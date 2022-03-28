This Week In Running: March 28, 2022

Stick a fork in it. Or in the case of the Georgia Death Race, a railroad spike, to close out the race and the month. That southeastern U.S. 74-mile run was the biggest of the weekend, and elsewhere, all-stars like Tim Freriks and Ruth Croft were competing.

Georgia Death Race – Blairsville, Georgia

The crown jewel of the Run Bum group of races celebrated its 10th year, again with a roughly 74-mile point-to-point route from Vogel State Park to Amicalola Falls State Park. Adding to the race’s challenge and notoriety is a requirement for runners to carry a railroad spike in their pack, skip a bridge just before the finish and instead cross a creek, and then drop the railroad spike into a coffin at the finish.

Men

Brad Orr took the win in his ultramarathon debut. Racing patiently, Orr moved from sixth 30 kilometers into the race, to second at 70k, and then into first by the next checkpoint. Orr finished in 13:26 and will next race another Run Bum race, Virginia’s Grayson Highlands, in May. The 2021 winner Max Tiemann was second in 13:58, and Miller Goome was third in 14:35.

Women

AAA led the women — Amanda, Ash, and Amy finished one-two-three, and it was close. Amanda Sullivan was out front in 17:45, and Ash Walsh and Amy Macintire both ran 18:01. Walsh is ranked in the results ahead by a single second, but social media has them in a second-place tie.

Full results.

Additional Races and Runs

Three Peaks Mountain Race – Dunedin, New Zealand

Gavin Dale and Ruth Croft won over 55k in 5:22 and 5:33, and Alexander Gorrie and Kristy Eyles won the 26k in 2:11 and 2:41. Full results.

Ultra X – Sri Lanka

Salameh Al Agra (Jordan) finished the “Pearl of the Indian Ocean” five-day stage race and its 250k in 17:26. Michael Wardian (USA) was second in 18:05. Jesseca Furness (U.K.) won the women’s race in 20:47, and Helen Platel (U.K.) was the second woman in 22:50. Full results.

Badger Mountain Challenge – Richland, Washington

Robert Irr and Kristi Leblanc won the southeastern Washington state 100-mile race in 17:49 and 22:18. Full results.

Knickerbocker Canyon Trail Run 35k – Auburn, California

Patrick Dunaway and Heather Van Sickle broke the tape first at the Inside Trail event, finishing in 3:01 and 3:25, respectively. Full results.

Crown King Scramble 50k – Phoenix, Arizona

Just less than a month out from racing the competitive Canyons 100k in California, Tim Freriks rolled through a hot 50k here in 4:08. Ruairi Moynihan was second man in 4:16. Georgia Porter edged Jade Belzberg to win the women’s race. The pair finished in 4:45 and 4:46. Full results.

Behind the Rocks – Moab, Utah

The spring barnburner was a burner of another sort this year with well-above-normal temperatures in the Utah desert. Over 50 miles, it was Brendan Connell and Salynda Heinl who were victorious in 7:44 and 9:25. David Gleisner and Meghan Morgan won the 50k in 4:12 and 4:34, respectively. And Josh Eberly and Sophie Anders won the 30k in 2:04 and 2:18. Full results.

Antelope Island Buffalo Run – Syracuse, Utah

There were just 34 finishers at the 100-mile run, led by Cameron Virjee and Rachel Entrekin in 18:21 and 19:58. Alex Docta and Veronica Rudolphi won the 50 miler in 7:14 and 8:46, and Mark Hammond and Christine Wnukowski topped the 50k in 4:07 and 5:29. Full results.

Tallgrass Tribute 50k – Manhattan, Kansas

Sidney Noble and Jenny Overstreet ran 50k through the 8,600-acre Konza Prairie in 3:37 and 4:36, respectively. Full results.

Prairie Spirit Trail – Ottawa, Kansas

Pete Kostelnick repeated as men’s winner, running 16:14, and that was barely enough to hold off women’s leader Kayla Straub. She won in 16:28, a new Kansas state 100-mile record. Cameron Gee and Angela Smith won the 50-mile race in 6:00 and 7:29, and Hans Van Zanten and Sara Ibbetson led the 50k in 3:30 and 3:37. Full results (when available).

Franklin Mountains Trail Run 50k – El Paso, Texas

Out in the west Texas town of El Paso, Matt Preslar and Megan Eckert led a small group of 100k finishers with 13:55 and 14:23 finish times. The 50k wins went to Michael Bursum and Cassady Allen in 6:54 and 8:41. Full results.

