Twenty-One Runners Die During 100-Kilometer Ultramarathon in China

Multiple Chinese state media have confirmed that 21 runners died during the Yellow River Stone Forest 100k, which started Saturday, May 22, 2021, in China’s Gansu Province, located in northwest China.

Reports state that the race took place at the Yellow River Stone Forest tourist site, and a large storm hit early afternoon Saturday, engulfing the race course in rain, hail, wind, and temperatures at the freezing point. By Sunday morning Chinese time, media confirmed that 21 runners of the 100-kilometer race’s 172 participants perished in the storm, making this the largest tragedy to ever hit the sport of ultrarunning.

According to the Chinese website news.cnnb.com as well as Hong Kong running store Gone Running, elite Chinese runner Jing Liang, who had won all three previous editions of this race, was among those who died. His most recent top international result was a second place at the 2020 Vibram Hong Kong 100k. We interviewed him after he placed second at that race in 2019.

We offer our most sincere condolences to all involved in this terrible incident.

We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available. This article as last updated on Saturday, May 22 at 9:15 p.m. U.S. Mountain Daylight Time.

More information can be found in this Global Times article and this article by cnnb.com.cn.

