Scott Jurek, Previous Appalachian Trail FKT Holder, Is Back for a Second Record Attempt

Trail running and ultrarunning icon, author, husband, and father Scott Jurek is back on the 2,190-mile Appalachian Trail, this time traveling southbound in an attempt to set the overall supported fastest known time (FKT) for a second time.

The Appalachian Trail stretches between Maine in the north and Georgia in the south, passing through 22 native nations and 14 states along the way. Each year, thousands of thru-hikers take months to travel the route’s length, while the trail also draws those who take on shorter section hikes and backpacking trips.

In 2015 and traveling northbound, Jurek set the then overall supported FKT on the Appalachian Trail, going the distance between the southern and northern terminuses in 46 days, 8 hours, and 7 minutes. Three years later, Karel Sabbe set the still standing mark at 41 days, 7 hours, and 39 minutes. Also in 2018, Scott Jurek and his wife Jenny Jurek co-authored the book North: Finding My Way While Running the Appalachian Trail which beautifully interwove the trail experience with the couple’s life story. You can learn more about Scott’s 2015 effort with our Appalachian Trail FKT news article and in-depth interview.

According to his support crew, Jurek began from the trail’s northern terminus on Wednesday, August 4, at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. At the time of this publishing on Sunday, August 8, he’s on day five and on pace.

Jurek’s trail name is Webwalker, which, also according to his crew, was given to him by thru-hikers during his 2015 speed attempt because he was the first one on the trail everyday to break the spiderwebs.

Among the support team on this attempt are Scott and Jenny’s two children, photographer Luis Escobar, and men’s southbound supported FKT holder Karl Meltzer.