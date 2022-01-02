This Week In Running: January 3, 2022





2022’s going to be better! Let’s get it going, just like we used to. We’ve got Across the Years in Arizona, Ultra-Trail Tai Mo Shan in Hong Kong, and a preview of next weekend’s Bandera 100k to kick off the new year.

Across the Years – Phoenix, Arizona

Women

Lisa Devona was the women’s and overall winner over 48 hours. She ran 175 miles.

Chavet Hills ringed in 114 miles to lead the 24-hour race.

Men

Rob Raguet-Schofield was second overall, first man, in 48 hours with 141 miles.

Michael McKnight won the 24-hour race with 118 miles while consuming zero calories.

Full results.

Additional Races and Runs

Go Big – Hilo, Hawai’i

Hacienda Hills 50k – San Jose, California

New Year’s One Day 24 Hour

Boyer’s Furnace 40 Mile

Salem Lakeshore 50k

Round the Bay Ultra

Snowdrop Ultra – Sugar Land, Texas

Tuscobia Ultra – Park Falls, Wisconsin

Red Eye 50k – Triangle, Virginia

Recover from the Holidays 50k – Huntsville, Alabama

Charleston 100 Mile – Charleston, South Carolina

Croom Zoom – Brooksville, Florida

Next Weekend – Bandera 100k – Bandera, Texas

Here we go again, and 2022 is bringing the fyre early. The first Golden Tickets go out next week at the Tejas Trails Bandera 100k. The top two men and women will each earn an automatic entry to the Western States Endurance Run. There’s a lot of parity in both groups, but the women’s field looks to be especially deep.

Women

Ashley Arnold – 6th 2021 Leadville Trail 100 Mile

– 6th 2021 Leadville Trail 100 Mile Allison Baca – 1st 2019 Silver Rush 50 Mile

– 1st 2019 Silver Rush 50 Mile Sarah Biehl – 2nd 2021 JFK 50 Mile

– 2nd 2021 JFK 50 Mile Addie Bracy – 1st 2021 Run Rabbit Run 100 Mile

– 1st 2021 Run Rabbit Run 100 Mile Marianne Hogan (Canada) – 2nd 2021 Ultra-Trail Cape Town 100k

(Canada) – 2nd 2021 Ultra-Trail Cape Town 100k Michelle Magagna – 11th 2021 Western States Endurance Run

– 11th 2021 Western States Endurance Run Taylor Nowlin – 2nd 2021 Speedgoat 50k

– 2nd 2021 Speedgoat 50k Ellie Pell – 1st 2021 Virgil Crest 100k

– 1st 2021 Virgil Crest 100k Sarah Pizzo – 4th 2018 Run Rabbit Run 100 Mile

– 4th 2018 Run Rabbit Run 100 Mile Denali Strabel – 2nd 2020 Kesugi Ridge Traverse

– 2nd 2020 Kesugi Ridge Traverse Callie Uhan – 3rd 2021 Never Summer 100k

– 3rd 2021 Never Summer 100k Devon Yanko – 3rd 2021 JFK 50 Mile

– 3rd 2021 JFK 50 Mile Leah Yingling – 1st 2021 Bootlegger 50k

– 1st 2021 Bootlegger 50k Arden Young (Canada) – 1st 2021 Quad Dipsea

Men

Chris Denucci – 1st 2019 American River 50 Mile

– 1st 2019 American River 50 Mile Rod Farvard – 1st 2021 Quad Dipsea

– 1st 2021 Quad Dipsea Tyler Fox – 1st 2021 Bighorn 100 Mile

– 1st 2021 Bighorn 100 Mile David Hedges – 1st 2021 Ultra-Trail Harricana 125k

– 1st 2021 Ultra-Trail Harricana 125k Austin Horn – 3rd 2021 Quad Dipsea

– 3rd 2021 Quad Dipsea Dominick Layfield – 4th 2021 Ray Miller 50 Mile

– 4th 2021 Ray Miller 50 Mile Joe McConaughy – 4th 2021 Javelina Jundred

– 4th 2021 Javelina Jundred Miguel Medina – 4th 2021 Bandera 100k

– 4th 2021 Bandera 100k Jeremy Pope – 1st 2021 Bigfoot 50k

– 1st 2021 Bigfoot 50k Jonathan Rea – 1st 2021 Dead Horse 50 Mile

– 1st 2021 Dead Horse 50 Mile Byron Yoder – 1st 2021 Bear Chase 100k

Full entrant list.

