This Week In Running: October 11, 2021

There’s been a lot of racing in recent weeks, but this weekend felt a little quieter. Still though, there was another Skyrunner World Series race, a World Mountain Running Association World Cup race, and South Africa’s Otter Trail Run, among other highlights, and we had so much fun rounding all that up for another Monday morning.

Madeira SkyRace – Madeira Island, Portugal

The 55-kilometer race was part of the Skyrunner World Series and gained 4,121 meters (about 13,500 feet) of elevation on the island traverse. Although part of Portugal, Madeira Island is closer to Africa and the complexity of travel perhaps kept some Skyrunning regulars off the start line.

Martin Anthamatten (Switzerland) escaped Miguel Arsenio (Portugal) for the win in 6:11. Arsenio was in close pursuit as the pair broke free from the chase pack; he ultimately finished in 6:17. Ricardo Ballester (Spain) was third 6:28.

Mayi Mugika (Spain) was way out front in the women’s race. She won in 7:16, 36 minutes ahead of everyone else. Just over a minute separated second- and third-place Natalia Mastrota (Italy) and Oana Mihalcea (Romania) in 7:52 and 7:53, and Samantha Lewis (USA) was fourth in 8:11.

Full results.

The next Skyrunner World Series race is the October 24 Skyrace Des Matheysins event in France.

Kilometro Verticale Chiavenna-Lagunc – Chiavenna, Italy

The short uphill race was part of the World Mountain Running Association World Cup.

Italy filled the men’s podium. Henri Aymonod won for the third time, topping out in 31:41. Tiziano Moia and Nadir Maguet chased to 32:19 and 32:41 second- and third-place finishes.

Uphill world best Andrea Mayr (Austria) won the women’s run in 35:42. Francesca Ghelfi (Italy) and Sarah McCormack (Ireland) were second and third in 39:17 and 39:57, respectively.

The race marked the end of this year’s World Cup series; Aymonod and Joyce Njeru (Kenya) won the overall series.

Full results.

Otter African Trail Run – Natures Valley, South Africa

The point-to-point race runs along ocean trails, through forests, and across rivers for roughly 42k, the traditional marathon distance.

The podium was all South African with Johardt Van Heerden winning in 4:16. Ryan Sandes was second in 4:24, his first time racing this event in 10 years, and Christiaan Greyling was third in 4:29.

Women’s winner Bianca Tarboton dominated in 4:45. Second- and third-place Julika Pahl and Nadia Jooste were well off that lead pace with 5:25 and 5:28 finishes.

Full results.

Three Peaks Race – Horton-in-Ribblesdale, England

Nicknamed the “marathon with mountains,” this fell-running classic traverses the Yorkshire Three Peaks over about 23 miles distance while gaining about 5,300 feet of elevation.

Less than two minutes separated the first four men. Garry Greenhow sprinted ahead of Jonathan Cox, winning in 3:05. Cox was second exactly one minute later in 3:06. Ricky Lightfoot held off a hard-charging Karl Grey for third, both finishing in 3:07, and Tom Owens was fifth in 3:11. Owens won the race a decade earlier.

The first four women were only slightly more spread out. Rose Mather led the group in 3:47. Second- and third-place Holly Wooten and Sara Willhoit both finished in 3:50, and fourth- and fifth-place Katherine Klunder and Josie Rawes trailed in 3:52 and 4:04, respectively.

Full results.

Additional Races and Runs

Marathon des Sables – Sahara Desert, Morocco

The 155-mile Marathon des Sables desert stage race concluded earlier in the week, and iRunFar separately reported on the race dynamics. Rachid El Morabity (Morocco) won for an incredible eighth time, and Aziza Raji (Morocco) won by more than four hours in the women’s race. Full results.

Le Grizz 50 Mile – Polebridge, Montana

Drew Coco and Evie Tate were race winners in 5:20 and 6:58, respectively. Full results.

Moab 240 – Moab, Utah

As late as 203 miles, Michael McKnight and Jovica Spajic were still together, but then McKnight, a 200-mile expert, broke free and ultimately won in 2 days, 7 hours, and 49 minutes, barely an hour better than second-place Spajic in 2 days, 8 hours, 54 minutes. 2021 Leadville Trail 100 Mile winner Annie Hughes won the race for women in 2 days, 21 hours, with a large margin over the next women runners. Only the second place woman has arrived at the time of this writing, Christine Tokarz, who finished in 3 days, 1 hour, and 24 minutes. Full results.

Bohemian Alps 50k – Brainard, Nebraska

Kaci Lickteig won the 50k race in her last tune-up for the Rio Del Lago 100 Mile. That will be her third 100-mile run of the year. Official results and times are not yet available, so we’d love a comment from a reader with the winning man’s results as well. Full results (when available).

Chicago Marathon – Chicago, Illinois

We love to check in with how trail runners and ultrarunners fare at the big road races. It looks like one-time USATF 50k road champion Tyler Jermann ran 2:23 and was the fastest of the ultrarunners at the Chicago Marathon. Just behind, Calum Neff also ran 2:23. Strolling Jim 40 Mile course-record holder Zack Beavin ran 2:24, and Zach Ornelas ran 2:30 too. Can anyone spot any women trail runners or ultrarunners in the race results? Full results.

Indiana Trail 100 Mile – Albion, Indiana

Sean Bowman and Christine Burns won the Indiana Trail 100 Mile in 18:50 and 20:35. Full results.

Canal Corridor 100 Mile – Akron, Ohio

Paul Jacobs and Micah Morgan won in 13:44 and 14:52, respectively. It was a new course record for Morgan, and ranks just outside of the U.S. women’s top-10 all-time for the distance. The race ran as a double out-and-back on the Towpath Trail. Full results.

