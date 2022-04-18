This Week In Running: April 18, 2022

It’s a quieter week this week with only one headline race in the Two Oceans Marathon, but next week’s more than going to make up for it. Besides reviewing this week’s race results, we’re also previewing both The Canyons Endurance Runs by UTMB 100k and the Madeira Island Ultra-Trail. Let’s get this week rolling!

Two Oceans Marathon – Cape Town, South Africa

It’s called a marathon, but the Two Oceans Marathon actually runs 56 kilometers (35 miles).

Women

Gerda Steyn (South Africa) won for the third straight time, dating back to the 2018 race. The race wasn’t held in either 2020 or 2021. Steyn set a new event record with her 3:29:42 finish, almost a minute better than the previous best.

Irvette van Zyl (South Africa) was second in 3:30, and Amelework Fikadu Bosho (Ethiopia) was third in 3:34.

2018 Comrades Marathon winner Ann Ashworth (South Africa) was seventh in 3:47.

Men

Edndale Belachew (Ethiopia) won a tight race against Nkosikhona Mhlakwana (South Africa). Both finished in 3:09 with only a three-second gap. The winner appears to have a 2:15 marathon best. Sboniso Sikhakhane (South Africa) was third in 3:11. 2019 winner and three-time Comrades Marathon winner Bongmusa Mthembu (South Africa) was fourth in 3:12.

Full results.

Races and Runs

Trans Aubrac – Séverac l’Egise, France

The 105k (65 miles) race had a relatively tame 3,420 meters (11,220 feet) of elevation gain. Diana Combelle (France) and Vincent Viet (France) won in 13:31 and 10:27. Viet won the October 2021 Les Templiers 100k race and is on the Western States start list. Full results.

Ultra Du Pas Du Diable – Saint-Jean du Bruel, France

Translated as “Ultra Devil’s Pass,” this one went for 120k with 6,500 meters of elevation gain. That’s roughly 21,000 feet of gain across 75 miles. Claire Bannwarth topped the women in 19:56, and men’s leaders Antoine Guillon and Cedric Chavet tied in 14:57. Full results.

Born to Run Ultramarathons – Los Olivos, California

Emily Geyman was the women’s winner in 18:53, and Jadd Martinez was first man in 20:31. Full results.

Napa Valley 50k – Calistoga, California

Francesca Stone and Jack Murrel led a small group around Robert Louis Stevenson State Park in 7:11 and 5:26. Full results.

Race to Robie Creek – Boise, Idaho

It was the 45th happening of the half marathon race. The up-and-down course gains over 2,000 feet of elevation on both road and trail. Megan Rolland won the women’s race in 1:31, and Jackson Brill won for the men in 1:18. It was Brill’s sixth time racing the event. Full results.

Desert Rats 50k – Fruita, Colorado

It’s a beautiful course above the Colorado River in far western Colorado, just before the Utah border, with 50k and marathon-distance races. Mary Baughman and Sean Van Horn championed the long course in 4:27 and 3:50, and Reese Ruland and Jeshurun Small won the marathon in 3:59 and 3:18. Full results.

Rattler Trail Race 50k – Colorado Springs, Colorado

Morgan Weinberg and Joshua Rogerson topped the 50k in 5:45 and 4:19, and local runners Kristine Mascarenas and Joseph Gray won the 25k in 2:01 and 1:36. The event dates back to 2015 and it was a new course record for Gray. Mascarenas’s finish ranks second-best ever. Full results.

Trail Mix 50k – Rockford, Minnesota

Running on a 12.5-mile loop at Lake Rebecca Park, Kayla Anderson was first woman in 4:26. Men’s frontrunner Lance Voelker finished in 4:13. Full results.

Loud Thunder 50 Mile – Illinois City, Illinois

Tiffany Gunhus and Tom Rauen won in 11:50 and 8:11. And the thunder rolls. The race happened along the Loud Thunder Forest Preserve along the Mississippi River. Christine Crawford and Ross Salinas beat the 50k field in 6:08 and 4:53. Full results.

Earth Day 50k – Crystal Lake, Illinois

Earth Day’s next Friday, but the Earth Day 50k‘s already in the books. Suzie Brashler and Ryan Richert celebrated with a first-place run through the woods in 5:02 and 4:10. Full results.

Fools 50k – Peninsula, Ohio

If the Earth Day 50k was a little early, the Fools 50k was a little late, calendar-wise. Jessica Weinman and Jeremy Pope won the race through Camp Manatoc in 6:29 and 4:28, and Pope was an hour ahead of second place. Full results.

Traprock 50k – Slimsburg, Connecticut

Parts of the three-lap Traprock 50k are extremely rocky, and over this tough terrain, Debbie Livingston and Justin Neuman chased to 6:15 and 5:02 winning marks. Full results.

Next Weekend – The Canyons Endurance Runs by UTMB 100k – Auburn, California

It’s a bit of an arms race out there, and the Canyons 100k is both a Western States Golden Ticket Race and a UTMB World Series race. The leg race though starts in downtown Auburn and runs uphill, point-to-point to a finish past Foresthill.

Holy cow, that’s going to be a crowded start line. This race is deep.

Look for iRunFar to be on-site with live coverage, and we’ve also published our in-depth women’s preview and men’s preview.

