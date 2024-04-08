This Week In Running: April 8, 2024

Forget about the eclipse, we’ve got your totality right here — a totality of ultrarunning results. Istria by UTMB, the Skyrunner World Series, and the Paris Marathon are among the diverse highlights from the past weekend.

Istria 100 by UTMB – Umag, Croatia

The event dates back to 2013, first known as the 100 Miles of Istria. This year it was expected to host some 2,000 runners across its five distances on Croatia’s northwestern peninsula.

168 Kilometers (105 miles)

The event’s longest race packed in 21,620 feet of elevation gain for 376 starters.

Two Czechs were the first to finish the men’s race. Marek Causidis and Jan Procházka finished in 18:58 and 19:21. Juuso Simpanen (Finland) was third in 19:35.

Each of the first three women finished under 24 hours. Alessandra Boifava (Italy) led the group in 20:51. Ida Sophie Hegemann (Germany) was runner-up in 21:27, and the indefatigable Claire Bannwarth (France) ran 22:26 for third. Bannwarth is known for her frequent extra long-distance race results. In January, she won the Spine Race in the U.K. and in March she won Spain’s 301k TrailCat200. Those finishes took 92 and 59 hours each, respectively.

110k (68 Miles)

Janosch Kowalczyk (Germany) beat out a pair of strong Spaniards for the race win. Kowalczyk finished in 9:52, and Pablo Villa (Spain) and Pau Capell (Spain) came next in 10:19 and 10:31. It was only two weeks ago that Capell was seventh at the Ultra-Trail Chianti by UTMB 100k race in Italy.

Women’s winner Monika Stejskalová (Czech Republic) squeaked under the half-day mark with an 11:59 finish, beating the buzzer by 17 seconds. Inês Marques (Portugal) and Biborka Krisztina Fazakas (Romania) podiumed in 12:13 and 12:36, respectively.

Full results.

Calomorro Skyrace – Benalmádena, Spain

The year’s second Skyrunner World Series went 27.5k and with 2,270 meters of elevation gain. That’s 17 miles and 7,448 feet.

It’s going to be Roberto Delorenzi’s year in skyrunning. The Swiss all-star won for the second-straight race, and this one wasn’t at all close. Delorenzi stormed the course in 2:25. Antonio Martinez (Spain) and Luca del Pero (Italy) were second and third men in 2:34 and 2:36, respectively. Spanish runners took six of the top 10 positions.

The Spanish women did even better. They swept the podium with Sara Alonso edging out Julia Font for the top spot. Alonso ran 2:59 to Font’s 3:00, only 50 seconds apart. Naiara Irigoyen ran 3:09 for third. In total, seven Spanish women finished in the top 10.

Full results.

Patagonia Run – San Martín de los Andes, Argentina

For the Spartan Trail event, there was a $15,000 prize purse for the 100 miler and $10,000 for the marathon.

100 Mile

Only 17 minutes split the top three men after 20 hours of running in the 100 miler. Sergio Gustavo Pereyra (Argentina) earned the victory in 20:25, and Cristofer Clemente (Spain) was second in 20:31. Maximiliano Vazquez (Mexico) was third in 20:42.

The women were particularly close, too, and after 26 hours of competition. The three leaders, all from Argentina, were Claudia Veronica Ramirez, Maria Eugenia Gabrielli, and Magdalena Aristi in 26:01, 26:25, and 26:32, respectively.

Marathon

The host country swept both the men’s and women’s podiums.

Joaquin Narvaez, Hugo Rodriguez, and Ignacio Reyes finished in 3:22, 3:35, and 3:42.

And for the women, it was Roxanna Paola Flores, Florencia Soledad Iuorno, and Ruth Irene Oñate Guerrero all in 4:16, 4:37, and 4:43.

Full results.

French Trail Championships – Buis Les Baronnies, France

The national crown was decided on a 57k course, and Benjamin Roubiol won in 4:44. Roubiol won the 80k race at the Trail World Championships last year in Austria. Hugo Deck and Thomas Cardin were both barely two minutes back for the rest of the men’s poodium, and only 12 seconds apart. Both finished in 4:46 and with Deck ahead of Cardin.

