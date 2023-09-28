Transvulcania Bows Out of UTMB World Series

The organization behind the Transvulcania Ultramarathon has announced that the event will no longer be part of the UTMB World Series for 2024.

In an official statement released on their social media channels, the organization said: “Transvulcania is no longer part of the UTMB World Series. This means that finishers will not be able to qualify for the UTMB World Series Finals with Transvulcania. The 2022 and 2023 finishers of Transvulcania by UTMB will keep their Running Stones and UTMB Index acquired.”

The 72-kilometer (45 miles) ultramarathon, which takes in 4,600 meters (15,000 feet) of elevation gain, takes place on the volcanic island of La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, situated off the northwest coast of Africa. It has been a staple on the international ultrarunning calendar since its inaugural year in 2009. The event first joined the UTMB World Series in 2022 and, to our knowledge so far, is the first event to leave.

The 2024 edition of Transvulcania is scheduled to take place on May 11, and a separate social media post promises this edition will “recover its essence.”