This Week In Running: January 9, 2023

It’s January 9th, 2023, and are you still mistakenly writing 2022? And is it too late to still wish someone a Happy New Year? Maybe, and I think I’m firmly in 2023. There’s still not a lot of racing, though, and that’s how it’ll be for a stretch through the core of the Northern Hemisphere’s winter. We’re jumping into the Bandera 100k, though, and anything else we can find.

Bandera 100k – Bandera, Texas

iRunFar earlier recapped the Bandera 100k and its importance as a Golden Ticket race, with four entries to the Western States 100 going out as prizes.

Men

Eleventh at last year’s Western States 100, Jeffrey Colt earned a way back in if he wants it. Colt galloped away from the field in the race’s second half toward a first-place 8:23 finish. In October 2022, Colt was part of the gold-medal-winning U.S. men’s team at the Trail World Championships 80k.

JP Giblin ditched his chasers and followed Colt to the line with an 8:29 runner-up finish. Giblin was second at last year’s Leadville 100 Mile.

Third-place Canyon Woodward doesn’t do conservative, and he led early, ultimately finishing third in 8:35.

The rest of the top 10 included:

4 – Chris Myers – 8:37

5 – Ryan Atkins (Canada) – 8:55

6 – John Kelly – 9:10

7 – Bryan Kerl – 9:14

8 – Christopher Sandefur – 9:25

9 – Alex Minor – 9:28

10 – Andrew Simpson – 9:31

Caleb Bowen, who ran the fastest 100 miler in North America last year, was 11th in 9:36.

Expected to challenge for a podium finish, Anthony Lee and Joe McConaughy were among the drops.

Women

The calendar flip did nothing to change Courtney Dauwalter‘s trend. She dominated the women’s run with an 8:59 finish that placed her over an hour ahead of everyone else. It was a new course record, bettering a mark that had stood since 2017.

Having just missed a Golden Ticket earlier this year, Nicole Bitter ran her way in with a second-place 10:04, and Careth Arnold was third in 10:13. Arnold was second in the Bandera 50k in 2022.

The rest of the top 10 included:

4 – Amanda Basham – 10:20

5 – Katherine Short (Canada) – 10:21

6 – Courtney Rouse – 10:38

7 – Katherine Song – 10:45

8 – Kasie Enman – 10:53

9 – Jacquie Mannhard – 11:05

10 – Elena Horton – 11:09

Ali Cooper was 11th in 11:33, and 2016 Olympic 10,000-meter runner Alexi Pappas (Greece) was 12th in 12:08.

Full results.

The next Golden Ticket race is the February 11, 2023, Tarawera by UTMB 102k in New Zealand.

Additional Races and Runs

Bandera 50k – Bandera, Texas

On top of the 100k, the race also had 50k races on both Saturday and Sunday. Geoff King and Tess Harvey won on Saturday in 5:42 and 6:59, and Joshua Fowler and Lucy Bartholomew (Australia) won on Sunday in 4:02 and 4:32. Full results.

NN Egmond Half Marathon – Egmond aan Zee, Netherlands

Nienke Brinkman (Netherlands) won the road-and-beach half marathon in 1:18, finishing first. Full results (when available).

Spartanion – Tel Aviv, Israel

iRunFar earlier reported on Dominika Stelmach’s new 12-hour world record. She totaled 94.841 miles.

Over 24 hours, Ariel Rozenfeld (Israel) and Dóra Varga (Hungary) totaled 127.916 and 120.888 miles, respectively. Full results.

Avalon Benefit – Avalon, California

It was the 42nd Avalon Benefit race on Catalina Island, off the coast of Los Angeles. The races were run on altered courses after heavy storms on the island. Paul Sinclair and Shelby Farrell won the 50 miler in 6:44 and 7:32. Both races were close, with Sinclair less than five minutes in front of Connor Jackson and Farrell just over two minutes ahead of women’s runner-up Sofie Blicher. Fifty-kilometer winners Cory Mayfield and Caitlin Healey came through in 3:46 and 4:37, respectively. Full results.

No Hands 50k – Auburn, California

Inside Trail crowned Logan Ziegenmeyer and Amber Graziano as its 50k winners in 4:39 and 6:14. Full results.

San Tan Scramble 50k – Queen Creek, Arizona

Seth Rutt won the Aravaipa Running race in 4:25, and Selena Langner led the women in 4:54. Full results.

Salem Lakeshore 50k – Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Josh Stone and Kristi Arledge got there first, clocking 3:14 and 3:58. Full results.

Next Weekend – HURT 100 Mile – Honolulu, Hawai’i

The longtime race runs as five laps through the jungle. It perhaps looks a little less competitive than in previous years.

Men

Sergio Florian – 2nd 2022 HURT 100

– 2nd 2022 HURT 100 Masazumi Fujioka – 6th 2022 HURT 100 Mile

– 6th 2022 HURT 100 Mile Nate Jaqua – 2nd 2020 HURT 100

– 2nd 2020 HURT 100 Cory Logsdon – 3rd 2022 HURT 100

– 3rd 2022 HURT 100 Brian Oestrike – 4th 2018 HURT 100

– 4th 2018 HURT 100 Coree Woltering – 3rd 2022 Lookout Mountain 50 Mile

Women

Teresa Allman – 6th 2022 HURT 100

– 6th 2022 HURT 100 Candice Burt – 9th 2020 HURT 100

– 9th 2020 HURT 100 Alyssa Clark – 1st 2022 Lake Sonoma 100k

– 1st 2022 Lake Sonoma 100k Tracy Garneau (Canada) – 1st 2012 HURT 100

(Canada) – 1st 2012 HURT 100 Aneta Zeppettella – 4th 2022 C&O Canal 100

Full entrant list.

Call for Comments

Bandera weekend is my anniversary of authoring this column, and has it really been eight years?! What results comments can you leave us to celebrate?