This Week In Running: October 10, 2022

The Skyrunner World Series and the World Mountain Running Association World Cup closed up their 2022 seasons, CJ Albertson set a new 50-kilometer world record, and the men sprinted it out at the Canal Corridor 100 Mile. It’s go time for another round of results.

Gorbeia Suzien – Bilbao, Spain

Gorbeia Suzien hosted the SkyMasters championship and it was the culmination of this year’s Skyrunner World Series. The series stretched across seven months, 12 races, and 11 countries. The marquee distance here was a new 33-kilometer track that gained 2,500 meters (8,200 feet) of elevation.

Men

Bernard Cheruiyot (Kenya) led by three minutes 15k into the race, and was still up as late as 20k, but it didn’t last. The 2:10 marathoner got ran down.

Nico Molina (Spain) and Loïc Robert (France) put minutes on Cheruiyot on the race’s final descent.

Molina was first in 3:08, Robert was second in 3:11, and Cheruiyot held on to third in 3:14. Molina won the individual race and also won the series crown too.

Damien Humbert (France) and Ander Iñarra (Spain) were fourth and fifth in 3:16 and 3:19, respectively.

Women

Noémie Vachon (France) surprised the women’s field and edged Onditz Iturbe (Spain) for the win. Iturbe made a big second half charge to regain Vachon, but at the finish Vachon was 16 seconds in front, and like the men’s race, the gap happened on the final descent. Both finished in 3:49.

Obstacle course racing all-timer Lindsay Webster (Canada) was third in 3:51.

Marcela Vasinova (Czech Republic) and Ikram Rharsalla (Morocco) ran 3:54 and 3:55 for fourth and fifth.

Webster was the year’s series winner.

Full results.

Additional Races and Runs

Otter African Trail Run – Nature’s Valley, South Africa

Johardt Van Heerden (South Africa) and Toni McCann (South Africa) won the marathon distance run in 4:05 and 4:33. McCann’s time marked a new course record. Full results.

European 50k Championships – Sotillo de la Adrada, Spain

Spain took the top two men’s spots with Houssame Eddine Benabbou running 2:49 and Alberto Puyuelo following in 2:52. Andrew Davies (U.K.) was third in 2:53. Caitriona Jennings (Ireland, lives in Hong Kong) took the women’s gold in 3:19, with Alison Lavender (U.K.) and Dominika Stelmach (Poland) on the podium in 3:21 and with 24 seconds between the two. Full results.

Chiavenna-Lagunc Vertical K – Chiavenna, Italy

That’s a wrap on the 2022 World Mountain Running Association World Cup. The race, the year’s last for the World Cup, ran up 1,000 meters in over just 3.2k on a route near the Swiss border. Jacob Adkin (U.K.) beat out Matteo Eydallin (Italy) and Henri Aymonod (Italy). The group finished closely together in 32:11, 32:23, and 32:29. Aymonod had won the race’s three previous editions.

Andrea Mayr (Austria) dominated the women’s run up in 36:34. It was her fourth win on this course. Scout Adkin (U.K.) and Elisa Sortini (Italy) followed in 38:55 and 39:00. Patrick Kipngeno (Kenya) and Joyce Njeru (Kenya) were the year’s overall World Cup winners. Full results.

Ruth Anderson Memorial Run 50k – San Francisco, California

CJ Albertson went 2:38:43 for a few new world record. It was a completely solo effort. That’s 5:07 per mile, and it was 90 seconds better than South African Stephen Mokoka‘s former best. See our news article for more on that. Full results (when available).

Cuyamaca 100k – Julian, California

It was the race’s 10th year and Gabriel Kline and Rebecca Doppler were winners in 8:32 and 12:10. Full results.

Man Against Horse 50 Mile – Prescott, Arizona

Peter Mortimer beat the humans and the horses for the overall win. Full results (when available).

Canyon de Chelly 55k – Navajo Reservation, Arizona

Dylan Sinclair and Alexis Crellin won the spiritual land 55k in 5:13 and 6:26, respectively. Full results.

Moab 240 Mile – Moab, Utah

They’re deep into the adventure, and Jeff Browning and Alyssa Clark are done! Browning won the men’s race in two days, nine hours, and 32 minutes. Clark took top honors in the women’s in three days, one hour, and 13 minutes. Tracking.

Rough Canyon Trail Runs – Grand Junction, Colorado

Ryan Sullivan and Courtney Dauwalter won the first-year 50k race in 4:09 and 4:24. Full results.

Chicago Marathon – Chicago, Illinois

Ryan Smith, just a couple of weeks after winning a pair of Colorado 50ks on back-to-back days, ran 2:28. He split 1:12 through half. Ailsa MacDonald ran 2:44 with a small negative split on the women’s side. Full results.

Shawnee 50/50 Trail Runs – West Portsmouth, Ohio

In southern Ohio, Kyle Ballentine and Tricia Cartner won over 50k in 5:38 and 8:00, and Shay Myers and Mia Yeager were best on the 50-mile course in 9:32 and 10:00. The 50-mile race actually runs 54 miles, and the courses gain 6,500 and 11,000 feet of elevation on single loops. Full results.

Canal Corridor 100 Mile – Akron, Ohio

Wow, what a race! Caleb Bowen caught Jacob Moss at mile 99.4 and the two finished only 70 seconds apart. Bowen won in 12:40:43 and Moss followed in 12:41:53. Both were just over an hour better than Arlen Glick‘s 2020 course record. Annie Pentaleri was women’s champ in 17:35. Full results.

Midstate Massive Ultra-Trail – New Ipswich, New Hampshire

Stunning foliage, clear skies, rugged trails, and crisp fall air greeted runners at the fourth Midstate Massive Ultra-Trail. The north-south crossing of Massachusetts on the Midstate Trail offered 100-mile, 50-mile, and 30-mile ultras with the main event allowing runners to step foot in four New England states along the way. Corin Kwasnik won and set a new course record in the 100-mile race with an 18:54 finish, and Laura Hansen was just off the women’s course record while winning in 22:50. Michael Hartford won the men’s 50-mile race in 9:25, with Meredith Edwards winning the women’s race in an 8:40 course record. Alex Roederer and Robyn Lesh won the 30-mile race in 4:04 and 4:37, respectively. Full results (when available).

Blue Ridge Ultra 50k – Blue Ridge, Georgia

Coree Woltering was top man over the single loop race through the Chattahoochee National Forest in 5:09. Jessica Vanlanduyt was women’s winner and second overall in 5:35, and it was a new course record. Full results.

Call for Comments