Chicago Lakefront 50k – Chicago, Illinois

The longtime Lake Michigan run celebrated Nolan McKenna and Rosalie Shyu as this year’s winners in 3:16 and 4:30. Full results.

Big Buffalo 50 – Memphis, Tennessee

Racing 50 miles over eight laps, Scott Garner and Sarah Harris were victorious in 7:52 and 10:03, and in the 50k, Russell Wolfe, age 16, and Sandra Parker won in 4:42 and 5:51, respectively. Full results.

Stillhouse 100k – Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee

There were just 15 finishers, but Mac Dean and Becky Worrell won in 12:33 and 17:01. Dean won the Black Mountain Marathon last month too. Full results.

This Week – Marathon des Sables – Sahara Desert, Morocco

The 2022 edition of this iconic 250k stage race, the Marathon des Sables (MDS) started on Sunday. Over seven days and six competitive stages, more than 900 starters will enjoy sand, rocks, heat, and a week of camping.

After the first stage of the race on Sunday, at the time of this article’s writing, many-time champion Rachid El Morabity (Morocco) got out with a small lead in the men’s race, and Anna Comet (Spain), a first-time participant, did the same in the women’s race. Here’s who we expect to contend over the balance of the race this week.

Men

Julien Chorier (France) – 11th 2019 MDS; 4th 2021 Hardrock 100

(France) – 11th 2019 MDS; 4th 2021 Hardrock 100 Rachid El Morabity (Morocco) – 8-time MDS champion, including in 2021

(Morocco) – 8-time MDS champion, including in 2021 Mohamed El Morabity (Morocco) – Has finished 2nd four times, including in 2021

(Morocco) – Has finished 2nd four times, including in 2021 Cedric Fleureton (France) – 3rd 2017 Trail World Championships

(France) – 3rd 2017 Trail World Championships Robert Merile (France) – 3rd 2021 MDS; is a 5-time finisher, including 1 other 3rd place

(France) – 3rd 2021 MDS; is a 5-time finisher, including 1 other 3rd place Jorda Tropf (U.S.) – 2:26 marathoner

(U.S.) – 2:26 marathoner Aziz Yachou (Morocco) – 4th 2021 MDS, his debut at the event

Women

Anna Comet (Spain) – 4th 2021 & 2019 OCC

(Spain) – 4th 2021 & 2019 OCC Sylvaine Cussot (France) – 4th 2021 Diagonale des Fous

(France) – 4th 2021 Diagonale des Fous Hassna Hamdouch (Morocco) – 4th 2021 MDS

(Morocco) – 4th 2021 MDS Laurence Klein (France) – 1st 2011 & 2012, 2nd 2014 MDS

(France) – 1st 2011 & 2012, 2nd 2014 MDS Aziza Raji (Morocco) – 1st 2021 & 2nd 2019 MDS

Tracking.

Next Weekend – Gorge Waterfalls 100k – Cascade Locks, Oregon

Back for the first time since 2018, the revamped Gorge Waterfalls has 100k and 50k races on back-to-back days with trips past Wahkeena Falls, Multnomah Falls, and so many other picturesque spots. There’s a $12,000 cash purse for the 100k with $3,000 going to each winner.

Men

Gus Gibbs – 2nd 2021 Mountain Mist 50k

– 2nd 2021 Mountain Mist 50k Dakota Jones – 2nd 2021 The Rut 28k

– 2nd 2021 The Rut 28k David Laney – 1st 2022 FOURmidable 50k

– 1st 2022 FOURmidable 50k Keith Laverty – 2nd 2021 Vashon Island 50k

Women

Hillary Allen – 1st 2021 Madeira Island Ultra-Trail 115k

– 1st 2021 Madeira Island Ultra-Trail 115k Tara Berry – 3rd 2021 Squamish 50 Mile

– 3rd 2021 Squamish 50 Mile Denise Bourassa – 6th 2021 Old Cascadia 50 Mile

– 6th 2021 Old Cascadia 50 Mile Paige Patillo – 1st 2021 Deception Pass 25k

– 1st 2021 Deception Pass 25k Ellie Pell – 5th 2022 Chuckanut 50k

Full entrant list.

Call for Comments

March is done, and we’re marching on. What other end-of-month racing did you take part in this past weekend?