Women

Ladia Albertson-Junkans – 1st 2022 Chuckanut 50k

– 1st 2022 Chuckanut 50k Allison Baca – 2nd 2022 Moab Red Hot 55k

– 2nd 2022 Moab Red Hot 55k Sarah Biehl – 2nd 2021 JFK 50 Mile

– 2nd 2021 JFK 50 Mile Nicole Bitter – 1st 2022 Brazos Bend 50k

– 1st 2022 Brazos Bend 50k Cat Bradley – 1st 2021 Javelina Jundred 100k

– 1st 2021 Javelina Jundred 100k Anna Mae Flynn – 1st 2019 Speedgoat 50k

– 1st 2019 Speedgoat 50k Marianne Hogan (Canada) – 1st 2022 Bandera 100k

(Canada) – 1st 2022 Bandera 100k Kari Laramore – 1st 2021 Upchuck 50k

– 1st 2021 Upchuck 50k Abby Levene – 5th 2021 Run Rabbit Run 100 Mile

– 5th 2021 Run Rabbit Run 100 Mile Brittany Peterson – 2nd 2021 Javelina Jundred Mile

– 2nd 2021 Javelina Jundred Mile Christi Richards – 1st 2021 River of No Return 108k

– 1st 2021 River of No Return 108k Leah Yingling – 2nd 2022 Gorge Waterfalls 50k

Pam Smith is on the 100k entrants’ list at the time of this article’s writing, but is planning to run the 50k instead.

Men

Reed Breur – 1st 2021 Rio Del Lago 100 Mile

– 1st 2021 Rio Del Lago 100 Mile Kris Brown – 1st 2022 Nine Trails 35 Mile

– 1st 2022 Nine Trails 35 Mile Sage Canaday – 5th 2020 Tarawera Ultras 102k

– 5th 2020 Tarawera Ultras 102k Reid Coolsaet (Canada) – 1st 2021 Quebec Mega Trail 110k

(Canada) – 1st 2021 Quebec Mega Trail 110k Anthony Fagundes – 7th 2021 JFK 50 Mile

– 7th 2021 JFK 50 Mile Rod Farvard – 4th 2022 Bandera 100k

– 4th 2022 Bandera 100k Tim Freriks – 1st 2022 Crown King Scramble 50k

– 1st 2022 Crown King Scramble 50k Ryan Ghelfi – 1st 2019 Scout Mountain 100 Mile

– 1st 2019 Scout Mountain 100 Mile Mark Hammond – 1st 2022 Antelope Island Buffalo Run 50k

– 1st 2022 Antelope Island Buffalo Run 50k Jared Hazen – 2nd 2019 Western States 100

– 2nd 2019 Western States 100 David Kilgore – 9th 2021 Leadville 100 Mile

– 9th 2021 Leadville 100 Mile Ryan Miller – 1st 2022 Gorge Waterfalls 50k

– 1st 2022 Gorge Waterfalls 50k Zach Miller – 2nd 2017 The North Face Endurance Challenge 50 Mile Championships

– 2nd 2017 The North Face Endurance Challenge 50 Mile Championships Ruairi Moynihan – 1st 2022 Elephant Mountain 50k

– 1st 2022 Elephant Mountain 50k Florian Neuschwander (Germany) – 1st 2018 Sean O’Brien 100k

(Germany) – 1st 2018 Sean O’Brien 100k Adam Peterman – 1st 2022 Chuckanut 50k

– 1st 2022 Chuckanut 50k Jim Rebenack – 2nd 2022 Moab Red Hot 55k

– 2nd 2022 Moab Red Hot 55k Jason Schlarb – 2nd 2021 Kessel Run Ultra 60k

– 2nd 2021 Kessel Run Ultra 60k David Sinclair – 2nd 2021 Speedgoat 50k

– 2nd 2021 Speedgoat 50k Dave Stevens (Canada) – 1st 2021 Run Rabbit Run 100 Mile

Full entrant list.

Next Weekend – Madeira Island Ultra-Trail 115k – Madeira, Portugal

The 115k (71 miles) race gains 7,100 meters (23,300 feet) on its full island traverse.

Women

Courtney Dauwalter (USA) – 1st 2021 UTMB, 1st 2019 Madeira Island Ultra-Trail 115k

(USA) – 1st 2021 UTMB, 1st 2019 Madeira Island Ultra-Trail 115k Audrey Tanguy (France) – 6th 2021 Western States 100

(France) – 6th 2021 Western States 100 Maryline Nakache (France) – 6th 2021 UTMB

(France) – 6th 2021 UTMB Kathrin Götz (Switzerland) – 4th 2022 Transgrancanaria 128k

(Switzerland) – 4th 2022 Transgrancanaria 128k Claudia Tremps (Spain) – 9th 2021 UTMB

(Spain) – 9th 2021 UTMB Corrine Malcolm (USA) – 10th 2019 Western States 100

(USA) – 10th 2019 Western States 100 Eva-Maria Sperger (Germany) – 9th 2019 Transvulcania Ultramarathon 73k

Men

Jim Walmsley (USA) – 1st 2021 Western States 100

(USA) – 1st 2021 Western States 100 Andreas Reiterer (Italy) – 4th 2021 CCC

(Italy) – 4th 2021 CCC Thibaut Garrivier (France) – 1st 2021 CCC

(France) – 1st 2021 CCC Petter Engdahl (Sweden) – 5th 2021 Grand Trail des Templiers 80k

(Sweden) – 5th 2021 Grand Trail des Templiers 80k Erik-Sebastian Krogvig (Norway) – 1st 2021 TDS

(Norway) – 1st 2021 TDS Germain Grangier (France) – 5th 2021 UTMB

(France) – 5th 2021 UTMB Mathieu Blanchard (France) – 3rd 2021 UTMB

(France) – 3rd 2021 UTMB Cristofer Clemente (Spain) – 2nd 2018 Trail Running World Championships

(Spain) – 2nd 2018 Trail Running World Championships Jordi Gamito (Spain) – 3rd 2018 UTMB

(Spain) – 3rd 2018 UTMB Lambert Santelli (France) – 5th 2020 Transgrancanaria 128k

Full entrant list.

