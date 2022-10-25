Where the Road Ends: A Guide to Trail Running

How to Trail Run

A cohesive collection of more than 30 in-depth articles explaining how to trail run effectively and enjoyably.
By on October 25, 2022
How to Trail Run - Where the Road EndsA few years ago, iRunFar’s Meghan Hicks and Bryon Powell pulled together their collective half-century of trail running experience from around the world in writing the book Where the Road Ends: A Guide to Trail Running, which is, in its essence, a book explaining how to trail run.

Over the course of two-and-a-half years, Hicks and Powell republished here on iRunFar nearly all of this book in a comprehensive series of articles laying out the basic and intermediate concepts of how to trail run. Below, we pull together those more than 30 articles into what must be the most thorough primer on the internet on how to trail run.

How to Trail Run - Workouts

Less technical trails can sometimes better allow for workouts. Photo: Human Kinetics/Kirsten Kortebein

How to Trail Run: The Whys

How to Trail Run: The Basics

  • New Trail Runner FAQs – Answers to 10 basic questions about trail running from “How do I find trails?” to “How do I meet other trail runners?”
  • A Trail Runner’s Mindset – Why being aware, being engaged, and being prepared are crucial mindsets for trail runners.
  • The Effective Trail Runner’s Body – An outline of four basic physical approaches, such as picking up your feet and quickening your cadence, that help with trail running.

How to Trail Run: Effective Techniques

How to Trail Run - Rocky Terrain

Trail running over rocky terrain. Photo: Human Kinetics/Kirsten Kortebein

How to Trail Run: Choosing the Right Gear

How to Trail Run: Hydration and Fueling

How to Trail Run - Cornering

A trail runner practicing his cornering on a technical trail. Photo: Human Kinetics/Kirsten Kortebein

How to Trail Run: Different Conditions

How to Trail Run: Training

How to Trail Run: Other Skills

How to Trail Run: Skin and Foot Protection

How to Trail Run: How to Run a Trail Race

Conclusion

Now get out there and go for a trail run!

How to Trail Run - Meghan Hicks - Bryon Powell

Meghan Hicks and Bryon Powell, the authors on this series outlining how to trail run. Photo: Human Kinetics/Kirsten Kortebein

Meghan Hicks and Bryon Powell
Meghan Hicks and Bryon Powell are respectively iRunFar's Managing Editor and Editor-in-Chief. In 2016, they co-authored the book "Where the Road Ends: A Guide to Trail Running." Learn more about Meghan and Bryon.