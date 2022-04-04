This Week In Running: April 4, 2022

There are eight different states and six different countries represented in this week’s column. We get increasingly international as summer nears, and that includes racing in Cyprus, Morocco, and the U.K. among other places this week.

Marathon des Sables – Sahara Desert, Morocco

The desert stage race finished its 36th edition late last week after some 250 kilometers (155 miles) across six stages in seven days, and iRunFar earlier covered the results in greater detail.

Women

Anna Comet (Spain) dominated the women’s run, finishing each stage at the front of the group. She took day one by four minutes, and then was another 12 minutes better than everyone else on day two. At the end, she finished in 24:18 and ultimately was over an hour faster than her closest challenger.

Sylvaine Cussot (France) was second in 25:32, and Aziza El Amrany (Morocco) was third in 26:31.

Men

It wasn’t easy, but Rachid El Morabity (Morocco) overcame strong challenges from younger brother Mohamed El Morabity (Morocco) and Aziz Yachou (Morocco).

The elder El Morabity won for an incredible ninth time. He totaled 18:33, ultimately regaining the lead on a decisive fifth and final competitive stage. Mohamed El Morabity was just over a minute back in 18:34, and Yachou was third in 18:37 — just three minutes separated the podium finishers after a week of racing. The three lead runners were well over two hours better than the fourth-place finisher.

Full results.

Gorge Waterfalls 100k – Cascade Locks, Oregon

For the first time since 2018, there were good vibes racing on the Columbia River Gorge. The Gorge Waterfalls 100k was back, and with it a $12,000 cash purse with $3,000 to each winner.

Women

Hannah Allgood won in 9:34. Allgood was overcome with emotion at the finish, clasping her hand across her mouth.

Tara Fraga and Ellie Pell were in the money too in second and third at 9:44 and 9:50, respectively. Pell followed up the recent Chuckanut 50k with this one, and is said to next be racing the Lake Sonoma 50 Mile too. That’s next weekend!

Men

David Laney took the men’s crown in 8:34, outpacing Rich Lockwood over the final 20 miles. After being with Laney for the race’s opening 40 miles, Lockwood held on for second in 8:54. Joe “Stringbean” McConaughy was third in 8:57.

Full results.

Gorge Waterfalls 50k – Cascade Locks, Oregon

A day after the 100k, 50k runners took to the same trails.

Women

Keely Henninger championed the women’s race in 4:19, and Leah Yingling was second in 4:23. Henninger is only three weeks out from the Canyons 100k and after that, June’s Western States 100. Taylor Nowlin took third on the podium with a 4:32 run.

Men

Ryan Miller was the lone star at the end of the men’s race. After a patient start, Miller collected Tyler Green late in the race and then struck the finish in 3:50. Green followed in 3:52 and quickly laid down from exhaustion at the finish. Miller’s next racing the much-anticipated Canyons 100k too, and said at the finish that he’s racing for a way back into the Western States 100.

Adam Merry was third in 3:57.

Full results.

American River 50 Mile – Folsom, California

Women

Seven years ago, Erica Jennison ran 8:50 and finished 13th here. She bettered that time by three minutes and her 8:47 was this year’s women’s best. After that, barely two minutes split Genia McKnight and Karen Horvath in second and third at 9:01 and 9:03, respectively.

Alicia Rozum won the separate 25-mile race in 4:22, and she was only five seconds ahead of runner-up Michele Sage.

Men

Tim Tollefson was way out front, winning by over an hour in 6:08. A month ago, he won the Way Too Cool 50k. He’s staying close to home as he preps for a return to June’s Western States 100.

Second place went to Elan Lieber in 7:15 , and Brian Miller was third in 7:52.

Matthew Morales won the 25-mile race in 3:27.

Full results.

Sri Chimnoy 100k – Perth, United Kingdom

In Scotland, the Sri Chimnoy 100k acted as the British and Scottish 100k National Championships. The race happened in excellent conditions, and a fast group took advantage of the opportunity. Three women ran under eight hours and seven men under seven hours. The race winners earned an automatic spot on the national team for IAU 100k World Championships scheduled for August 2022 in Berlin, Germany.

