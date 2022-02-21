This Week In Running: February 21, 2022

World records and course records, that’s what’s going on! Nevada’s Jackpot Ultrarunning Festival and Utah’s Moab Red Hot 55k were top draws, and there were several smaller events this weekend too.

Jackpot Ultrarunning Festival – Las Vegas, Nevada

Women

Camille Herron hit the jackpot, again! Now racing as a 40-year-old Masters athlete, Herron broke her own 100-mile world record, a mark that had stood since 2017. Herron’s 12:41:11 100-mile finish was just over a minute better than the previous best. She set a new 12-hour world record en route with 94.5 miles, and split 50 miles in 6:08. She also finished first overall, beating the entirety of a strong men’s field in the USATF championship event.

Herron’s current hot streak started with a 14:03 course record run at the October 4, 2021, Javelina Jundred, kept going with a 13:21 100-mile run at the December 11, 2021, Desert Solstice track race, and then this win at the Jackpot Ultrarunning Festival was only 10 weeks later. Camille and her husband, Conor Holt, recently relocated from Arizona back to Oklahoma.

Nicole Monette was the second woman, fourth overall, in 14:01, and last year’s winner Stefanie Flippin was third in 14:34. That’s some consistency, as Flippin ran 14:35 a year ago.

Men

It was another 100-mile win for Arlen Glick, but he was just second overall here in trailing Herron’s sensational run. Glick ranked third on the 2021 Ultrarunner of the Year chart and like Herron, also the 2021 Javelina Jundred winner, took the men’s pot in 13:10. The time improved on his 13:27 100-mile run from the 2021 Desert Solstice race too.

Alex Nichols came out of the mountains and was the second man in 13:44, and Mark Hammond was third in 14:08. Hammond won this race in 2020 in 13:04.

Glick, Nichols, and Herron are all in for June’s Western States 100, and Hammond will try for a Golden Ticket entry to that same race at the Canyons 100k in April.

Full results.

There’s another USATF road championship next weekend too: the Caumsett 50k happens in New York on February 27.

Moab Red Hot 55k – Moab, Utah

Men

Tyler Green ruled the men’s race with a 4:10 winning time, five minutes better than second-place Jim Rebenack. Third-place Tyler Veerman came through in 4:21.

In the 33k, just over a minute separated Adam Merry and Josh Eberly with 2:06 and 2:07 winning times. Ryan Cronin was a distant third in 2:27.

Women

Brittany Charboneau was way out front in 4:21 to set the course record on the course first implemented in 2021. Allison Baca and Erin Clark dueled to 4:26 and 4:27 second- and third-place runs, both inside of the race’s all-time women’s top-10. Charboneau also holds the race’s 33k course record on a similarly updated course.

Just over four minutes split the first three women in the shorter race. Katie Steinberg escaped the group with a 2:38 winning time. Tess Hamilton was second in 2:39 and Leah Rosenfeld was third in 2:42.

Full results.

Additional Races and Runs

Susitna 100 Mile – Big Lake, Alaska

Allan Spangler and Laura McDonough ran the snow-covered course in 17:29 and 22:13. Full results.

FOURmidable 50k – Cool, California

Official results haven’t yet hit the web, but David Laney ran 3:46 to win the 50k by half an hour with Madison Hart winning the women’s race by a closer five minute margin in 4:52. Full results.

Hagg Lake 50k – Forest Grove, Oregon

Aaron Slabach and Liz Derstine won this typically muddy race in 3:48 and 4:34. Full results.

Holiday Lake 50k – Appomattox, Virginia

George Tolton led the Holiday Lake 50k++ with a 3:49 winning time, six minutes up on second place. Twenty-year-old Sawyer Magnett beat a five-year-old women’s course record to win the women’s race in 4:18. She was 25 seconds better than the previous best. Full results.

Woolley Trail Run 50k – Sedro-Woolley, Washington

Robert Parsons and Claire Diethe went 1-2 in 4:14 and 4:29, respectively. Full results.

Run Forest Run 50k – Montesano, Washington

A small field of 38 finishers was led by Zecheriah St. Amand and Kristen Currie in 4:46 and 5:58. Full results.

Rocks and Roots 50k – Alum Creek State Park, Ohio

Jeremy Pope and Lauren Blevins won the second edition of this winter series. The two finished in 4:38 and 6:44. Full results.

Destin Beach 50k – Destin, Florida

Joshua Knowles and Melissa McDonald topped the 50k field in 4:51 and 5:08, respectively. Full results.

Call for Comments