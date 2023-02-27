This Week In Running: February 27, 2023

Hello, Monday! The multi-race Transgrancanaria event in the Canary Islands of Spain was the weekend’s biggest highlight, but we uncovered a handful of other U.S.-based results too. There was also a new world record for a women’s-only race set at the Nedbank Runified 50k in South Africa.

Transgrancanaria – Gran Canary, Spain

Classic 128k

It’s been a while since Courtney Dauwalter lost an ultra, maybe clear back to the 2021 Hardrock 100. Dauwalter was again spectacular here in taking the Classic 128k crown in 14:40. The roughly 80-mile course gained 23,160 feet (7,060 meters). Andreu Simon (Spain) persevered in the men’s field in 13:39. iRunFar also covered the 128k race separately, with results 10 runners deep.

Dauwalter was way out front, ultimately finishing seventh overall and setting a new course record. Jazmine Lowther (Canada) and Claudia Tremps (Spain) finished on the podium in 16:26 and 16:33, respectively.

Simon’s men’s win was much closer. Just behind his 13:39 finish, Miguel Arsénio (Portugal) chased to second in 13:44, and Tyler Green (U.S.) was third in 14:06.

Advanced 84k

Azara García (Spain) and George Foster (U.K.) won the 84k (52 miles) in 9:45 and 8:29, respectively.

Johanna Antila (Finland) and Giulia Vinco (Italy) joined García on the podium in 9:55 and 10:20, and Alexander Hutter (Austria) and Tom Joly (U.K.) followed Foster in 8:45 and 8:49, respectively.

Marathon 45k

Núria Gil (Spain) led a competitive women’s marathon race in 4:08. Johanna Åström (Sweden) was second in 4:18, and Gemma Arenas (Spain) was third in 4:21.

Robert Pkemboi (Kenya) was the men’s champ in 3:25, followed by Roberto Delorenzi (Switzerland) and Juho Ylinen (Finland) in 3:33 and 3:34.

KV El Gigante

The weekend started with the Vertical K race, gaining 1,130 meters (3,700 feet) over 5.5k (3.4 miles), and Katarzyna Solińska (Poland) and Bartłomiej Przedwojewski (Poland) got to the top first in 50:32 and 39:46, respectively. Przedwojewski also won the 24k race.

Full results.

Additional Races and Runs

Nedbank Runified 50k – Gqeberha, South Africa

Set up as a record chase, the race delivered a new women’s-only-race 50k world record and a near miss on the men’s side. iRunFar separately reported on the road race too. Emane Seifu Hayile (Ethiopia) finished in 3:00:30 to win the women’s race. The mark broke Irvette van Zyl’s (South Africa) previous women’s-only-race 50k world record but was 36 seconds behind Des Linden’s mixed-race 50k world record. Men’s winner Tete Dijana (South Africa) finished in 2:39:04, and that was 21 seconds behind CJ Albertson’s men’s 50k world record. Full results.

Old Ghost Ultra – Westport, New Zealand

The 85k (53 miles) race goes point to point on the Old Ghost Road. Simone Brick (Australia) went 7:59 for the women’s victory, and Sam McCutcheon (New Zealand, lives in U.K.) finished in 6:49 for a new course record. Full results.

Salmon Falls 50k – Pilot Hill, California

Emily Hawgood (Zimbabwe, lives in USA) and Cody Lind won the point-to-point race in 4:16 and 3:27. Lind’s time was a new course record. Full results.

Copper Corridor 50k – Superior, Arizona

The Aravaipa Running race ran close. Stephanie Palmer edged Erika Erickson by 49 seconds to win the race in 5:16, and Joey Luckey edged Michael Manganello by 90 seconds to win the men’s race in 4:02. Full results.

Psycho Wyco Run Toto Run – Kansas City, Kansas

There were just three women’s 50k finishers among the race’s 22 total finishers, but Lana Snyder and Cody Jones won in 7:30 and 4:19. Full results.

Cowtown Ultra 50k – Fort Worth, Texas

Jessalyn Sadler and Bryan Morseman took the urban ultra in 3:49 and 3:01. Full results.

Mount Mitchell Challenge – Black Mountain, North Carolina

Emily Flynn won the 40-mile roundtrip of Mount Mitchell in 6:24, and Aaron Slabach edged Jordan Chang by 11 seconds to win the men’s race in 4:49. Full results.

Black Mountain Marathon – Black Mountain, North Carolina

Run alongside the Mount Mitchell Challenge, the marathon distance race Eva George and James Brooks won in 4:11 and 3:19, respectively. Full results.

Flatlanders Canyon Trail 50k – Lumpkin, Georgia

Becca Hallum took the women’s crown in 6:17, and Kyle Kraeft repeated as men’s champ in 4:27. Full results.

