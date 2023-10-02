This Week In Running: October 2, 2023

Course records fell at Spartathlon and The Bear, a world champion struggled at Ultra Pirineu, and world champions were crowned at XTERRA. We looked all over and rounded it up here.

The Bear 100 Mile – Logan, Utah

The point-to-point race celebrated its 25th anniversary. The course climbed 22,816 from northern Utah to southern Idaho, finishing at Bear Lake.

Women

Kathryn Graham gained the women’s crown in 22:25. She was fifth here in 2020 in 26:14.

Recent Barkley Fall Classic winner Kris Rugloski, who’s an obstacle course-racer outside of trail running, came next in 25:28, and Rebekah Rose was a close third in 25:34.

Men

It’d been over a decade since anyone had run under 18 hours at The Bear, and Christopher Kollar’s 17:50 course record had stood since 2012. That mark came way down this year though.

23-year-old Zack Garner hit a homerun in his 100-mile debut. Garner won in 17:11. He was almost two hours better than everyone else in this year’s race too. Previously, the BYU student was fifth at the Speedgoat by UTMB 50k each of the last two years.

Less than four minutes separated the next two finishers. Jake Krong edged out Jesse Rich for second in 19:09, and Rich was third in 19:13.

Full results.

Nice Côte d’Azur by UTMB – Nice, France

The 115k (71 miles) race was the year’s third Golden Ticket race with the top two finishers earning an automatic entry to next year’s Western States 100.

Women

Eleanor Davis (U.K.) led the entirety of the women’s race. She finished first in 13:49, and was almost an hour better than everyone else.

Marjo Liikanen (Finland) was second in 14:44 and Giulia Vinco (Italy) ran 15:28 for third.

Men

Jim Walmsley is going back to Western States. The three-time winner and course record holder earned his way back in with a first-place finish in 11:21. Walmsley’s win here comes less than a month after also winning UTMB.

Walmsley’s training mate Simon Gosselin (France) was second in 11:46 and accepted his Golden Ticket too.

The rest of the top five included Philipp Ausserhofer (Italy), Thibaut Baronian (France), and Sylvain Camus (France) in 11:55, 12:24, and 12:35.

Full results.

Spartathlon – Athens, Greece

The historic run goes 153 miles from Athens to Sparta. It was the race’s 40th year.

Women

Camille Herron (U.S.) won and set a new course record in 22:35. She bettered Patrycja Bereznowska’s former 24:48 best that had stood since 2017. Herron’s win avenged a drop at last year’s race, and she did it with some late race strength. Herron was just third as late as mile 88, over halfway into the race, and took the lead near mile 106. She was considerably faster than her competition over the last roughly 30 miles.

Flying Finns Noora Honkala (Finland) and Satu Lipiäinen (Finland) both ran faster than the old course record too. Honkala was second in 23:22, improving on her third-place finish from 2021, and Lipiäinen was third in 23:48.

What a year for the top women at Spartathlon.

Men

It was a three-peat for Fotis Zisimopoulos (Greece), and he did it by beating a Yiannis Kouros (Greece) course record. Fotis ran 19:55, and that was better than Kouros’s 20:25 from way back in 1984.

Simen Holvik (Norway), this year’s Badwater winner, was second in 22:17, and Fernando Andrés Martínez (Spain) was third in 23:32.

Full results.

Ultra Pirineu – Bagà, Spain

100k

The 100k was the event’s longest and premier race, and Marta Molist (Spain) was victorious in 12:30. María Mercedes Pila (Spain) was a distant second in 13:04, and Ragna Debats (Netherlands) was next in 13:12. 2022 race winner Núria Picas (Spain) was fifth in 14:38.

Miguel Arsénio (Portugal) led for the final 20k toward a 10:37 first-place finish. 48-year-old Miguel Heras (Spain) was second in 10:53. Heras won the race a year ago when finishing in 10:38. Rodrigo Monasor (Spain) was third in 10:59. Attempting to step up in distance, two-time 40k Trail World Champion and recent OCC 55k winner Stian Angermund (Norway) dropped from the race at 88k with stomach problems.

42k

Julia Font (Spain) stormed the women’s marathon with a 4:17 winning time. Ines Moreno (Spain) was just in front of Ruth Croft (New Zealand) for second. The two finished in 4:24 and 4:26, respectively, and the top nine women all finished under five hours on the mountainous route.

