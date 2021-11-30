Kilian Jornet Leaves Salomon After 15 Years to Start New Project

World-renowned mountain athlete Kilian Jornet announced today that he will part ways with Salomon, his sponsor of over 15 years, at the end of 2021. Jornet is considered one of the greatest trail runners of all time and has had success at all distances and terrain, from skyrunning-style events to high-altitude 100-mile races.

In a video posted to his social media pages, Jornet explained that his departure from the long-time partnership is “not to go to another existing brand,” but to focus his efforts on beginning a new, personal project. No additional details about Jornet’s forthcoming venture are available at this time.

As an epilogue to his long and consistent history with the brand, the 34-year-old plans to release a series of formative moments throughout the week.

“Together, we dreamed big, from winning trail and skimo races to climbing high mountains. I was able to make dreams come true that I didn’t even believe possible, and it was in large part thanks to this team,” he stated. “I cannot express the gratitude I have towards Salomon for having accompanied me for more than half of my life.”

See Jornet deliver the news and explain his decision in full below.

iRunFar has covered Jornet’s exploits, successes, and growth as a runner and respected member of the community since his very early days of trail running — like this oldie but goodie pre-2010 UTMB interview. In 2017, the last time Jornet ran the Hardrock 100, we asked him before the race about his evolving relationship with the mountains and the risk involved. This turned out to be a pertinent question, as that was the year Jornet dislocated his shoulder in a fall around mile 15 of the race — and continued on to win.

We look forward to the next step in his career as an athlete and community leader.