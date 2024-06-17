This Week In Running: June 17, 2024

From Andorra to Zugspitz, and the dome to the divide, we’re running down the weekend’s results.

Let’s hip hop to it.

Trail 100 Andorra by UTMB – Ordino, Andorra

The event brought 2,800 runners to the stunning Pyrenees mountain range, and it was the Ultra Trail 105-kilometer (65 miles) race that was the premier distance.

Men

The world is waking up to Zachary Garner (U.S.). Just 24 years old and the Bear 100 Mile course record holder, Garner gained a big international win over defending champion Ben Dhiman (U.S., lives in France), all-time great François D’Haene (France), and big mountain man Daniel Jung (Italy).

Garner finished in 13:17, and Dhiman was second in 13:25. Both bettered Dhiman’s 13:36 course record run from 2023, but snow impacted this year’s route. Instead of a 107k run, a really short distance was cut off, but 325 meters of high-point climbing was axed.

Joaquin Lopez (Ecuador) was third in 13:34. Further back, D’Haene was fifth in 14:26 and Jung was a late drop after 85k (53 miles) of running.

Women

Katharina Hartmuth (Germany), the 2023 UTMB runner-up, dominated the women’s run. She finished in 15:28, way up on the rest of the group. It was a different course, but that time’s still way faster than the 17:13 run by Esther Fellhofer (Austria) at last year’s race.

Second- and third-place Claudia Tremps (Spain) and Lucie Jamsin (France) finished in 17:10 and 17:47, respectively.

Madeira Sky Race – Madeira, Portugal

Not too many weeks go by without a race in either Madeira or the Canary Islands. This week, the Skyrunner World Series dropped onto the Portuguese island for a 45-kilometer race that went up 3,600 meters. That’s 28 miles and 11,811 feet of elevation gain.

Loïc Robert (France) scored a new men’s course record with a 4:59 winning time. Andres Rodrigues (Portugal) gained three spots after the course high point to move into second in 5:05, and Luka Kovačič (Slovenia) was third in 5:07.

Women’s winner Lucille Germain (France) was a runaway champ, and hit a new course record too. Germain finished in 5:33, over 18 minutes better than anyone else. Oihana Kortazar (Spain) and Kalie McCrystal (Canada) were second and third in 5:51 and 6:04, respectively.

Six Days in the Dome – Milwaukee, Wisconsin

The event includes several fixed-time and multi-day races, going as long as 10 days, beginning on June 13 and ending June 23.

Zach Bitter ran 11:51 for 100 miles. Hat tip to the U.S. National 24-Hour Running Team statisticians for the recordkeeping. It was the fourth-best all-time in the U.S. and 15th best in the world ever. Bitter’s personal best is 11:19 back in 2019.

And over 24 hours, Chris Roberts and Jenny Hoffman totaled 149.62 and 147.77 miles, respectively. But lots of runners moved up on the qualifying ranks toward the U.S. team for the IAU 24-Hour World Championships in October 2025.

The minimum standard for team selection is 140 miles for men and 125 miles for women.

Roberts ran 144.62 miles at the 2023 IAU 24-Hour World Championships, and so this 149.62-mile total is higher, while he still ranks third among current qualifiers. Second-place in the dome, Don Reichelt ran 144.63 miles to surpass the 140-mile line to become eligible for selection.

Women’s winner Hoffman’s 147.77-mile total currently sits second on the qualifying chart, improving on her earlier 138.72-mile qualifier. Neringa Kaulinaite ran 141.97 miles in the dome to rank third among current qualifiers, and Gina Slaby totaled 125.65 miles to just hit the benchmark to be eligible for selection.

Mount Washington Road Race – Gorham, New Hampshire

The all-uphill race goes up the auto road 4,650 feet over 7.6 miles, hitting a maximum grade of 22% and with 40-mile-per-hour winds up high. It was the race’s 63rd year, and it paid out $1,000 to each winner.

A week after winning the GoPro Mountain Games 10k last week for the ninth time, Joseph Gray won here for the eighth time. Gray got to the top in 1:02:21. Remi Leroux (Canada) was second in 1:03:55, and four-time winner Eric Blake was third in 1:05:26.

Kayla Lampe outlasted the women’s field toward a 1:15:09 winning time. Laura Manninen (Finland) and 2023 champ Amber Ferreira were second and third in 1:17:02 and 1:18:25.

Montane Summer Spine Race – Pennine Way, U.K.

It was the 12th edition for the summer version of this race, on the 268-mile point-to-point Pennine Way. The long course is still underway, but shorter distance races have concluded.

The 46-mile Montane Summer Spine Sprint took off with 100 runners in pouring rain. Stephen Earle (U.K.) carried an early lead through the course toward an 8:21 finish time, and Molly Browne (U.K.) gained the women’s lead after six hours of running and finished in 8:30. It was a new course record, and it was Browne’s ultra debut.

The Montane Summer Spine Challenger South race covered the bottom 108 miles of the Pennine Way. Rupert Allison (U.K.) finished in the early morning and with a course record in 22:31. It was about 30 minutes better than the old course best. Allison also holds the Summer Sprint and Winter Sprint course records. Ursula Sullivan (U.K.) led all of the women’s race and won in 31:05.

Additional Races and Runs

Zugspitz Ultratrail – Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany

Germany’s biggest trail running event hosted six races around the country’s highest peak. In the 106k Ultratrail race, Alexandre Pierre-Emmanuel (Germany) won in 10:59, and the earlier-mentioned Esther Fellhofer (Austria) took the women’s crown in 13:56. Benedikt Ritter (Germany) and Ida-Sophie Hegemann (Germany) won the 86k race in 9:47 and 10:39, and Sebastian Jägerfeld (Germany) and Ruth Croft (New Zealand) were best over 68k in 6:40 and 6:49, respectively. Full results.

Trail du Saint-Jacques by UTMB – Le Puy, France

It was another big event with 5,700 runners from 62 different countries across the three days of racing. Over 80 miles and with 18,000 feet of climbing, Sylvain Court (France) and Maëlle Deruaz (France) won in 14:22 and 17:25, and in the 50k, Remy Brassac (France) won alongside Adeline Martin (France) in 4:10 and 4:44. Full results.

Monte Rosa SkyMarathon – Alagna Valsesia, Italy

Bad weather pushed the race start back a full day, and even then 174 two-person teams, roped together, raced in knee-deep snow.

William Boffelli (Italy) and Tadei Pivk (Italy) successfully defended their victory from a year ago. The pair finished the 35k race and its 3,500 meters (11,500 feet) of climbing in 4:41. Second-place Daniel Antonioli (Italy) and Lorenzo Rota Martir (Italy) teamed to finish in 5:10, and Roberto Delorenzi (Switzerland) and Edoardo Albrighi (Italy) were third in 5:38.

Women’s winners Giuditta Turini (Italy) and Martina Valmassoi (Italy) did the adventure in 6:13. Hillary Gerardi (U.S., lives in France) and Marina Cugnetto (Italy) were second and in 6:37, and third-place Iris Pessey (France) and Dimitra Theocharis (Greece) made it in 7:16.

Tiger Mountain Trail Run 50k – Issaquah, Washington

Tahoe 200 Mile Endurance Run – Homewood, California

Old Gabe 50k – Bozeman, Montana

The Divide 50k – Butte, Montana

Bighorn 100 Mile – Dayton, Wyoming

Rose Canyon 50k – Herriman, Utah

