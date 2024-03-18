This Week In Running: March 18, 2024

Ruck A Chuck and Chuckanut, and Buzzard Day and St. Patrick’s Day are part of the weekend mash-up.

Top of the morning to you, runners.

Chuckanut 50k – Fairhaven, Washington

It was the classic race’s 30th year and a $2,000 prize purse was on the line. The lollipop-style course peaks with Chuckanut Mountain in the middle of the race.

Women

Barely two minutes separated the first three women, but at the finish, it was Claire DeVoe who was all alone. DeVoe was victorious in 4:13. Her ultra history dates back to 2016, but this was the 29-year-old’s biggest win to date. She’s next registered for June’s Broken Arrow Skyrace 23-kilometer race.

Jade Belzberg and Priscilla Forgie (Canada) ran 4:14 and 4:15 for second and third, respectively.

All of the top 10 women went under 4:30, and the top three finishers now rank inside the race’s top 10 fastest times ever. Jodee Adams-Moore’s 4:01 course record still stands from 2013.

Men

Francesco Puppi (Italy) and Matt Daniels went toe to toe and both went under the old course record. Puppi won in 3:26 and collected a $200 course record bonus on top of his $400 first-place cash. Daniels was just over two minutes behind in 3:28. Daniels will be back in the Pacific Northwest next month for the Gorge Waterfalls 100k. As for the record books, Adam Peterman ran 3:24 on a shorter course in 2022, but the race recognized Max King’s 3:33 from 2017 as its former course record.

Behind the two frontrunners, Dylan Humberger was a distant third in 3:39.

Full results.

EcoTrail Paris – Paris, France

The event celebrates the urban trails and finishes at night partway up the Eiffel Tower.

Over 80k, Manon Gras was victorious in the women’s race in 7:12. Manon Campano and Quitterie Ribes were second and third in 7:19 and 7:22. The first eight women all went under eight hours, and all were from France.

For the men, Androise Bonfils (France) dipped under six hours for the win. He finished in 5:57. Didrik Hermansen (Norway) was second in 6:03, and Ugo Ferrari (France) was on the podium in 6:07.

Full results.

Lululemon FURTHER – La Quinta, California

iRunFar earlier did a deep dive on Camille Herron’s run. The race finished on Tuesday, March 12.

When it was all done, after six days of running a 2.5-mile lake loop, Camille Herron totaled 560.33 miles. That was a new IAU world best performance.

Leah Yingling got to 400.00 miles exactly, and four other women — Montana Farrah-Seaton, Xiaomeng Jia, Yoon Young Kang, and Devon Yanko — totaled over 300 miles too.

Full results.

Additional Races and Runs

Om Die Dam 50k – Hartbeespoort, South Africa

The race is the largest inland ultramarathon in South Africa and is often used in preparation for the more well-known Two Oceans and Comrades Marathons. Gerda Steyn (South Africa) broke the women’s course record in 3:16, and Pfarelo Mathada (South Africa) won the men’s race in 3:01. The winners each cashed in on a R 25,000 prize, and that’s about $1,333. Full results.

Siuslaw Dunes Trail Run 50k – Florence, Oregon

Kelsey McGill won the women’s race in 6:07 and Mario Mendoza set a new men’s course record with his win in 4:12. The race goes along the Oregon Dunes, zipping in and out of the adjacent forest. Full results.

Three Days of Syllamo – Fifty-Six, Arkansas

The stage race totals 94 miles over three days. Ashley Nordell won for at least the fifth time, totaling 16:01. Men’s winner Cliff Pittman ran 15:43. Full results.

The Ten – San Juan Capistrano, California

The meet is mostly a 10,000-meter track race set up to chase fast times, but there was a pro 1,500-meter race too and 2022 U.S. Mountain Running Team member Lauren Gregory was second in 4:10. Full results.

Ruck A Chuck 50k – Foresthill, California

Jennifer Schmidt scored a new course record in 4:17 and Kyle Roberts led the men in 4:01. Full results.

Old West Trail Runs 50k – Julian, California

In the desert east of San Diego, Josie Walters and Travis Dietrich went all out toward 4:40 and 4:11 winning times. Full results.

McDowell Mountain Marathon – Scottsdale, Arizona

The first-year race had 48 finishers on a course with 5,420 feet of climbing. Up front, it was Meghan Slavin and Isaiah Ford in 5:12 and 4:00. Full results.

Buzzard Day Trail Race – Hinkley, Ohio

A biological clock brings buzzards back to Hinckley, Ohio, around March 15, and there’s a race to celebrate the phenomenon. Fourteen runners finished the 50k, led by Heather Esson and Chris Pabian in 5:47 and 5:35. Full results.

Terrapin Mountain 50k – Big Island, Virginia

It was the longtime race’s first year under new ownership. Jade Graham and James Weaver outran everyone with 5:48 and 4:32 winning times. Full results (when available).

Grasslands Trail Run – Alvord, Texas

A thunderstorm and mud greeted runners as a 100-mile race was added to this year’s long-held festivities. Lindsey Duffield was the first woman across the line in 29:33, while Nick Petterson was the first man in 19:05. Full results (when available).

Call for Comments

Sue Barnwick’s old six-day world’s best performance (549.063 miles) stood since 1990. The six-day timed race isn’t contested that often, but it’s incredible that that mark stood for nearly 34 years despite ultrarunning’s growth and improvements in training, nutrition, and gear. What other world records or course records have been on the books for that long? Ann Trason‘s Leadville 100 Mile course record is close, dating back to 1994.