trailed in 5:10 and 5:13 for podium finishes.

Women

Katie Morgan (New Zealand) mastered the terrain in 5:59 for the women’s win. Sophie Grant (New Zealand) and Michelle Ashley (New Zealand) were second and third in 6:17 and 6:32, respectively.

Full results.

Additional Races and Results

Frozen Trail Run Fest – Eugene, Oregon

A small field followed Nate Jacqua and Julie Bonaduce to the finish. The pair clocked 4:37 and 6:44 for the 50k course. Full results.

Ray Miller 50/50 – Malibu, California

Chris Andrews and Susie Lozick led the 50-mile race in 7:55 and 9:22, and Cody Logan and Alyssa Malley won the 50k in 4:26 and 5:27. Full results.

McDowell Mountain Frenzy – Fountain Hills, Arizona

Bryan Kerl was a 32-minute winner in the 50-mile race, finishing in 6:18. Georgia Porter was 44 minutes up in the women’s race. She finished in 7:40. Chris Myers and Rachel Lemcke won the 50k in 3:21 and 4:35, respectively. Full results.

New River Gorge Trail Fest – Fayetteville, West Virginia

Jack Cross and Rachel Tillas were the race’s fastest in 4:51 and 5:47. This was the race’s winter edition, and ran inside America’s newest national park. Full results.

Cloudland Canyon – Rising Fawn, Georgia

Justin Brown set a new course record at the Run Bum Tours Cloudland Canyon 50-mile race. Brown ran 7:33, just over a minute better than a mark that had stood since 2015. Shannon Wheeler Deboef led the women’s race in 8:26. It was at least her fourth ultra win this year. Full results.

Boston University Season Opener – Boston, Massachusetts

Lauren Gregory just raced the World Mountain Running Championships Uphill race in November, she was 12th, and now traded out that USA singlet for a University of Arkansas one. Gregory raced 5,000 meters on the indoor track and finished in 15:34. Full results.

Daytona 100 Mile – Daytona, Florida

Eduardo Souza and Jessica Jones got under 17 hours for the 100-mile wins. The champs came through in 16:18 and 16:43. Nicholas Rosatti and Violetta Yazlovskaya won the 50-mile race in 9:08 and 7:20, and Darran Ford (U.K.) and Melissa McGinn gassed the 50k in 4:32 and 6:08. Full results.

Colorado Cold Rush Ultra 50k – Colorado Springs, Colorado

Taylor Juran won the women’s race, her first ultra, in 4:26, while Bradley Duplant took victory on the men’s side in 4:17. Full results (when available).

Next Weekend – Desert Solstice – Phoenix, Arizona

Always fast, the invitational track meet has another stellar field set to chase records over 24 hours and/or 100 miles.

Men

Jeff Browning – 1st 2022 Moab 240 Mile

– 1st 2022 Moab 240 Mile Jacob Jackson – 13:59 at the 2021 Desert Solstice 100 Mile

– 13:59 at the 2021 Desert Solstice 100 Mile Olivier Leblond – 12:41 at the 2020 Desert Solstice 100 Mile

– 12:41 at the 2020 Desert Solstice 100 Mile Andrew Skurka – 8th 2018 Run Rabbit Run 100 Mile

– 8th 2018 Run Rabbit Run 100 Mile Scott Traer – 14:15 at the 2021 Desert Solstice 100 Mile

Women

Aly (née Venti) Allen – 1st 2016 Badwater 135 Mile

– 1st 2016 Badwater 135 Mile Viktoria Brown (Canada) – 14:57 at the 2021 Desert Solstice 100 Mile

(Canada) – 14:57 at the 2021 Desert Solstice 100 Mile Kalie Demerjian – 1st 2022 Mad City 100k

– 1st 2022 Mad City 100k Camille Herron – 1st 2022 Jackpot Ultras 100 Mile

– 1st 2022 Jackpot Ultras 100 Mile Mandie Holmes – 16:11 at the 2021 Desert Solstice 100 Mile

– 16:11 at the 2021 Desert Solstice 100 Mile Marisa Lizak – 2nd 2022 Spartathlon

– 2nd 2022 Spartathlon Nicole Monette – 2nd 2022 Jackpot Ultras 100 Mile

– 2nd 2022 Jackpot Ultras 100 Mile Micah Morgan – 1st 2021 Canal Corridor 100 Mile

– 1st 2021 Canal Corridor 100 Mile Whitney Richman – 16:13 at the 2020 Desert Solstice 100 Mile

Full entrant list.

2023 Skyrunner World Series

Thirteeen races in eight countries, starting in April and ending around October, that’s how next year’s Skyrunner World Series will run. The schedule was just announced.

April 29 – Calamorro Skyrace – Spain

May 14 – Skyrace Des Matheysins – France

June 3 – Hochkönig Skyrace – Austria

June 17 – Madeira Skyrace – Portugal

June 24 – Minotaur Skyrace – Canada

July 2 – Cordillera Blanca Skyrace – Canada

July 9 – Skyrace du Mercantour – France

July 22 – Shlegeis 3000 Skyrace – Austria

August 26 – Matterhorn Ultraks – Switzerland

September 16 – Grigne SkyMarathon – Italy

September 23 – Gorbeia Suzien – Spain

October 7 – Louzan Skyrace – Portugal

TBD – Skymasters – TBD