Men’s leader Robert Pkemboi (Kenya) was a repeat winner. He finished in 3:28, nine minutes better than a year ago. Racing for the third straight weekend, Roberto Delorenzi (Switzerland) was second in 3:32, and Victor Pellicer (Spain) was third in 3:42.

Full results.

XTERRA Trail World Championships – Sugarloaf Mountain, Maine

The event left its longtime Hawai’ian course for one in Maine centered around the Sugarloaf Mountain ski area, and split its field between marathon and half marathon races. The longer race paid out $6,800 with $2,000 to the winners, and the half marathon awarded $3,200 with $1,000 to each winner.

Marathon

Caitlin Patterson kept the women’s win in state. The Maine runner edged out Vermont’s Joanna Fortier 4:02 to 4:06. Britta Clark took the final money spot at 4:13.

Men’s marathon winner Mason Coppi clocked 3:17 for his payday, and Eric LiPuma was second in 3:22. Third-place Thomas Bartoli (France) was quite a ways back at 3:51.

Half Marathon

Rachel Tomajczyk and Andy Wacker were each 10th at last weekend’s Mammoth 26k, and both moved to the top spot here. Tomajczyk won in 1:50, outpacing Hannah Rowe and Corey Dowe. Rowe and Dowe finished in 1:55 and 1:56.

Wacker’s 1:31 run was three minutes better than second-place Dan Curts, and Phil Royer was a distant third in 1:41.

Full results.

Additional Races and Runs

Primiero Dolomiti Trail – Primiero, Italy

The first-year race was part of the World Mountain Running Association’s World Cup. Susanna Saapunki (Finland) led a small elite women’s field with a 51:00 finish time. Lucy Wambui Murigi (Kenya) and Sara Willhoit (U.K.) were second and third in 52:33 and 52:42. Men’s champ Xavier Chevrier (Italy) was out front in 43:22, and Remi Leroux (Canada) and Henri Aymonod (Italy) were next in 43:56 and 43:58. Full results.

EcoTrail Wicklow – Wicklow, Ireland

It was a super soaker day in Ireland. Runners were drenched in rain. Deidre O’Gorman (Ireland) and Yoann Stuck (France) won the 80k in 8:36 and 6:34, and Hillary Allen (USA) and Enda Cloake (Ireland) led the 47k in 4:56 and 3:58. Full results.

Perpetua Coast 50k – Yachats, Oregon

Lindsay Eysenbach and Dylan Humberger won the race in 4:38 and 4:07. Full results.

Dick Collins Firetrails – Castro Valley, California

The longtime 50-mile race celebrated winners Katherine Song and Zachary Speno in 7:52 and 7:17. Full results.

Bogus 50/50 – Boise, Idaho

50-mile winners Jenna Maffey and Anthony Jacobs finished in 9:00 and 7:42, and Mindy Kaufman and Ben Holland were tops in the 50k in 4:39 and 4:48. Full results.

Crested Butte Ultra – Crested Butte, Colorado

The Mad Moose Events race saw Lauren Bruns Buchheit and Justin Watkins finished the 50-mile race first in 10:46 and 8:29, and 55k frontrunners Chloe Dodge and Emilio Anaya Happel come through in 5:34 and 4:37. Full results.

Yeti 100 Mile – Abingdon, Virginia

2021 winner Mary Cates won again, this time in 17:06, and Barry Thomas was out front in 15:12 for the men’s lead. Full results.

Cat’s Tail Marathon – Shandaken, New York

The race’s ninth running went point to point through the Slide Mountain Wilderness Area of the Catskill Mountains. It was rainy with slick and sloppy trails, and Amy Demarco won in 5:45 alongside men’s best Alex Faravich in 5:04. Full results (when available.)

Pilot Mountain to Hanging Rock – Pinnacle, North Carolina

The race connects its two namesake state parks. Tiffany Bjornstad and Marshall Daniels won the 50 miler in 10:38 and 9:37, and Julia Draughn and Samuel Haynes took the 50k in 5:56 and 4:28. Full results.

Call for Comments

The Twin Cities Marathon in Minnesota cancelled its big marathon because of heat. How were your race conditions this weekend?