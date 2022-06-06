TWIR

This Week In Running: June 6, 2022

This Week In Running’s trail and ultra recap for June 6, 2022.
By on June 6, 2022 | Leave a reply
This Week in Running Justin Mock TWIRHaven’t we seen this before — Christian Mathys winning a Skyrunner World Series race, Pau Capell tying for a win, and Ruperto Romero defying age probabilities? Yep, I think so, and that’s part of what we’re talking about this week, again.

Hochkönig Skyrace – Maria Alm, Austria

Men

The Skyrunner World Series is quickly moving through its calendar. Christian Mathys (Switzerland) returned to his winning ways of a year ago, leading the 32-kilometer race in 3:31. This one was close, though, and Mathys only beat second-place Damien Hubert (France) by 48 seconds. Johannes Klein (Germany) was third in 3:36.

Christian Mathys - 2022 Hochkonig Skyrace champion

Christian Mathys, 2022 Höchkonig Skyrace champion. Photo: Sho Fujimaki

Women

Marcela Vašínová (Czech Republic) led the women’s race throughout with a 4:13 finish. It was six minutes better than last year’s winning time from Denisa Dragomir (Romania). Rosanna Buchauer (Germany) and Iris Pessey (France) were second and third in 4:22 and 4:27.

Full results.

Runners from over 40 countries took part in this race, and the next Skyrunner World Series race is the June 25 Minotaur Skyrace in Canada.

Marcela Vasinova - 2022 Hochkonig Skyrace champion

Marcela Vašínová on her way to winning the 2022 Höchkonig Skyrace. Photo: www.sportshot.de

Swiss Canyon Trail – Couvet, Switzerland

Three ultra distances are featured here, with the longest going 111 kilometers (69 miles) and with 5,550 meters (18,208 feet) of gain. It was an all-French men’s podium with Benoit Girondel and Hugo Deck leading Sebastien Godet. Girondel and Deck finished in an 11:49 tie, and Godet was third in 13:23. Emilie Maroteaux (France) won the women’s race in 14:24, and Cornelia Oswald (Austria) and Caroline Muller (Switzerland) followed, both in 15:20 and a second apart.

Germain Grangier (France) and Katharina Hartmuth (Germany) won the 81-kilometer (50 miles) race in 7:34 and 9:11. Demian Schaedler (Switzerland) and Célia Gigout (France) led the 51-kilometer distance in 4:14 and 5:01.

Full results.

Additional Races and Runs

Scafell Skyrace – Great Langdale, United Kingdom

Both Tom Evans (U.K.) and Georgia Tindley (U.K.) won and set new course records at the 40-kilometer race over England’s highest peaks. The pair respectively finished in 4:30 and 5:48. Full results.

Black Mountain Trail – Saint-Amans-Soult, France

Pau Capell (Spain) has a bit of a thing for ties. This is already the second one this year, and it happened a few times before that too. This time Capell finished the 55-kilometer race alongside Beñat Marmissolle (France), both in 5:44:08. Women’s winner Kiara Bisaro (France) finished in 7:20. Full results.

Km Vertical Fuente Dé – Fuente Dé, Spain

Hugo Cerezo (Spain) and Oihana Kortazar (Spain) won the Vertical K race in 34:44 and 41:23, respectively. Full results.

Vashon Island 50k – Vashon Island, Washington

Ben Winfield and Christine Mosley won in 3:52 and 4:24. Full results.

Newport Marathon – Newport, Oregon

Ian Sharman went 2:33 for the men’s win on the coastal course. Laura Breymann was the women’s champ in 2:58. Full results.

San Diego 100 Mile – Lake Cuyamaca, California

Ruperto Romero, incredibly at age 58, won overall in 19:19. Astounding. Katherina Laan was the women’s champ in 22:01. Full results.

Golden Gate Dirty 30 – Black Hawk, Colorado

At Golden Gate Canyon State Park west of Denver, Brian Whitfield and Addie Bracy won the Friday 50-kilometer race in 4:38 and 5:39, respectively. Full results.

North Fork 50 Mile / 50k – Pine, Colorado

Also a bit west of Denver, Eric Holmstead and Jennifer Farmer won the 50-mile race in 8:10 and 10:36, Erik Sandstrom and Lesley Fatica won the 50-kilometer race in 4:37 and 5:23. Full results.

Durango Skyline Trail Runs – Durango, Colorado

The first-year Aravaipa Running race crowned Miguel Medina and Amber Pougiales as 50-kilometer winners in 4:38 and 6:11, and William Mitchell and Jennifer Mann led the 50 milers in 9:20 and 14:13. Full results.

2022 Durango Skyline Trail Runs scenery

Scenery at the 2022 Durango Skyline Trail Runs. Photo: Aravaipa Running/Jubilee Paige

FANS Ultra Races – Minneapolis, Minnesota

Harvey Lewis totaled 148.68 miles for 24 hours, and Michelle Horan got to 99.70 miles for first woman. Full results.

Women’s 6k Festival – Canton, Ohio

It’s not yet trail season for Grayson Murphy. She raced the USATF 6-kilometer road championship and was fourth in 18:31. Full results.

World’s End Ultramarathons – Forksville, Pennsylvania

Named for World’s End State Park, Justin Scheid and Rebecca Kosek ended the 100-kilometer race in 10:54 and 13:49, and Reagan McCoy and Kara Moyer won the 50-kilometer race in 4:40 and 6:58, respectively. Full results.

Old Dominion 100 Mile – Woodstock, Virginia

The race dates back to 1979, and this year’s winners were Chad Lasater and Kathleen Cusick in 18:24 and 21:55. Full results (when available).

Cayuga Trails – Ithaca, New York

Fifty miles and 50 kilometers were raced around Ithaca. Ryan Clifford and Erica Mitchell topped the long course in 7:18 and 9:45, and Dan Timmerman and Riley Brady led the short course in 4:43 and 5:12. Brady’s time marked a new course record. Full results.

Riley Brady - 2022 Cayuga Trails 50k champion

Riley Brady, 2022 Cayuga Trails 50k women’s champion. Photo: Ellie Pell

Freihofer’s Run for Women 5k – Troy, New York

It’s been a few years, but Allie Ostrander is a past World Mountain Running Association junior champion, and she got back into racing with a 15:48 $3,000 win here. Full results.

Call for Comments

It feels like summer. There wasn’t a lot of, at least, U.S. racing though for the second weekend in a row. What can you gush on in the comments below?