Jo Murphy led the women’s race in 7:41, 19 minutes better than the previous course best. Samantha Amend and Caroline Turner were second and third in 7:48 and 7:51, respectively.

The men’s podium went to Matt Dickinson, Jason Kelly, and Ollie Garrod in 6:39, 6:42, and 6:46. It was Dickinson’s 100k debut, and he ran almost even splits after an opening 3:18 50k.

Full results.

Additional Races and Runs

Costa Brava Stage Run – Costa Brava, Spain

There was a three-day stage race totaling 120k, and another getting to 80k. Alice Donkin and Marti Baquer totaled 15:55 and 12:24 at the top of the long course, and Anna Tarasova and Jesus Alvarez won the 80k race in 9:23 and 8:25, respectively. Full results.

Trencacims Paüls – Paüls, Spain

Several distances were featured at the event around the Parc Natural del Ports on Spain’s east side, south of Barcelona. Silvia Trigueros (Spain) and Aleix Toda (Spain) won the 75k in 12:18 and 9:13. Full results.

Prague Half Marathon – Prague, Czech Republic

Ondřej Fejfar, a frequent member of most Czech national trail teams, ran 1:08 for 28th place in the international event. Full results.

Akamas Trail 60k – Akamas Peninsula, Cyprus

Harvey Lewis travels just as well as he runs. He finished in a first-place tie with David Ryan (Ireland) in 5:54. Can anyone fill in the results of the women’s race in the comments section? Thanks! Full results (when available).

Northern Traverse – England, United Kingdom

Some 185 miles from one side of northern England, to the other, and it’s still going on. At the time of this writing, 30-plus hours into the race and with a long way to go, Sarah Kirsty Williams and Graham Yare were leading the women and men, but there are several women just behind Sarah. Tracking.

Shotgun Trail Blast 50k – Marcola, Oregon

Near Eugene, Oregon, Dakota Olson was the race’s only female 50k finisher in 7:00. Emrich Stovel led the men’s group in 4:52. Macie Gale and Andy Clifford won the 25k in 1:56 and 2:03, respectively. Full results.

Redwood Trail 50k – Oakland, California

Andrea Isaac and Eric Lee won the Coastal Trails race in 5:20 and 4:39. Full results.

Hells Hills 50 Mile – Smithville, Texas

Dani Sanchez and Greg Zaney won the Tejas Trails race at Rocky Hill Ranch, finishing in 12:41 and 8:17. Sydney Lambert and Shaun Moore led the 50k in 4:53 and 3:39. Full results.

Bluegrass Ultra Trail Race 50k – Wallingford, Kentucky

The race was run on a 5.3-mile loop at a tree farm, and race winners were Tammy Green and Jerry Hood in 5:34 and 4:34. Full results.

Naked Prussian 50 Mile – Leesport, Pennsylvania

“Back to basics” in Pennsylvania, and Emily Nickoloff-Bybel and Emmanuel King won the low-key event in 8:50 and 7:24, respectively. Full results.

Cherry Blossom 10 Mile – Washington, D.C.

Back from his Sri Lankan stage race, Michael Wardian raced his home roads for a 56:39 finish. That brought him to the finish just 143rd overall in this super-competitive race. Full results.

Umstead 100 Mile – Raleigh, North Carolina

“Just a run in the park,” the Umstead 100 Mile deadpans. It was the race’s 27th year, inside William B. Umstead State Park on an eight-loop course. Devon Yanko crushed it. She was way out front and finished first overall in 14:23. It was both a course record and a personal record. Brian Sharbono was the first man in 15:57. Full results.

NUTT Endurance Challenge 50k – Keezletown, Virginia

Francesca Conte and Andy Stravers won the race along the western slopes of Massanutten Mountain. The two victors clocked 5:42 and 4:35 finishes. Full results.

Call for Comments

We say it every week, because we mean it! What other weekend fun can you share in the comments below?