A few years ago, iRunFar’s Meghan Hicks and Bryon Powell pulled together their collective half-century of trail running experience from around the world in writing the book Where the Road Ends: A Guide to Trail Running, which is, in its essence, a book explaining how to trail run.

Over the course of two-and-a-half years, Hicks and Powell republished here on iRunFar nearly all of this book in a comprehensive series of articles laying out the basic and intermediate concepts of how to trail run. Below, we pull together those more than 30 articles into what must be the most thorough primer on the internet on how to trail run.

How to Trail Run: The Whys

Introduction: Welcome to Where the Road Ends – A look at three of the “whys” of trail running: the settings, the adventures, and the friendships.

How to Trail Run: The Basics

New Trail Runner FAQs – Answers to 10 basic questions about trail running from “How do I find trails?” to “How do I meet other trail runners?”

A Trail Runner’s Mindset – Why being aware, being engaged, and being prepared are crucial mindsets for trail runners.

The Effective Trail Runner’s Body – An outline of four basic physical approaches, such as picking up your feet and quickening your cadence, that help with trail running.

How to Trail Run: Effective Techniques

How to Trail Run: Choosing the Right Gear

How to Trail Run: Hydration and Fueling

Trail Running Hydration: The Quick and Dirty – The basics on why and how to stay hydrated during trail runs.

Fuel Up: An Introduction to Fueling for Trail Running – The basics on why and how to fuel before, during, and after trail runs.

How to Trail Run: Different Conditions

How to Trail Run: Training

How to Trail Run: Other Skills

How to Trail Run: Skin and Foot Protection

How to Prevent Chafing While Running – Chafing is painful. Learn what causes it and how to prevent it.

An Introductory Guide to Foot Care for Running – Take the right steps so your feet are comfortable for all your steps on your trail runs.

How to Trail Run: How to Run a Trail Race

Conclusion

Now get out there and go for a trail run!