News

Transvulcania Bows Out of UTMB World Series

The 2024 edition of the Transvulcania Ultramarathon will no longer be part of the UTMB World Series.
By on September 28, 2023 | Comments
Support us! iRunFar may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Learn more.

The organization behind the Transvulcania Ultramarathon has announced that the event will no longer be part of the UTMB World Series for 2024.

In an official statement released on their social media channels, the organization said: “Transvulcania is no longer part of the UTMB World Series. This means that finishers will not be able to qualify for the UTMB World Series Finals with Transvulcania. The 2022 and 2023 finishers of Transvulcania by UTMB will keep their Running Stones and UTMB Index acquired.”

2023 Transvulcania Ultramarathon by UTMB - start

The start of the 2023 Transvulcania Ultramarathon by UTMB. Photo: Transvulcania Ultramarathon by UTMB

The 72-kilometer (45 miles) ultramarathon, which takes in 4,600 meters (15,000 feet) of elevation gain, takes place on the volcanic island of La Palma, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, situated off the northwest coast of Africa. It has been a staple on the international ultrarunning calendar since its inaugural year in 2009. The event first joined the UTMB World Series in 2022 and, to our knowledge so far, is the first event to leave.

The 2024 edition of Transvulcania is scheduled to take place on May 11, and a separate social media post promises this edition will “recover its essence.”

Tim Freriks - 2017 Transvulcania Ultramarathon winner

Tim Freriks, 2017 Transvulcania Ultramarathon champion. Photo: iRunFar/Mauri Pagliacci

Related articles:

  1. WeRunFar Profile: Diana And Tim Fitzpatrick An in-depth profile of ultrarunners, race directors, and coaches Diana and Tim Fitzpatrick....
  2. 2015 Transvulcania Ultramarathon Results Results from the 2015 Transvulcania Ultramarathon....
  3. 2016 Transvulcania Ultramarathon Results Results from the 2016 Transvulcania Ultramarathon....
Tagged:
Sarah Brady

Sarah Brady is Editor at iRunFar. She’s been working in an editorial capacity for eight years and has been a trail runner for almost as long. Aside from iRunFar, she’s worked as an editor for various educational publishers and written race previews for Apex Running, UK, and RAW Ultra, Ireland. Based in Dublin, Ireland, Sarah is an avid mountain runner and ultrarunner and competes at distances from under 10k to over 100k. When not running, she enjoys reading, socializing, and hanging out with her dog, Angie.