Blandine L’Hirondel was the best of the women’s field in 5:35. Julie Roux ran 5:41 for second and Adeline Martin was third in 5:49.

Full results.

Additional Races and Runs

Paris Marathon – Paris, France

Twelfth at last year’s Sierre-Zinal race, Swiss orienteer Mathias Kyburz did way better on the road at the Paris Marathon. He was seventh overall in 2:07:44, and it was his debut marathon. Full results.

Ancient Lakes Trail Run – Quincy, Washington

In the 50 miler, the longest of the event’s four races, David and Kayla Dierdorff won in 7:50 and 9:06. Mr. Dierdorff set a new course record by 2 minutes.

American River 50 Mile – Folsom, California

The top four men finished under seven hours in the long-time race. Jayson Hefner was first in 6:46, and Kat Seeba scored the women’s crown in 8:40. Anthony Fagundes and McKayla Lally championed the accompanying 25-mile race in 2:47 and 3:45, respectively. Full results.

Diablo Trails Challenge 50k – Walnut Creek, California

Adam Zastrow and Isabel Diaz won the Brazen Racing event in 4:58 and 5:50. Full results.

Brazos Bend – Needville, Texas

The Trail Racing Over Texas event saw Art Hurtado and Martina Dujic win the 50 miler, in its 1oth running, in 6:21 and 7:05, and Zach and Nicole Bitter won the 50k in 3:19 and 3:55. Full results.

Ozark Foothills Endurance Runs – Wildwood, Missouri

Zach Boyle and Gibson Kelley won the 100 miler, the longest of the weekend’s seven races, in 20:42 and 26:53. Full results (when available).

Red River Gorge 25k – Pine Ridge, Kentucky

Red River Gorge isn’t just for climbing. Run Bum race director Sean Blanton won the race in 2:10 and Kyla Daniels was first woman in 2:54. Full results.

Kanawha Trace 50k – Oma, West Virginia

Alex Minor scored a new men’s course record in 3:46, and Raegan Good won the women’s race in 5:41. Full results.

Eagleton Trail Challenge 50k – Lock Haven, Pennsylvania

Joshua Hayes and Sophie Kotok fronted a small field of 42 finishers in 4:41 and 5:09, respectively. Full results.

Mt. Toby Ultra 50k – Sunderland, Massachusetts

Matt Pacheco and Britta Clark were the fastest in 5:16 and 5:23. Full results.

Bull Run Run 50 Mile – Clifton, Virginia

It was the race’s 30th year and almost 200 runners started the 50-mile race. The race recognizes the Civil War battles that happened in the area. Less than two minutes separated Brandon Fogarty and Linford Fritz at the finish, but Fogarty scored the win in 7:30 to Fritz’s 7:32. Walt Barnett was third in 7:56. The first two women had a close finish too with Nora Jodrey edging out Steph Hill for the victory, 8:12 to 8:16. Nelle Fox was third in 8:56. Full results.

Umstead 100 Mile – Raleigh, North Carolina

They went fast on the multi-lap state park course. Jim Sweeney and Tara Dower came through in 15:23 and 14:58 to win the men’s and women’s races, respectively. Sweeney was second last year and fourth in 2022. [Editor’s Note: We are editing to add, Dower was the first finisher across the line, with the fastest time on the day.] Full results.

Running Up for Air Moab – Moab, Utah

The Running Up For Air fundraising race series expanded to Moab for its inaugural event on Saturday. The event raised money for two nonprofits, Clean Air Utah and the local Youth Garden Project. Runners experienced a calm, cool morning that gave way to volatile afternoon weather including high winds and passing snow squalls.

Approximately 45 participants across the event’s three races, 12-hour, 6-hour, and 3-hour races, ran 1.8-mile counterclockwise loops on the town’s famous Stairmaster and Moab Rim Trails, racking up about 940 feet of climbing per lap.

While lap tallies are yet to be finalized, the 12-hour race saw Kyle Curtin and Kaylie Knoles as victors. Mike McMonagle and Stacey Dorais won the 6-hour race, and Griffin Briley and Leah Yingling took home wins in the 3-hour race.

Full results.

Call for Comments

What a great sporting weekend! There were the women’s NCAA basketball championships, Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association is nearing the playoffs, and Wrestlemania. What caught your eye from this past weekend?