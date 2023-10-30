This Week In Running: October 30, 2023

The Javelina 100 Mile, Skyrunner World Series, and Big Dog’s Backyard Ultra are about as different as they come. And that race diversity is part of what I love about writing this column.

Javelina 100 Mile – Fountain Hills, Arizona

The race was a Western States 100 Golden Ticket Race with two entries up for grabs. The Halloween-themed race is run on a five-loop course.

Men

Until Dakota Jones ran 12:58 at last year’s race, no one had ever run under 13 hours at Javelina. This year the top-three men did just that.

Jonathan Rea won the race and set the new course record at 12:43. Rea was second in 2022 here in 13:05, and then finished 14th at the Western States 100 in June 2023. The win here assures him a trip back in 2024.

Second-place Blake Slattengren finished in 12:58, only five seconds back of Jones’s former course record. It was Slattengren’s 100-mile debut after a bunch of U.S. Pacific Northwest shorter ultras, including a runner-up spot at the 2023 Gorge Waterfalls 100k. Slattengren, like Rea, accepted the Golden Ticket.

Ryan Montgomery, who identifies as non-binary but races in the men’s division, was only 59 seconds behind Slattengren at 12:59 for third.

Women

Last year Heather Jackson made her ultra debut here with a 15:42 fifth-place run that still ranked as 10th-best ever. This year Jackson ran strong for the entirety of the race and finished in 14:24. That’s the race’s second-fastest run ever. Jackson started the 2023 Western States 100 but didn’t finish. She accepted the Golden Ticket for a return trip in 2024.

Second-place Ragna Debats (Netherlands, lives in Spain) finished in 14:55, the race’s sixth-best run ever. She was third at the Western States 100 in 2021. Debats accepted her Golden Ticket.

Riley Brady, who identifies as non-binary but races in the women’s division, was third this year in 15:29. Brady was last year’s runner up in 14:45.

Limone Xtreme Skymasters – Limone Sul Garda, Italy

After 13 races, the 2023 Skyrunner World Series finished the season here. The SkyMasters contest brought some of the top runners from 20 different countries to a 22-kilometer race totaled 2,055 meters of elevation gain. That’s 13.67 miles and 6,742 feet.

Men

Roberto Delorenzi (Switzerland) led from the jump and won in 2:23.

Downhill ace Manuel Merillas (Spain) closed hard and finished just 31 seconds back, also in 2:23. Antonio Martínez (Spain) was third in 2:25.

Martínez won the overall series and pocketed €20,000 in prize money.

Women

Sara Alonso (Spain) hadn’t yet raced in this year’s Skyrunner World Series, but gained a wild card entry and took full advantage of it. Alonso raced in front from start to finish and won in 2:56.

Karina Carsolio (Mexico) flew down the final descent to move into second in 3:00, and third-place Olivia Magnone (France) finished in 3:02.

Only fourth in this race, Clementine Geoffray (France) was the series’s overall winner, and like men’s winner Martinez, she too won €20,000.

Big Dog’s Backyard Ultra – Bell Buckle, Tennessee

It was phenomenal what the backyarders did in Tennessee. The race, which was the world championships of backyard ultrarunning, had an elite field of 75 runners from 40 different countries. iRunFar earlier covered the event.

Three men — Harvey Lewis (U.S.), Ihor Verys (Ukraine, lives in Canada), and Bartosz Fudali (Poland) — all went past the previous world record, then held by Phil Gore (Australia) at 102 yards. Fudali stopped after his 103rd hour, and Lewis and Verys kept going. Finally, Verys returned to camp after starting but not completing hour 108, while Lewis completed the yard to win the race and set the new backyard ultra world record. Lewis’s 108 yards over 108 hours totaled an incredible 450 miles. Timewise, that’s four days and 12 hours of running.

Claire Bannwarth (France), who only one week earlier won the Kodiak 100 Mile by UTMB race, was the last woman standing. She ran 250 miles over 60 yards in 60 hours. Amanda Nelson (Canada) went nearly as far too. Nelson totaled 237 miles over 57 hours running.

Additional Races and Runs

Man Against Horse 50 Mile – Prescott, Arizona

Javelina Jundred 100k – Fountain Hills, Arizona

Mammoth Cave 50k – Mammoth Cave, Kentucky

Stone Steps 50k – Cincinnati, Ohio

Ozark Trail 100 Mile – Steelville, Missouri

Marine Corps Marathon 50k – Arlington, Virginia

Georgia Sky to Summit 50k – Dillard, Georgia

2024 Skyrunner World Series

The 2023 series wrapped up and the 2024 calendar was announced.

April 6 – Calamorro Skyrace – Spain

– Spain May 2 – Acantilados del Norte – Spain

– Spain May 4 – Skyrace des Matheysins – France

– France May 18 – Skyrace des Gorges du Tarn – France

– France May 25 – Orizaba Skyrace – Mexico

– Mexico June 1 – Hochkönigman Skyrace – Austria

– Austria June 6 – Cordillera Blanca Skyrace – Peru

– Peru June 15 – Madeira Skyrace – Portugal

– Portugal June 22 – Minotaur Skyrace – Canada

– Canada June 23 – Skyrace du Mercantour – France

– France June 29 – Kaiserkrone Skyrace – Austria

– Austria August 23 – Matterhorn Ultraks – Switzerland

– Switzerland August 25 – Trofeo Kima – Italy

– Italy September 22 – Maga SkyMarathon – Italy

– Italy September 28 – Gorbeai Suzien – Spain

– Spain October 12 – Limone Extreme Skyrace – Italy

– Italy October 26 – 2 Peaks Skyrace – South Korea

– South Korea November 2 – Penang Skyrace – Malaysia

– Malaysia November 9 – Sagalassos Skyrace – Turkey

– Turkey November 16 – Marato del Dements – Spain

