Lululemon Athletes Push Limits at the 2024 FURTHER Women’s Ultramarathon

lululemon’s FURTHER is is a chance for this group of women to chase records while gathering valuable data on female endurance performance metrics.

March 6, 2024
Starting on March 6 and through March 12, 2024, lululemon’s Global Ambassador Collective will participate in FURTHER, a first-of-its-kind, 10-woman ultramarathon at Lake Cahuilla in La Quinta, California.

Created with the multiple purposes of providing lululemon athletes with the opportunity to go after several distance and time-based world records and personal bests, gathering data on female performance factors, and publicizing new apparel and shoes, the event is being run on a looped course and spans six days.

The diverse group of runners will start ahead of International Women’s Day, which is on Friday, March 8, and includes Stefanie Flippin, Camille Herron, Kayla Jeter, Mirna Valerio, Devon Yanko, Leah Yingling, Montana Farrah-Seaton, Xiaomeng Jia, Yoon Young Kang, and Vriko Kwok.

lululemon global ambassador collective athletes at FURTHER event

lululemon is bringing together its Global Ambassador Collective athletes for their new FURTHER six-day women’s ultramarathon event. All photos courtesy of lululemon.

Each woman has different goals for the six days of racing.

Herron has been candid with her goals for the event and is setting out to try to break the men’s six-day International Association of Ultrarunners World Best Performance of 644.238 miles, which was set by Yiannis Kouros of Greece in 2005. The women’s six-day world best is 549.063 miles, set by New Zealand’s Sandra Barwick in 1990.

In a promotional video released by lululemon, Herron says, “I’m excited to push my own human limits. How far can I go for six days? I feel pretty good that I can break the women’s world record but I want to see if it’s possible for me to close the gender gap to the men’s world record or exceed the men’s world record.”

lululemon FURTHER Athletes

lululemon athletes will be chasing a variety of running goals while scientists gather physiological, biomechanical, and psychosocial data.

Throughout the event, scientists from the Canadian Sport Institute Pacific and others from lululemon’s research network will be gathering physiological, biomechanical, and psychosocial data from all the athletes.

lululemon is also using the event to release several new products. A custom colorway of the brand’s beyondfeel shoe model is a part of the product drop, which the athletes will wear all week.

You can follow live tracking of the event starting on Wednesday, reportedly at 9 a.m. U.S. Pacific Standard Time.

No official announcement of the course layout has yet been made, but details are trickling forth via the the content creators and influencers who are part of the production. The course looks to be a loop of about 2.56 miles miles encircling Lake Cahuilla. The start-finish area includes indoor pods and RVs for each of the athletes. We’ll update this article should course details become more clear.

Devon Yanko - lululemon FURTHER Athlete wearing new Support Code Bra

Devon Yanko aims to test the limits of her potential during FURTHER.

Eszter Horanyi

Eszter Horanyi identifies as a Runner Under Duress, in that she’ll run if it gets her deep into the mountains or canyons faster than walking would, but she’ll most likely complain about it. A retired long-distance bike racer, she gave ultra foot racing a go and finished the Ouray 100 in 2017, but ultimately decided that she prefers a slower pace of life of taking photos during long days in the mountains and smelling the flowers while being outside for as many hours of the day as possible. Eszter will take any opportunity to go adventuring in the mountains or desert by foot, bike, or boat, and has lived the digital nomad lifestyle throughout the west for the past seven years.