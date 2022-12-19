This Week In Running: December 19, 2022

Everything I thought I knew about Australia was a lie. Snow in the summertime forced course changes at the country’s Ultra-Trail Kosciuszko by UTMB. I’m still unpacking that, but then we’ve got the Antarctic Ice Marathon and our first “Irish Hammer” appearance too, among other highlights.

Ultra-Trail Kosciuszko by UTMB – Kosciuszko National Park, Australia

The first-year race was run in the Snowy Mountains between Sydney and Melbourne, and appropriately it snowed! All of the race courses were rerouted because of the conditions, and that likely kept runners off the country’s high point. Runners from some 20 different countries still took part.

100 Mile

Wow, that must’ve been a fast course, maybe even moreso with the snow changes. Adrian MacDonald (USA) won in 14:07, and that’s almost two hours faster than what he ran to win the Leadville 100 Mile this year. The big picture says that MacDonald is now at three 100-mile wins versus zero defeats.

MacDonald remarked on social media that the down under adventure included two boat rides and a few kayak sections. He appeared eager to gain entry into next year’s UTMB too, which likely precludes the chance to three-peat at the Leadville 100 Mile.

Vlad Shatrov (Australia) challenged the leaders early on, but gave way to MacDonald near the 50-mile mark, and finished second in the longer distance in 15:10. Luke Barrett (Australia) was third in 15:50.

It was an all Australia women’s podium for the 100-mile distance. The front two women were close with Sarah Ludowici (Australia) and Claire O’Brien-Smith (Australia) coming through in 19:23 and 19:49, and Ludowici’s win came in her 100-mile debut. Amy Lamprecht (Australia) was third in 21:14.

100k

Hayden Hawks (USA) chilled in a group through the race’s first half before pulling away. Hawks won in 7:48, capping a figurative around-the-world year of racing. Hawks, in my mind, has the potential to win any race he starts, and that got him a spot in the back half of my just-submitted 2022 “UltraRunning Magazine” (North American) Ultrarunner of the Year ballot.

Ronnie Sparke (U.K.) and Blake Hose (Australia) were second and third in 8:06 and 8:15.

Women’s winner Stephanie Auston (Australia) led throughout, but not by much. She won in 9:44 and Cecilia Mattas (Australia) was a close runner-up in 9:59. Patricia McKibbin (Australia) was third in 10:12.

50k

Fabian Rahn (Germany) and Helena Michael (Australia) claimed the top 50k finish spots in 4:02 and 4:44, respectively. Rahn has turned to trail running from a professional triathlon background.

27k

Both Charlie Hamilton (Australia) and Paige Penrose (Australia) were three minute winners, finishing in 1:54 and 2:16.

Additional Races and Runs

International Ski Mountaineering Federation (ISMF) World Cup – Ponte di Legno, Italy

ISMF’s first and second World Cup races were a Friday sprint and a Sunday up-and-down race. Arno Lietha (Switzerland) led the entirety of the men’s sprint and Célia Perillat-Pessey (France) won her first-ever World Cup race. One hundred and eight skiers from 18 countries raced on Sunday, and Rémi Bonnet (Switzerland) and Axelle Gachet-Mollaret (France) finished first. Sprint results. Classic results.

Antarctic Ice Marathon – Antarctica

“The Irish Hammer” Seán Tobin (Ireland) was running red hot in Antartica. He won the 17th edition of the race in 2:53. A 3:57 miler, this was Tobin’s first marathon and it was a new course record, two minutes better than Michael Wardian‘s run at the race’s 2017 edition. Becca Pizzi (USA) was first woman in 4:24. Full results (when available).

Paramount Ranch Trail Run 50k – Calabasas, California

It was a close one. Ryan Montgomery topped Benjamin Atkins, 3:48 to 3:52. Megan Bolen-Ramos was further in front of Tanya Buchanan, 5:26 to 5:53. Full results.

Bootlegger 50k – Boulder City, Nevada

Just 21 finishers came through the longtime race. Joseph Bouchey and Rebecca Martin were race winners in 5:00 and 6:58. Full results.

Cave Creek Thriller 50k – Cave Creek, Arizona

Hot air balloons up high added to the views at this Aravaipa Running race. Bryce Brooks edged Nick Coury for the men’s win, 4:01 to 4:04, and Rachel Buzzard was seven minutes in front of Summer Igo for the women’s win in 5:17. Full results.

Arctic Frog Run – Mayville, Wisconsin

Dan Simon and Emma Aldrich came out on top in the 50-mile race, in 7:42 and 8:32, while the 50k was won by Nicolas Glatt and Mary Hanson in 3:41 and 5:07. Full results.

Naked Nick 50k – Leesport, Pennsylvania

Trevor Fye and Alysha Flynn won the Uber Endurance race in 4:02 and 4:52. Full results.

Pilot Mountain Goat – Pinnacle, North Carolina

The 7-mile race finishes at the top of Pilot Mountain. Nicholas Bartash III got up in 60:31, and women’s winner Kate Breeze set a new course record in 66:23. Full results.

Mason-Dixon Shortest Day 50k – York, Pennsylvania

The entirety of the Mason-Dixon Trail runs 196 miles, and in celebration of the Winter Solstice, there were low-key 36- and 27-mile races on that trail, both run point-to-point. Andrew Foerster and Katie O’Regan won the long course in 6:55 and 7:10, and Saul Duarte and Melissa Moorland won the 27-mile race together in 6:15. Full results (when available).

Lookout Mountain 50 Mile – Lookout Mountain, Georgia

The race dates back to 2009, and this year’s winners were Mason Price and Amanda Hardcastle in 8:29 and 10:00, respectively. Full results.

Ancient Oaks 100 Mile – Titusville, Florida

Joshua Kline and Laura Walker led the 100-mile race through the Enchanted Forest Nature Sanctuary in 23:37 and 22:42. Full results.

Call for Comments

It’s nearly the end of the year, and we’re taking next week off. There just aren’t that many races, if any, over Christmas. See you in 2023!